How can advertisers target the emerging autonomous car industry?

Posted on in Transport

Autonomous cars present a valuable opportunity for advertisers to grab the attention of potential consumers, who will no longer focus on driving the vehicle.

As advertisers learned with mobile, there isn’t one correct way to approach a new platform, and things that worked in the past won’t always work in the future. With that in mind, advertisers must be flexible and willing to try something inventive to capture consumers.

See Also: Honda in talks with Google to build self-driving vehicles

One of the easiest routes into the autonomous car will be through ride-hailing partnerships, provided by Uber, Lyft, or Ford’s unnamed program, set to launch in 2021. None of the current ride-hailing services have ads inside the car, but once the driver is ousted, we could see the interior renovated with a focus on infotainment.

That infotainment suite could include multiple screens, a voice assistant, and other platforms for advertisers to use.

Riders obviously don’t want to be hounded by adverts, but an ad-supported radio station in an Uber or a Netflix-lite service with adverts inside a Lyft could be two possible ways to interest riders, while also becoming a way for advertising networks to get inside the autonomous car.

Both of those possibilities require ride-hailing companies to be open to ads, which we suspect will become more believable once multiple ride-hailing services start to compete heavily for riders. Once the cost of a taxi becomes a zero-sum game, Uber, Google, and Lyft may look to advertisers to subsidize the cost of their war.

Waymo may have way mo’ ads to start

Google’s Waymo might install the ads from the start, as it builds on Google’s advertising platform, which keeps the self-driving car division from falling into administration. If that happens, the adoption of ads in autonomous vehicles will become commonplace a lot quicker.

That may not happen however, but it doesn’t mean advertisers can’t leverage the autonomous car revolution in other ways. Uber, Lyft, and Google will undoubtedly take information on the rider of its self-driving car, including geo-location, age, and choice of car, which, when added to the rider’s advertising profile, could be valuable.

We expect Google will force users to login to their Google account to access its self-driving platform, so that information will be merged into a profile for advertisers to target. For other firms, like Uber, the data might be sold to third-party advertising networks.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

publicis-group-startups-investment

Ad giant Publicis picks 90 lucky tech startups

Publicis Groupe, one of the “big four” advertising agencies in the world, has revealed the 90 startups that won the Publicis90 global initiative at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France. The 90 winners will receive investment ranging from $11k to $554k alongside mentoring from the advertising giant. The jury that chose the 90 startups… Read more »

autonomous-car-track-day

First autonomous car track day set for this May

By the end of the year, we’ll have the first racing tournament dedicated to autonomous cars, and we will also have the first track day. Joshua Schachter, the creator of Delicious and ex-Googler, has organized the track day for startups and big brands to test their cars. It will take place on May 28-29 at… Read more »

wifi-industry-1

Wi-Fi industry standards needed to fuel IoT growth

For the Internet of Things (IoT) to grow to its full potential, security systems for enterprise Wi-Fi networks need to copy their more efficient wireless brethren, cellular networks and develop security standards tailored for the burgeoning IoT revolution. According to an article in NetworkWorld, multiple obstacles exist when attempting to securely connect a complex array… Read more »

Barclaycard Loop’s in a new payment option

In today’s busy world, there is an emerging trend in quick and easy bill payment on the fly.  Consumer interest is growing at a rate that is driving firms to look for ways to create connected payment solutions. According to Tractica, wearable payment transaction amounts could grow to around $501 billion by 2020, with close… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

How can advertisers target the emerging autonomous car industry?

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite