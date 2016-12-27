Consumers want to work out with — not for — their wearables

Posted on in Connected Devices

Most wearables come with some form of fitness and health tracking, some make it the primary reason to purchase the device. Fitbit, Jawbone, and Garmin have sold millions of devices to health conscious consumers, but after a few months, a good chunk of these devices can be found gathering dust in cupboards or on eBay for a fraction of the price.

To reduce the chances of dust gathering, a new study suggests wearable suppliers should add automated health tracking to their wearable and make the data available online.

See Also: Taking a look back at the world of wearables in 2016

The study, conducted by Walgreens and Scripps Translational Science Institute, found that a user will stick to a health program for four times longer if the wearable automatically tracks data and saves it online.

Researchers looked at tracking data—including exercise, sleep, blood pressure and blood glucose—from 450,000 participants to figure out the differences between manual and automatic health tracking.

Auto-tracking means less to do

Auto-tracking provides users with less to do and higher accuracy, but it may not go far enough. Users still need to manually start and stop timers for certain exercises, like rowing and treadmill running, which they may forget to do from time to time.

That can lead to users becoming disillusioned with their health program, if they are forced to manually update records, which may be inaccurate and not display correct data.

Wearable suppliers are getting better at tracking exercises and have nailed tracking sleep, but blood pressure and blood glucose levels are still uncharted territory for most suppliers. We might see that change in the next few years, as wearables try to enter into the highly regulated health market.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

fitbit-charge-hr

Wearables find themselves increasingly going to work

The enterprise market might be the new battleground for wearable suppliers, as more organizations start to implement wellness programs for their employees. Research firm Tractica said 83 percent of tech leaders allow wearable technology at work, and the majority of those firms are looking to embed this tech to the company in some way—usually through… Read more »

iStock_000072745425_Small

Building developer communities, part one: Unity

With the growth of the Internet of Things, companies large and small are suddenly finding themselves in uncharted waters: creating and growing developer communities. These communities are vital now for any company trying to create an ecosystem around their products and services. What are the best ways to create a developer community? What are the… Read more »

Young handsome man wearing a virtual reality headset

Google will watch the watchers with Eyefluence acquisition

Global tech behemoth Google has quietly acquired the startup Eyefluence which tracks user eye movements in virtual reality environments. According to ZDnet, Google bought the Milpitas, CA-based firm for an undisclosed amount. Established in 2013, Eyefluence develops software that tracks eye movements for use in augmented and virtual reality applications. Google’s motives for the acquisition weren’t… Read more »

artists brushes and oil paints on wooden palette. Vintage stylized photo of paintbrushes closeup and artist palette. palette with paintbrush and palette-knife

Is art the next frontier in the IoT revolution?

The Internet is a tool of connection. We share photos, videos, ideas—all at the click of a button, or the tap of a screen. The Internet of Things (IoT) revolution has further transformed our lives, allowing our devices to fully integrate with our world in ways unimaginable even five years ago. The very concept of… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Uber self-drives over to Arizona after dumping California

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite