Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home New Stardew Valley Cookbook let’s you cook those tasty in-game treats in your own kitchen – Seafoam Pudding for dinner anyone?

New Stardew Valley Cookbook let’s you cook those tasty in-game treats in your own kitchen – Seafoam Pudding for dinner anyone?

the front cover of the starfew valley cookbook. it is an illustration of a picnic with many delicious looking food items on the chequered cloth.

Stardew Valley has been a phenomenon since it launched in 2016, bringing with it a whole new (and incredibly popular) genre of cozy games. The game contains many delicious-sounding recipes as part of the gameplay loop of farming and foraging and then cooking tasty meals with your seasonal goods, and now fans can join in with the official Stardew Valley Cookbook.

It’s a beautifully illustrated hardback cookbook with over 50 recipes from the farming simulator game, including recipes for the more esoteric meals in the game like Lucky Lunch, Seafoam Pudding, and the Strange Bun.

The entire book is at least pescatarian, with many vegetarian and vegan recipes included. Animals in Stardew Valley are never slaughtered for their meat. They get to live long, happy, free-range lives, and the cookbook follows this line too.

The book is full of gorgeous illustrations and photos of the recipes, and every recipe comes with its own write-up, often by characters that will be familiar to people who play the game. Some are even introduced by in-game TV chef The Queen of Sauce.

Even if you aren’t keen on cooking, the recipe book sounds like a fantastic way to learn more about the world and characters of the charming game and to immerse yourself even deeper in the world of Pelican Town. Over 30 million copies have been sold so you certainly wouldn’t be alone in doing so.

What are the Stardew Valley Cookbook recipes like?

ConcernedApe, the solo developer who created the game, enlisted the help of a professional to develop the recipes. Susan Vu is also credited for creating recipes for the Critical Role recipe book.

There’s no way they can be as simple as they are in the game, of course. Mixing a sea cucumber, a tortilla, and a blue jazz won’t get you a delicious seafood salad in the real world. They certainly aren’t deliberately kept simple either, tending much more towards creating something delicious rather than easy – the Lucky Lunch recipe in the cookbook has 16 ingredients and requires a star-shaped stencil.

It doesn’t look like the recipes come with an estimated time to prepare either.

People are already taking to Instagram to share their successes though, and it certainly looks like the outcome is worth the effort.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

a woman with long blonde hair wears a Razer Zephyr facemask. It has LED lights on the filters.
Razer forced to pay over $1 million in refunds over Zephyr facemask
Ali Rees
Apple tipped to deliver new AirTag in 2025, with the new device already well-advanced according to a report
A new, next gen Apple AirTag set to land in 2025
Graeme Hanna
the front cover of the starfew valley cookbook. it is an illustration of a picnic with many delicious looking food items on the chequered cloth.
New Stardew Valley Cookbook let’s you cook those tasty in-game treats in your own kitchen – Seafoam Pudding for dinner anyone?
Ali Rees
The Q1 Pro from Qiditech
The Qidi Tech Q1 Pro is next level when it comes to adding a new 3D printer to your set-up for your games room gear
Paul McNally
A realistic depiction of an old, worn-out room with a computer on a wooden table. The table is covered with dust and has a few scattered papers and books. The computer, with its yellowed screen, displays the words "404 Error" in bold, red letters. The room is dimly lit, with sunlight peeking through broken windows, casting a melancholic atmosphere.
38% of decade old webpages suffer from digital decay
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a woman with long blonde hair wears a Razer Zephyr facemask. It has LED lights on the filters.
Technology

Razer forced to pay over $1 million in refunds over Zephyr facemask
Ali Rees4 mins

In 2021, Razer, the video game peripherals company, launched the Razer Zephyr, a supposedly N95-grade facemask that would supposedly protect against COVID-19. A new ruling by the FTC will see...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.