Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Venezuela bets on Tether cryptocurrency to skirt oil sanctions

Venezuela bets on Tether cryptocurrency to skirt oil sanctions

A close-up shot of an oil tanker at sea with the Venezuelan flag flying in the foreground, and a large Tether (USDT) coin floating in the sky above the tanker, representing the shift to digital currency in Venezuela's oil exports.
TL:DR

  • PDVSA plans to increase use of digital currencies for oil exports.
  • Shift towards USDT (Tether) to avoid freezing of sale proceeds.
  • Expectation of smaller oil proceeds due to reliance on intermediaries.

As the United States reimposes oil sanctions on Venezuela, the country’s state-run oil company PDVSA is planning to increase its reliance on digital currencies for crude and fuel exports, according to a recent Reuters report.

The U.S. Treasury Department recently declined to renew a general license, giving PDVSA’s customers and providers until May 31 to wind down transactions. This move is expected to hinder Venezuela’s efforts to increase oil output and exports, as companies will need to obtain individual U.S. authorizations to do business with the country.

Since last year, PDVSA has been gradually shifting oil sales to USDT, also known as Tether, a digital currency pegged to the U.S. dollar. The return of oil sanctions is accelerating this shift, as PDVSA aims to reduce the risk of sale proceeds being frozen in foreign bank accounts due to the measures.

Venezuelan oil minister Pedro Tellechea acknowledged the use of different currencies in contracts, noting that digital currencies might be the preferred payment method in some cases:

We have different currencies, according to what is stated in contracts. […] USDT transactions, as PDVSA is demanding them to be, don’t pass any trader’s compliance department, so the only way to make it work is working with an intermediary.

Oil trade in Tether (USDT)

Despite the U.S. dollar being the preferred currency for global oil market transactions, PDVSA has been moving many spot oil deals to a contract model that requires prepayment for half of each cargo’s value in USDT. The company wants new customers to hold cryptocurrency in a digital wallet, even in some old contracts that do not explicitly state the use of USDT.

The recent U.S. license allowed trading houses and former PDVSA customers to resume business with Venezuela, but most of them have resorted to intermediaries to meet the digital transaction requirements.

While increasingly relying on middlemen for transactions could help PDVSA circumvent sanctions, it will likely result in a smaller portion of oil proceeds reaching the company’s coffers.

Minister Tellechea remains optimistic about Venezuela’s oil industry, stating that PDVSA has “a big strength in trading” and is prepared to address the return of U.S. sanctions. However, oil analysts expect that even with prompt individual authorizations from Washington, Venezuela’s oil output, exports, and revenue will soon hit a ceiling.

Tether’s USDT is the most popular stablecoin, with a market cap of nearly $110 billion according to CoinMarketCap data. The currency is seeing a lot of use among crypto users as a way to skirt volatility, but also by other parties that see traditional financial institutions as hostile to their industries.

The United Nations also raised concerns that USDT is increasingly used by money launderers.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

Related News

A streak of golden coins arranged in a row, each coin bearing the Bitcoin logo, forming.
BlackRock’s IBIT achieves 70-day inflow streak milestone
Radek Zielinski
A close-up shot of an oil tanker at sea with the Venezuelan flag flying in the foreground, and a large Tether (USDT) coin floating in the sky above the tanker, representing the shift to digital currency in Venezuela's oil exports.
Venezuela bets on Tether cryptocurrency to skirt oil sanctions
Radek Zielinski
300,000 Tether (USDT) Pot At Crypto Poker Site CoinPoker – Tony G Vs Whale
James Spillane
An image of a balance scale with Bitcoin on one side and traditional fiat currencies on the other. The Bitcoin side is slightly higher, indicating its growing value and importance in the financial world, especially in light of the 2023 halving.
Bitcoin’s price remains stable despite 2023 halving event
Radek Zielinski
An artistic representation of the Bitcoin halving event, with a golden Bitcoin split in half, emitting a bright light that illuminates a dark, digital landscape filled with complex transaction networks and mining nodes.
Bitcoin transaction fees plummet after halving event
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A streak of golden coins arranged in a row, each coin bearing the Bitcoin logo, forming.
Cryptocurrency

BlackRock's IBIT achieves 70-day inflow streak milestone
Radek Zielinski11 seconds

BlackRock's spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), IBIT, has achieved an impressive milestone by registering net inflows for 70 consecutive days. This achievement places the fund among the top 10 exchange-traded...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.