The Epic Game Store Holiday Sale – what’s worth buying?

Epic’s Holiday Sale is now with us until 10th January and it looks like there are some decent offers available. Of course, Steam’s Winter Sale has not started yet, so we don’t know if any of these deals will be undercut, but Epic is also giving away a coupon for 33% off which can be used on games whether discounted or not (purchases have to be priced at $14.99 or more to qualify) and the best thing is, once you make a qualifying purchase, you get another 33% off coupon! Don’t forget, Epic is also giving away 17 free games between now and early New Year, so if funds are tight, you always have that option too.

What are Epic Rewards?

On top of this, any purchase is also getting Epic Rewards cashback which is boosted to 10% for the duration of the sale, so if you spend $40 you will get (grabs calculator cos maths is not a strong point) $4 back as well which you can spend, alongside your next coupon. It’s a pretty sweet deal all around.

What’s worth buying in Epic’s Holiday Sale

We haven’t had a chance to trawl through the tons of offers yet on the Epic Game Store, but we have already spotted some interesting deals. Before we get to them though, do not miss out on claiming free items for other games you might already play. Hit the Featured Giveaways button at the top of the main store page and you will find free giveaways for the likes of Honkai Star Rail, Fall Guys, and Warframe.

Now let’s look at a couple of standout offers you might want to pick up in the sale.

Mortal Kombat 1

We get 40% off the RRP for MK1 bringing it down to $41.99, If we then use our 33% coupon as well we can get it for around $25 which is a really good price for a AAA fighting game that just came out at the end of September.

If you are into fighting games and fancy the Mortal Kombat reboot, this is a great time to jump in.

The Last of Us Part 1

With a sale price of $40.19, The Last of Us Part 1 sees a cut of 33%. Thrown your coupon into the deal and again, you are paying around $25 for a classic piece of gaming history with one of the best game narratives for a long time.

Lord of the Rings Return to Moria

This great little game went a little under the radar because it was surrounded by other big games at the time, but there is a lot of fun playing a Dwarf in Tolkien’s world. It is a cheaper title to start with coming in normally with an RRP of $39.99 but you can get 15% off here taking it to $33.99 and use your coupon on top to get a very tasty discount.[