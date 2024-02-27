Supermassive Games latest studio to tighten belt as it cuts 90 staff members

Supermassive Games, the developer of the Until Dawn and Dark Pictures franchise joins a growing list of studios making staff redundant early in 2024.

Employees were updated about the looming lay-offs in accordance with labor laws and the games company is looking to reduce the company staff size by 25%.

This equates to around 90 staff members who will be set to leave the company after a period of consultation according to the BAFTA winning studio.

Dark Pictures

In a somber statement released on X, the company publicly announced the decision to enter this dialogue with current employees about the downsizing process:

The statement from Supermassive would say that the company “is not immune” to the challenges that are facing games publishers and large multi-media companies across 2023 and the early part of this year.

“This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, with many efforts to avoid this outcome,” said the statement. This shows that efforts to avoid the lay-off process have been undertaken, but this will be a small solace to those who have to enter the world of work where competition for places is fierce.

The post would meet the difficulties of the process head on saying “We are all too aware of how unsettling and difficult this process is going to be for all our employees and will be working closely with all those involved to ensure the process is conducted as respectfully and compassionately as possible.”

Major names across digital media and technology have added to a wave of redundancies at companies such as Google , Ebay , and Tik Tok .

These are just a few of the major tech companies to announce a reduced headcount due to the financial challenges facing companies, remote working becoming more prevalent, and the advancement of artificial intelligence technology.

All of these factors play a part in the future of the gaming industry, but for the sake of those who are an established part of the creation, design, and delivery of our favorite titles, it shouldn’t define it.

Our Gaming Editor would write a stark appraisal of the gaming landscape and the impact that job cuts have and their effect on the industry across 2023. This trend has sadly continued in the early part of 2024.

Image Credit: Supermassive Games.