Super Mario Land, Alleyway and Baseball join Nintendo Switch membership

The Nintendo Switch Online subscription library has been expanded once again with the introduction of three classic Game Boy titles.

Nintendo is set to make us all nostalgic as they’ve revealed three games Switch Online members can download and play for free.

These include Baseball, Alleyway, and the classic Mario adventure known as Super Mario Land.

Unlike the tactics of usual subscription models where eager fans can be the first or only ones to experience new launches, Nintendo has taken a throw-back approach. With Game Boy celebrating its 35th anniversary, these three games are all part of the console’s launch titles.

Nintendo Switch Online is the membership-only format which sets players back $19.99 per year or $34.99 for the annual family plan. It allows gamers to access a library of over 100 NES, Super NES and Game Boy titles.

Super Mario Land

Released as a launch title for the Game Boy in 1989, Super Mario Land plays similarly to the classic Super Mario Bros.

In it, Princess Daisy of Sarasaland is kidnapped by the alien Tatanga. It’s Mario (of course) who then has to set out on a rescue mission to find her, as he chases the alien through four areas of Sarasaland and defeats minions and monsters along the way.

These four areas span different worlds, each with three levels and their own themes; Briabuto, Muda, Easton, and Chai.

Alleyway

Developed by Intelligent Systems and published by Nintendo in 1989, Alleyway is a classic breakout-style game where the player must delete all of the blocks above without allowing the ball to go below the paddle.

In the original box art, you can see Mario controlling the paddle.

Baseball

As you may have guessed, the Baseball game is based on the sport and its gameplay is similar to playing in real life.

Players must score the most runs, with up to two people able to give it a go. There are six teams to choose from and these are supposed to represent the Japanese Central League. In the NES release of Baseball, the six-team options were all changed to represent MLB winners of the early 1980s.

While the pitching and batting are all down to the user, the fielding is almost entirely automatic.

Featured Image: Photo by Ryan Quintal on Unsplash