Sims 5 map from early version leaked online by playtester

The Sims 5 from Maxis is eagerly awaited by the millions of fans who have become so obsessed with The Sims 4 in the year since its launch. Work has been going on in the background of Sims 5 for over a year now and the project is widely known as Project Rene.

Playtest builds with limited amounts of things you can do have been released to the signed-up beta testers in recent months, and the very latest of those builds seems to have landed a few weeks back.

An image of the game’s map, data mined by one such playtester has now appeared on Reddit and much speculation has appeared as to whether or not it confirms the game will be Open World.

It also appears that the dataminer has suggested that the map provided so far is loosely based on Paris, although this is unconfirmed.

Posting in a thread on Reddit, user DzxAnt22 said: “Project Rene is the latest title being released by Maxis. This map was datamined from myself through the Project Rene Playtest build that was leaked a few weeks ago.

The area coloured in red on the map indicates the playable area in the playtest. Here are some comparisons between the map and some in-game screenshots which shows the map lines up correctly. The map is also based on Paris I believe as I have also found actual IRL photo references in the game files as well (I will share if there’s a demand for it but they’re not really that interesting).”

While not a huge leak, and also one that could end up being totally different by the time the game actually launches at some point in the distant future, it may make the developers have to think twice about what can easily be extracted from the game’s files going forward.

Popular titles such as Fortnite have a constant stream of leaks showing what is upcoming, and reliable leakers’ every word is often believed without question.

We are not expecting to see The Sims 5 land until after the end of 2026 at the earliest, although we may get smaller demos in the run-up to the conclusion of its development.

Featured Image: AI-generated with Ideogram