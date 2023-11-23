Hacksaw Gaming secures New Jersey license, eyes US expansion

Hacksaw Gaming, a leading iGaming content supplier, has secured a provisional license to supply its portfolio of slots and casino games in New Jersey. This marks the company’s continued expansion in the lucrative North American iGaming market.

According to a Nov. 23 Gambling Insider report, Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, believes this new license aligns with the company’s wider growth strategy for the US market, which involves partnering with major platform providers like Light & Wonder to distribute its content across various channels.

“Hacksaw is thrilled about our rapid expansion and the acknowledgement our content is receiving. We are confident about our prospects in the US market,” said Cordes.

The New Jersey license comes hot on the heels of Hacksaw securing supplier approval in West Virginia last year, its first entry into the US. The company is pushing to go live in New Jersey before the end of Q4 2023 to capitalize on the state’s burgeoning online casino and slots vertical.

Industry analysts note that New Jersey has one of the most mature regulatory frameworks for internet gaming in North America. Online casino revenue in the state hit $166.8 million in November, surpassing revenue from land-based slot machines for the first time.

Hacksaw is positioning itself to take advantage of New Jersey’s iGaming growth through titles tailored specifically for US players, including western-themed slot “Wanted Dead or a Wild” and Egyptian adventure game “Hand of Anubis.”

Parallel Expansion Across North America

Aside from its strategic US push, Hacksaw continues expanding in Canada through partnerships with leading gaming operators. The company recently launched its content portfolio with High Flyer Casino’s new igaming site in Ontario.

Additionally, Hacksaw’s distribution deal with platform provider Eurobet Italy went live earlier this month. The agreement introduces Hacksaw slots like comical cop caper “Dork Unit” to regulated Italian gaming sites under the eurobet.it brand.

Featured image: Photo by Jerome Dominici