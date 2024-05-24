Languagesx
'Dogeverse' Crypto Presale Ends in 10 Days After Raising Over $15 Million – Next Big Meme Coin?

The new meme coin Dogeverse is concluding its successful presale on June 3rd, just 10 days from now. Investors have been eagerly awaiting this moment to claim their tokens on June 5th at 10am UTC. As we approach the end of the presale, let’s explore why Dogeverse is being touted as a potentially big new meme coin to watch.

Dogeverse – Hot Crypto Presale

Dogeverse raised over $15 million in its crypto presale at a fast pace, with investors excitedly anticipating the presale’s end and the opportunity to claim their tokens. The presale will officially conclude on June 3rd at 10 AM UTC, with the claim launch following on June 5th at 10 AM UTC. Investors have one final chance to purchase $DOGEVERSE at the discounted price of $0.00031 before the coin launches on exchanges.

While the Dogeverse team has yet to announce the specific exchanges where the coin will be listed, their website outlines that after the presale, they will enter phases 3 and 4 of their roadmap. These phases include Marketing Initiation, CoinMarketCap Application, CoinGecko Application, First DEX Listings, DEXTools Update, and Birdeye Update.

Investors can still purchase Dogeverse with various cryptocurrencies on the official website using their affiliate link to ensure secure transactions.

Multi-Chain Meme Coin

Dogeverse is a multi-chain meme coin that will be deployable across several major blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Base, and more. This multi-chain interoperability is achieved through protocols like Wormhole and Portal Bridge, allowing users to easily “bridge” their Dogeverse tokens between different networks with minimal fees.

Here are the key features of Dogeverse:

  • Multi-Chain Deployment: Dogeverse will be available on multiple blockchains, providing flexibility and interoperability for users.
  • Staking Protocol: Dogeverse has a built-in staking mechanism that allows users to earn passive income by staking their tokens. The current advertised staking yield is 51% per year, with over 31 billion DOGEVERSE tokens already staked.
  • Token Supply: Dogeverse has a capped total supply of 200 billion tokens, with 10% allocated for providing liquidity on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and 25% for marketing purposes.

Dogeverse has successfully concluded its presale round, raising over $15 million from investors. The project is now gearing up for its initial DEX listings, allowing users to trade the Dogeverse token on open cryptocurrency markets.

Tokenomics

Dogeverse has a total supply of 200,000,000,000 tokens. The allocation of these tokens is as follows:

The presale accounts for 15% of the total supply, amounting to 30,000,000,000 tokens. 10% of the total supply, or 20,000,000,000 tokens, is dedicated to the staking protocol. Staking is a mechanism that allows users to earn passive income by locking up their tokens for a specified period.

A portion of 25%, or 50,000,000,000 tokens, is allocated for project funds. These funds will be utilized for the development, maintenance, and growth of the Dogeverse ecosystem. To ensure liquidity on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), 10% of the total supply, or 20,000,000,000 tokens, has been allocated for providing liquidity.

Marketing efforts are crucial for the success of any project, and Dogeverse has allocated 25% of its total supply, or 50,000,000,000 tokens, for marketing purposes. The ecosystem funds, comprising 10% or 20,000,000,000 tokens, are designated for building and supporting the broader Dogeverse ecosystem, including partnerships, integrations, and community initiatives.

Finally, 5% of the total supply, or 10,000,000,000 tokens, has been allocated for exchanges, ensuring that the token is listed and available for trading on various cryptocurrency exchange platforms.

Marketing Efforts

As mentioned, marketing efforts will be crucial for the Dogeverse team after the presale to maintain momentum. The project is advertising on numerous crypto media sites, including CryptoPotato, Cryptonews, CaptainAltcoin, and many others. Additionally, prominent YouTubers are highlighting Dogeverse’s potential, with Claybro, who has almost 130k subscribers, posting a video today. He explained that now is the ideal time to buy Dogeverse tokens before the sale ends, predicting significant value increases post-launch.

Notably, large investments from whales, including one with 62.3 Ethereum, indicate strong trust in the project’s potential. He also highlighted the importance of using the official website’s link to purchase the coin to avoid scams and ensure proper transactions.

Conclusion

As Dogeverse’s presale enters its final stretch, raising over $15 million, the project is garnering attention as a potential next big meme coin to watch.

With its multi-chain deployment, staking protocol, and strategic tokenomics, Dogeverse is positioning itself as a potentially promising contender in the meme coin space.

Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Naughty Dog 30th Anniversary Art Show and Video || Naughty Dog
AI

Naughty Dog says AI will 'revolutionize' how content is being created
Sophie Atkinson14 seconds

The Studio Head and Head of Creative at Naughty Dog, Neil Druckmann, says AI will help its writers break new ground and push boundaries as he looks to the future...

