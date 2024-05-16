Languagesx
Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards rewards plus cost and Seasonal Blessings

Diablo 4 Season 4 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards rewards plus cost and Seasonal Blessings

An image from Diablo IV Loot Reborn

Diablo 4 Season 4 is with us, and just like we wished for, it seems to be the best season to date. With that in mind, you may well be considering jumping back in if you have been missing in action for a while, and if you are interested in the seasonal Battle Pass having a look below may well tip the balance one way or another. Let’s take a look at what you will get if you give your cash to Blizzard this time around.

Diablo 4 Season 4 Loot Reborn Battle Pass

The game has had plenty of its mechanics rebuilt or at the very least tweaked which means if you haven’t been in it for a while, considerable things may have changed when it comes to jumping into Season 4.

Let’s break down what we are getting with the Battle Pass for Starters

Loot Reborn – How much does it cost?

As with the majority of Battle Passes in any game, there is a free track that won’t cost you a single penny. The rewards from these free tracks are few and far between, but if money is tight at least you can still take part.

There are then two premium tiers of Battle Pass – the Premium Battle Pass and the Accelerated Battle Pass.

These both offer all the cosmetics and rewards on offer but are priced differently. The Premium will cost you $10 while the Accelerated will cost a more considerable amount of $25. For your extra $15 you will be able to skip 20 Tiers, making it easier to complete and get everything – handy if you might be short on time, and you will also get an exclusive emote that nobody apart from you will care about.

Diablo 4 Loot Reborn Battle Pass – what do you get?

There are 90 Tiers to the Battle Pass (remember you can skip 20 of them for cash, see above). If you choose the Free track there are 28 goodies on offer, whereas if you chose a paid option you can get those 28, plus another 62 premium items.

Free Battle Pass rewards

  • 20x Smouldering Ashes
  • 5x Armor Transmog Pieces
  • 5x Weapon Transmogs
  • 1x Mount Trophy
  • 1x Title
  • 1x Town Portal

Premium Battle Pass rewards

  • 10x Armor Transmog Pieces
  • 1x Emote (Accelerated Battle Pass)
  • 10x Emotes
  • 4x Headstones
  • 2x Mount Armors
  • 2x Mounts
  • 5x Mount Trophies
  • 700 Platinum
  • 2x Titles
  • 2x Town Portals
  • 20x Tier Skips (Accelerated Battle Pass)
  • 19x Weapon Transmogs

Loot Reborn – Smouldering Ashes and Seasonal Blessings

These are the items you want most really as they will allow you to boost your character throughout the season. Once it’s finished however it will be like they were never there.

  • The Urn of Aggression – Boosts experience earned from Monster kills.
  • The Urn of Burning Obols – Boosts the amount of Obols found in Helltide Chests
  • The Urn of Iron – Boosts your reputation with the Iron Wolves from Helltide activities.
  • The Urn of Nightmares – Boosts Paragon Glyph XP earned in Nightmare Dungeons.
  • The Urn of Whispers – Boost the chance to receive a Greater Collection from Whisper rewards.

As ever you progress through the tiers by playing the game and earning XP. Diablo 4 seasons typically last for three months, so you have until around the middle of August to slash your way through this latest one.

Paul McNally
Paul McNally

