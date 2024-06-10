5 Best Meme Coins to Buy Now – Next 100x Cryptos?

Today we’re diving into five crypto gems that can multiply your investment as the crypto outlook looks super bullish.

Bitcoin is strong again, staying at $70,000. This makes people in the crypto market excited because it shows that good times are coming.

As Bitcoin continues to rise, meme coins are expected to follow. Here are the top five meme coins to buy in June that can potentially 100x your portfolio.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

The PlayDoge (PLAY) presale has raised $3.5 million so far, showing strong excitement for the project’s useful features. Launched on the Binance Smart Chain, PlayDoge is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) meme coin with a dog-themed mascot.

Currently, each token is priced at $0.00505 during the presale, which is a significant discount compared to what it will cost on exchanges in the future. There’s still time to buy in before the price increases in 3 hours when the next presale stage begins.

PlayDoge stands out with its P2E features. Inspired by the 1990s Tamagotchi game, PlayDoge is a pet companion game where users care for their virtual pet dog, making sure it is fed, rested, and entertained.

Players earn XP by interacting with their pets and playing minigames, helping them climb the leaderboard and earn more $PLAY rewards. However, players must hold $PLAY tokens to receive these rewards.

Anyone can play the game for free, but the $PLAY token is needed for the P2E features, increasing its demand. Players can cash out their $PLAY rewards for other cryptocurrencies, make in-game purchases, or stake them.

Staking is live and offers about 399% APY. PlayDoge’s whitepaper also mentions plans for listing on centralized exchanges (CEX), suggesting potential for $PLAY to become a big player in the P2E space.

For the latest developments, follow PlayDoge on X (Twitter) and join its Telegram channel. To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

WienerAI (WAI)

The WienerAI (WAI) presale is in high demand, having raised over $5.2 million. Combining the viral appeal of meme coins with the utility of AI, WienerAI attracts both degen traders and conservative investors.

The presale is ongoing, offering $WAI at a discounted rate of $0.000717. However, this price will increase, so potential buyers should act quickly. The next price increase will happen in less than 2 days or when the total raise reaches $5.6 million. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

WienerAI taps into both the meme coin and AI markets, which together have a $92 billion market cap. While its sausage dog mascot reflects the playful nature of meme coins, WienerAI also offers a market-leading AI trading bot. This bot answers user questions and finds the best trading opportunities using predictive technology.

For instance, you could ask the bot to find a low-market-cap project in a trending narrative, saving traders hours of research. WienerAI also addresses the challenges of on-chain trading, offering instant, MEV-resistant, fee-free, and user-friendly trade execution.

This seamless trade execution and AI utility make WienerAI one of crypto’s most promising new projects. Its meme coin aspect also helps increase adoption. $WAI holders can stake their tokens and earn annual yields of 211%.

However, these high rewards will decrease as more tokens are staked. As excitement for WienerAI grows, the chance to buy at a low price and maximize staking rewards will decrease. Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Dog Runes (DOG)

A recently rebranded project built on Bitcoin Runes aims to significantly increase its value and attract many new users to Bitcoin. This coin operates within the Runes Protocol on the Bitcoin network and can be traded on Bitcoin’s primary layer, secondary layers, and various centralized exchanges.

The goal is to surpass $0.01 and reach a $1 billion market cap. With a current market cap of $679 million, Dog Runes isn’t listed on major centralized exchanges yet, but getting listed on platforms like Binance or KuCoin could lead to significant growth.

Dog Runes has seen a strong rally, becoming a profitable investment for its backers. At press time, the crypto was trading at around $0.0068, down by 5.47%. Despite today’s market dip, Dog Runes has surged 146.10% over the past month, hitting a new all-time high.

This reflects growing interest in decentralized, community-driven assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. This surge has pushed its market capitalization to about $960 million, making it a notable player in the cryptocurrency market.

Pepe (PEPE)

With a market cap of $5.23 billion, Pepe is a meme coin with significant growth potential. It is currently the third-largest meme coin and might surpass Shiba Inu, which is 21st in overall market cap. June might be a big month for Pepe.

Its price reached an all-time high on May 27, 2024, but has been declining since. However, investors are still hopeful for a rebound, as the price chart looks promising. On Monday, PEPE traded around $0.000012, up 1% in the last 24 hours, despite a 18.5% drop in the past week.

CoinMarketCap data shows a maximum supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE tokens, raising questions about how new tokens were minted. As the market matures, meme coins could lead the bull run. Pepe investors are optimistic about surpassing the previous all-time high, but only time will tell.

FLOKI (FLOKI)

This dog-themed token is a great buy right now. Despite being down 3.47% today, it is up 58% for the past month. The recent drop happened after the stock market fell, affecting the crypto market. A few assets, including FLOKI, faced a sudden decline despite the positive market sentiment.

Despite these challenges, FLOKI has maintained its position as the sixth biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $2.56 billion. The 24-hour trading volume is at $413.49 million. Though the FLOKI price is down, technical indicators suggest a different story.

FLOKI is in the buying zone due to DWF Lab’s $12 million investment plans. This announcement has increased buying pressure, as the organization plans to help FLOKI with liquidity and support its expansion.

ICYMI: DWF Labs is investing another $12 million in Floki tokens, following a $10 million purchase. This comes as #Floki prepares to launch the Valhalla metaverse game and a decentralized domain service. Read more: ↓https://t.co/4g9JPQRkoU — BSCN (@BSCNews) June 8, 2024

FLOKI has a market cap nearing $3 billion and is ranked among the top meme coins. With a strong marketing team, FLOKI is set for continued growth. With the new investment and bullish technical signs, FLOKI might recover quickly once the overall crypto market improves.

