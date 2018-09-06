20 Exciting Business Ideas that you can Start for 10k or Less

“Make a spinner and spin the wheel”.

– Seth Godin

That’s what influencers always mean, start what you like doing and stick to it. Don’t give up in the middle. However, you can only continue doing something when you start something in the first place.

Most of us today are tired of living a 9-to-5 job. They want to get out of the mundane routine. but there has to be an alternative to help you sustain, make your ends meet and give you decent bank savings – and that is not asking for too much.

The next alternative is to start something on your own. But there will be two roadblocks you will face instantly the moment you think of starting your own business.

Business ideas

Business capital

Your perfect business idea should have:

Something that drives you ahead

Something that you feel passionately about

Something that is in demand

Something your bank account can afford without accruing heavy loss

Once you are dead sure that you want to start something for yourself, you need to channelize your future ideas and start brainstorming on how to start a business with minimum capital. Imagine that proud moment when you finally start your full-time venture and let go of your mundane job. All this you can do by investing just 10k or even less.

Oh yes, you heard me right. You can get ideas to startup businesses under 10K. It is that easy today. Gone are the days of heavy investments and having a large capital. With only 10k or even less you can start your own business as per your choice.

So now you must be thinking where to start and what to start with. Don’t let that 10k burn in your bank account. Use it to start your dream startup. And trust me you are not doing a cheap deal here. As it is not. So stop beating yourself up on that and start planning.

Here are 20 exciting ideas for startup businesses under 10k:

Online freelancing

Online freelancing can include digital marketing, data entry, consultations and even regular content writing. You can take up projects, work on them and deliver them as per the set timelines. Once you start having a certain amount of clientele, you can outsource it or include more people in your team. Slowly grow your network.

Food business

The food business is highly profitable and comes with low investment. Therefore you can think of some genuine ideas such as:

Front yard coffee shop

Home-based catering or delivery

Cake Baking

Breakfast making

Homemade pickles, spreads, and jams

Homemade sweets and chocolates

Online learning or tutoring

You can start your own online teaching business. All you have to do is get an affordable tool that will host your entire online learning materials and then start selling. There are a number of companies who provide e-learning software platforms at extremely affordable rates. You can build your entire online training modules and give access to your students as per their requirements.

Outdoor activities organizer

This is a relatively new concept. If you have a passion for outdoor activities, why not use it for your business as well and make money. Outdoor activities such as hiking, trekking, camping, river rafting are all part of adventure sports that people love doing these days – irrespective of their age. You can become an organizer yourself where you bring in different groups and take them for trips and such activities. You can even tie up with other organizations that are into similar sports and work accordingly.

YouTube Channel Partner

It’s extremely easy to create a channel on YouTube. You simply need to create an account. Once done you can start creating content and upload them at your convenience. Creative videos can help you earn good revenue. Post creative videos with original content and see how you create a good fan following.

Live streaming

Live streaming can become a huge task if you handle it yourself. The minute detailing can easily pull you down. However, if you get a readymade platform that has all the aspects of live streaming and helps you create a live streaming website in no time at all then you must never let go of this opportunity.

Real estate appraiser

This job today has a lot of potentials as the real estate is booming currently. You can become a real estate appraiser and earn good money. Licensed appraisers earn even more. Once your business is quite stable you can expand and get more revenue in.

Pet grooming

Pet owners’ worst nightmare is grooming their pets. And this is one of the most important aspects of owning pets. You can start a pet grooming business. You can learn up the skills and open a small unit from the convenience of your home. Chances are, you will end up having a flourishing business.

Become a blogger

If you are into writing, start a blog. It can be on anything – travel, food, finance – any topic or topics that you like. And then you can start earning money through different affiliation. Don’t forget to add push notification. That way you can keep your readers engaged. Integrate the push notification tools for web and mobile browsers at extremely affordable rates.

E-commerce portal

Start an e-commerce business and start selling products. You can contact sellers and ask them to sell through your portal.

Sell decorative knick-knacks and potteries, homemade paper bags or rug bags online

Bye bye plastic, paper bags will do your work. Plastic is a big environmental. Create your own set of paper bags and rug bags. Using old clothes you can recreate beautiful shopping bags that people would love to carry around. Add beads and bright colors and you can sell them online at nominal rates. People today go out of their ways to decorate their homes. What better way than to supply them with homemade decorative knick knacks and even pottery items. Put your creative skills to good use and come up with beautiful pottery items.

Stock and trading

This is not a new business idea but since the market is rising steadily, it can be the right time. If you have a sharp finance knowledge, know how the market works and have a clear idea of how to handle money matters, this is the ideal startup business for you.

Flipping Domain

Buying domains at a lower price and then selling them at a higher price is known as flipping domains. Web portal like Godaddy is a good marketplace for buying and selling domains.

Create Apps

If you have interest and knowledge in making apps and android programming then you can start your own app making online business.

Website themes

If you know web development then you can develop different industry-specific website themes and sell them online.

WordPress Plugins

Enhance WordPress functionality by creating premium plugins. Selling plugins is a good source of revenue.

SEO consultant

Become a Search Engine Optimizer and provide your expertise to different companies online.

Viral video maker

If you know motion graphics or video making, you can take contracts of creating viral videos for other companies.

Making chatbots

ChatBot expert Murray Newlands once said that “Where 10 years ago every company needed a website and five years ago every company needed an app, now every company needs to embrace messaging with AI and chatbots.” It has reached a point where every online business needs a chatbot on their website, across different industry sectors.

Digital marketing consultant

Digital marketing is a huge umbrella which comes SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, content marketing and so on. You can offer digital marketing services to different companies online.

There are innumerable ideas that you will get when it comes to starting your own business. However, you need to know which one is best for you, your mental temperament and your budget. You must feel passionate about the idea. Follow your gut feeling, trust your instincts, and do some good homework before you start.