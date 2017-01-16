DC’s Gramercy District to become a $500m smart city test project

Posted on in Smart Cities

Global private equity firm 22 Capital Partners has chosen FedBid Inc. to help build its 22 CityLink smart city platform.

FedBid is an online marketplace that facilitates businesses and educational institutes participating in government procurement of goods and services.

The new smart city platform is focused on reducing the total lifecycle costs of smart city projects and creating long-term value for the citizens of these urban environments.

One of the first real estate projects 22 CityLink will focus on Gramercy District worth more than $500 million. This project is a ground-up smart city that is being built in the Washington, D.C. area.

The role of the new smart city platform is to improve procurement and ultimate profits when building smart city projects.

“By taking proven, industry-leading supply chain and procurement practices that drive efficiency in purchasing, while also reducing costs and applying them to modern development projects like Gramercy District, it is possible to dramatically increase the return on investment of any real estate development,” said 22 Capital’s managing partner Minh Le.

Creating a replicable process

FedBid will integrate its platform with 22 CityLink’s broader supply chain management and procurement services. This will enable all qualified sellers and buyers to participate in the construction process.

“We are creating a replicable process for effective and efficient procurement, not only in the construction phase, but throughout the development lifetime,” said Le.

Other groups already involved with the Gramercy District project include Microsoft, Avaya and George Washington University.

“FedBid is partnering with 22 CityLink to help them optimize the way goods and services are purchased to build Gramercy District,” said Ted Leonsis, of FedBid investor firm Revolution Growth. “FedBid revolutionized the way the federal government buys goods and services and this partnership will help set the standard for the development of future smart cities.”

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

China

IoT and toys: Connected toys require more security

In an age where it seems anything and everything can benefit from connectivity, the future of toys is changing rapidly. Toys are becoming more intelligent, more connected and important assets among the Internet of Things. U.S. domestic toy sales, according to industry association data, hit close to $22 billion in 2014, and that number has… Read more »

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline at night.

Here are US Ignite’s first 15 smart communities

At the Smart Cities Innovation Summit this month in Austin, public-benefit dev firm US Ignite called out the 15 communities participating in their Smart Gigabit Cities Program — designed to build public services that could be shared with other cities in the program. The 15 communities include: Austin, TX; Cleveland, OH; Burlington, VT; Chattanooga, TN; Flint, MI;… Read more »

Telephone booth in London, England.

Can telcos rewire the data silos of tomorrow’s smart cities?

While the Internet of Things (IoT) may connect our devices, smart cities are launching increasingly disparate applications that need help connecting together the mess of data being generated. In a commentary on The Stack, Comptel IoT specialist Veli-Pekka Luoma argues that telecommunications operators, or telcos, are perfectly suited to play the role of great communicator… Read more »

basket

How IoT can change the future of farming in droughts

Farmers will soon have a solution for water conservation, which is especially good news for those farms located in drought stricken areas, such as California. Entering its fourth year of drought, California has imposed serious water restrictions, with the State Water Resources Control Board, even begging people to let their lawns die. See also:  Can… Read more »

Wi-Fi

Can Wi-Fi industry keep up with IoT?

A recent conference focused on the world of Wi-Fi highlighted the immense opportunity created by the blossoming of the Internet of Things (IoT) space, as long as the wireless industry can keep pace with IoT’s rapid growth. RCR Wireless News reported that IoT was the hot topic at the Wi-Fi Now 2016 conference held recently… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Google patents pickup location finder for self-driving cars

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite