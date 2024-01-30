GOOGL earnings call: What can we expect from Alphabet’s Q4 report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has been tipped for a strong earnings call in its upcoming Q4 report, in an update that investors will look on favourably.

As reported by Yahoo Finance, leading investment research firm Zacks has anticipated promising earnings activity for the parent company of Google, which is expected to surpass analyst predictions.

What time is the Alphabet earnings call?

Alphabet chiefs will host the video earnings interview at 1:30 pm Pacific Time on Tuesday, January 30. Investors and the public can access the live video webcast for free on the company’s YouTube channel.

Over the current quarter, Zacks has given its ‘most accurate’ estimate “of $1.64 per share for GOOGL, set against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60.”

The difference suggests favorable conditions, leading to a boost in estimates in the lead-up to earnings season with the stocks showing a Zacks Earnings ESP of +2.26%.

Previously, a positive reading for the Zacks Earnings ESP has led to a productive outcome. The Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates the likelihood a company will beat or miss consensus earnings estimates. An ESP above 0 means the company has a statistically better chance to exceed expectations, while a negative ESP means it may disappoint.

Why do the indications matter?

Zacks provided some useful context and background detail on their analysis.

Over the last decade, results have indicated those stocks to receive a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank of #3 or better go on to deliver on the outlook almost 70% of the time, returning over 28% annual returns, on average.

With Alphabet currently holding #3 on Zacks Rank in addition to the ESP in a positive position, it augurs well for the upcoming earnings call, giving investors a strong case for consideration.

The earnings estimate revisions for the Google owner clearly suggest stocks on the up, with much more to be revealed in the upcoming full report for the final quarter of 2023 which you can watch above.

Image: Pexels.