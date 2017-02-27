Discover the top smart home security systems of 2017

What is the best home security for 2017? It has never been simpler than it is in the age of the Internet of Things, where sometimes all it takes to lock down your home, condo or apartment is a few sticky sensors and access to a smartphone. While companies like Piper and Scout make systems that are low-tech but highly effective, others like LiveWatch and Frontpoint are looking to blur the line where old technologies end and new ones begin.

See also: How to use your light sockets for your home security system

These systems all work by combining smart home strategies and hardware integration into their own network of sensors, using the power of our connections and the internet to give you all new levels of control over your smart home like never before. The Internet of Things is creating an all new paradigm shift where your phone isn’t just your phone, and your home isn’t just your home, but both act together in some intertwined blend of the two.

So, which is the best home security system in they age of Internet Connected Device?

#1 Best Comprehensive Home Security – FrontPoint Home Security System

For your money and ours, the FrontPoint home security system is the best of both the old world of security and the new. FrontPoint really puts the “DIY” in “do-it-yourself”, breaking the whole process down into simple bits with a mobile setup process that doesn’t even make you download an app.

If you’re not technically savvy but still want a full-fledged, customized home security system that will keep your family and your home safe from intruders, FrontPoint has got it covered. FrontPoint is also the only option on this list to feature an optional 24/7 monitoring service, so if having direct access to the police or fire department from your panel is important, this is the way to go.

#1 Best Smartphone Home Security System – Scout Alarm Home Security System

Looking for something even simpler to setup? A Scout Alarm Home Security system might be the better choice.

Unlike FrontPoint which uses both cell signal from a central base station and WiFi to protect your home, Scout Alarm is a 100% online-only operation with no monthly fees, no contracts, and no hidden costs other than the price to set it up.

We like the Scout because it incorporates many of the same motion sensors and door sensors into its network as FrontPoint, all without the need to pay a monthly stipend to keep them activated. If you want a basic but effective home security system that you can set up yourself without any extra help, the Scout Alarm can do no wrong.

#1 Best All-in-One Home Security – Piper NV Home Security System

Last up we have an all-in-one option that does a whole lot more than just keep your home safe. The Piper nv Home Security camera features a number of extra sensors on its 3.4-megapixel night vision-enabled camera, including motion, noise, temperature, humidity, and light sensors that all tell you the current status of your home.

The Piper will even warn you if serious weather events are on the horizon, in case you’re not close to home and a flood or ice storm threatens to damage the property while you’re away. If you live in a smaller apartment or can afford to have at least two of these all-seeing, all-knowing cameras in your home, this is a simple way to get full protection without a hefty fee tacked on to your bill every month.

Although it doesn’t have any IFTTT integration options, the Piper NV is still a solid device that will protect small apartments or homes from intruders in the most crucial areas like back and front doors, while keeping you aware of severe weather alerts in case burglars aren’t the only threat on the horizon that you have to worry about.

And in conclusion…

No matter what your budget is or your level of technical expertise, there’s a DIY home security solution out there for you.

If you’re concerned about having 24/7 monitoring that automatically connects to the authorities when an alarm is triggered, you’ll definitely want to keep FrontPoint at the top of your list. That said, if you think your wireless network and a solid smartphone could get the job done all the same at a mere fraction of the cost, a Scout Alarm or sensor-heavy Piper nv system will fit the bill just fine too.

Now that our smartphones can not only connect us with our devices at home, but also our neighbors, friends, and family in an instant, it’s never been easier to protect your home with the help of all the latest technology.