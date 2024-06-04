Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Ethereum Name Service Bolts To Top 7d Gains (ENS). KAI Cat Raises $422K.

Ethereum Name Service Bolts To Top 7d Gains (ENS). KAI Cat Raises $422K.

Ethereum Tokens

The hastening of Ether’s approval for regulated spot ETF trading continues to draw a flood of gains for Ethereum Layer-2 token among retail trader on Internet cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service tokens (ENS) joined other Ethereum currencies to top the leaderboard for gains on the 7-day window. Ranking #1 for the week among all cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, Ethereum Name Services had gained 78% in the previous 168 hours. 

That enormous gain (compare to the S&P 500– which gained negative 0.01% over that time window) was followed up by popular froggy Ethereum meme coin Pepe (PEPE) with 76% gains for the window, and Lido DAO (LDO) with 49% gains for the week, then ERC-20s Uniswap (UNI) and Pendle (PENDLE).

‘The Doge Days Are Over’

The meme coin profits are coming in hot this year– especially with a 2023 Ethereum project that sailed all the way up to the top 20 cryptocurrencies in the world in almost no time at all while declaring the doge days are over. Could that be an early sign that the cats are about to take over the ecosystem and make another class-leading bid for the top of the charts?

The outstanding success of PopCat in quarter one of 2024 and the sudden appearance of an Ethereum country feline with nearly $350,000 added to his pool in a matter of days in quarter two could portend a cat season in meme altcoins is right around the corner. If so, those tokens going for a presale price of $0.0042256 could appreciate in value on the open market.

A big launch for Kai Cat Coin (KAI) sometime late this year or in 2025– if it in any way, shape, or form follows the progression of new currencies like PopCat or Pepe Coin— could help cryptocurrency investors come up with revenues to accumulate Bitcoin faster– before the banks and governments take Bitcoin’s price out past Earth orbit. 

The incredibly compelling investor narratives for Ethereum for the remainder of this blockchain industry cycle make that an exciting prospect. The Dencun upgrade and the imminent welcoming of the Ethereum product into the regulated halls of Wall Street funds are drawing serious interest in sizable long-term Ethereum investments from all over the world.

Ethereum’s Regulated Market Premiere

Ethereum's regulated market premiere

Matthew Sigel, head of digital assets research at VanEck, wrote, “We applaud this decision, as we believe the evidence clearly shows that ETH is a decentralized commodity, not a security. We expect the improved political backdrop will lead to further victories for digital asset investors and developers.”

Rob Marrocco, global head of ETP listings at Cboe Global Markets said, “The introduction of spot bitcoin ETFs has already demonstrated significant benefits for the digital assets and ETF space, and we believe that spot ether ETFs will similarly provide safeguards for U.S. investors.”

As Ethereum’s capital inflows continue to amass, returns on investment comparable to the base Ether token’s early days have only been obtainable with new projects that find success.

Utility and meme liquidity tokens provide investors with those kinds of opportunities and a strategy to trade a bullish Ethereum forecast with leverage for great gains during rallies, but without taking some of the risks that go with call options or other ETH derivatives products.

Visit Kai Cat Coin’s Presale Here

Stay Connected With KAI On Socials: X | Telegram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
James Spillane
Crypto Writer

James Spillane is a crypto trader and writer, producing analytical articles for ReadWrite on the latest market trends and price action of trending assets. Hailing from the UK, James is a BSc Physics graduate from Imperial College London and former Cadet Force Adult Volunteer with Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force. When not writing and editing, James enjoys working out and travelling, currently working remotely in South East Asia. James' latest coverage focuses on the growing meme coin market, tracking assets like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and newer contenders to their market share.

Related News

Ethereum Tokens
Ethereum Name Service Bolts To Top 7d Gains (ENS). KAI Cat Raises $422K.
James Spillane
dummy-image.jpg
Best Crypto Presale: BlockDAG’s Epic Keynote from the Moon Crushes Rivals Amidst VeChain Partnerships and Cardano Price Climb
Michael Graw
Dreamcars Presale launched
Dreamcars Launches Presale: Buy Porsche, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce Starting at $10 and Earn Daily Rental Income
James Spillane
Rebel Satoshi Arcade
Up or Down For Bitcoin Next? Bonk Sees Fresh Interest; Rebel Satoshi Arcade Becomes New Meme Favorite
Olaleye Komolafe
Ethereum
Ethereum Mass Institutional Adoption An Enormous Tailwind For Kai Cat Coin
James Spillane

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ethereum Tokens
Sponsored

Ethereum Name Service Bolts To Top 7d Gains (ENS). KAI Cat Raises $422K.
James Spillane35 mins

The hastening of Ether’s approval for regulated spot ETF trading continues to draw a flood of gains for Ethereum Layer-2 token among retail trader on Internet cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.