Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home ‘5th Scape’ Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale – Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?

‘5th Scape’ Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale – Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?

'5th Scape' Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale - Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?

5th Scape has reached a milestone by surpassing the $6 million mark in its ongoing crypto presale this week.

Let’s explore why this project could potentially be one of the best VR/AR cryptos to invest in now.

Is 5th Scape the Top VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?

5th Scape (5SCAPE) is a new project aiming to create the world’s first AR & VR ecosystem built on the Ethereum blockchain. Here’s how it works: 5SCAPE is the native utility token that powers the entire 5th Scape ecosystem. It serves as the currency for accessing VR games, making in-game purchases, and participating in the platform’s decentralized marketplace.

The project encompasses several key components. Firstly, 5th Scape is developing a diverse library of immersive VR games across genres like MMA (Cage Conquest), cricket, soccer, archery, and more, aiming to provide hyper-realistic graphics and intuitive gameplay.

Secondly, the project plans to create its own VR headset called “VR Ultra” and an ergonomic gaming chair “SwiftScape VR Chair” to fully immerse players in the virtual environments.

Additionally, 5th Scape will feature a “Development Center” marketplace where content creators and developers can design, publish, and monetize their own VR experiences using 5SCAPE tokens. Finally, 5SCAPE holders will receive discounts on new game releases, educational materials, and exclusive access to premium VR content. They can also stake tokens to earn rewards and influence project decisions through voting rights.

Tokenomics: Top Crypto Presale?

The tokenomics and crypto presale for 5th Scape are structured as follows: the total supply is 5.21 billion 5SCAPE tokens, with 80% (4.16 billion) allocated for the presale, which has a fundraising target of $15 million. Presale tokens have a lock and vesting schedule, with 40% unlocked at launch, an 8-week lock, and an 8-month linear vesting period.

Additionally, 10% of the tokens are allocated for the treasury and development (5% unlocked at TGE, 6 months lock, 2-year vest), and 10% are allocated for exchange liquidity (100% unlocked at TGE).

The 5th Scape team envisions 5SCAPE as the universal currency spanning the entire ecosystem, enabling transactions, staking, and governance within the VR realm they are building.

Marketing

On the marketing front, the 5th Scape X account has over 15k followers and is highly active. The team is advertising on various crypto media outlets such as Cryptonews and collaborating with different YouTubers.

For instance, Claybro, who has almost 130k subscribers, posted a positive video about 5th Scape. He highlighted that 5thscape’s presale offers a guaranteed price increase upon launch, currently at $0.00327 and listing at $0.01, implying a potential increase on investment by launch day.

Additionally, Claybro noted that 5thscape is centered around VR technology, offering VR games, movies, education, and devices. Furthermore, upon launch, 40% of purchased tokens will be available, with the remaining 60% vested over eight months. This structured release is designed to manage token supply and demand effectively.

Conclusion

All in all, with its ambitious vision, good tokenomics, and active marketing efforts, 5th Scape might potentially be one of the best VR/AR cryptocurrencies to buy in 2024. Make sure to do your research before participating in this crypto presale, but initial indicators look promising.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Petar Jovanović
Editor

Petar Jovanović brings years of experience in the crypto industry to ReadWrite. With a strong belief in the potential of the web3 market since 2017, he's passionate about sharing valuable insights and knowledge. Based in Serbia, Petar graduated in Economics at the University of Niš, and went on to become the Head of Content at Captain Altcoin, an online magazine covering all things blockchain. His work has also been published on BeInCrypto and German site Kryptozeitung. Feel free to connect with Petar to discuss the exciting world of cryptocurrencies and decentralized technologies.

Related News

'5th Scape' Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale - Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?
‘5th Scape’ Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale – Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?
Petar Jovanović
Meme Coin Price Predictions: PEPE, dogwifhat (WIF), Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Meme Coin Price Predictions: PEPE, dogwifhat (WIF), Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Petar Jovanović
dummy-image.jpg
BlockDAG Spearheads the Industry with $32.4 Million Presale: Assessing Updates from Ethereum And Render Network
Michael Graw
A photorealistic portrait of Kabosu the Shiba Inu dog, with her iconic skeptical and curious expression, set against a soft, dreamy background with floating Dogecoin symbols and ethereal light rays.
Dogecoin mascot Kabosu’s died: the meme that broke finance
Radek Zielinski
Digital gold rush: A 3D rendering of the Ethereum logo emerging from a cracked golden egg, symbolizing the potential of Ethereum ETFs as a new investment opportunity.
SEC approves Ethereum ETF on Nasdaq, NYSE, CBOE
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

'5th Scape' Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale - Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?
Cryptocurrency

'5th Scape' Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale - Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?
Petar Jovanović19 mins

5th Scape has reached a milestone by surpassing the $6 million mark in its ongoing crypto presale this week. Let's explore why this project could potentially be one of the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.