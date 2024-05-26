‘5th Scape’ Raises $6 Million in Crypto Presale – Best VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?

5th Scape has reached a milestone by surpassing the $6 million mark in its ongoing crypto presale this week.

Let’s explore why this project could potentially be one of the best VR/AR cryptos to invest in now.

Is 5th Scape the Top VR/AR Coin to Buy Now?

5th Scape (5SCAPE) is a new project aiming to create the world’s first AR & VR ecosystem built on the Ethereum blockchain. Here’s how it works: 5SCAPE is the native utility token that powers the entire 5th Scape ecosystem. It serves as the currency for accessing VR games, making in-game purchases, and participating in the platform’s decentralized marketplace.

We’ve reached $6.0M 🚀, VR is a Revolution and We $5Scape as a Community are the Trendsetters 🎉 Thanks to YOU, our awesome community! 🙌 💖 Get ready for next-level gaming adventures and VR Innovations as we embark on this exciting journey together! Let's make magic happen… pic.twitter.com/RvUmUyU8ws — 5th Scape (@5th_scape) May 21, 2024

The project encompasses several key components. Firstly, 5th Scape is developing a diverse library of immersive VR games across genres like MMA (Cage Conquest), cricket, soccer, archery, and more, aiming to provide hyper-realistic graphics and intuitive gameplay.

Secondly, the project plans to create its own VR headset called “VR Ultra” and an ergonomic gaming chair “SwiftScape VR Chair” to fully immerse players in the virtual environments.

Additionally, 5th Scape will feature a “Development Center” marketplace where content creators and developers can design, publish, and monetize their own VR experiences using 5SCAPE tokens. Finally, 5SCAPE holders will receive discounts on new game releases, educational materials, and exclusive access to premium VR content. They can also stake tokens to earn rewards and influence project decisions through voting rights.

Tokenomics: Top Crypto Presale?

The tokenomics and crypto presale for 5th Scape are structured as follows: the total supply is 5.21 billion 5SCAPE tokens, with 80% (4.16 billion) allocated for the presale, which has a fundraising target of $15 million. Presale tokens have a lock and vesting schedule, with 40% unlocked at launch, an 8-week lock, and an 8-month linear vesting period.

Additionally, 10% of the tokens are allocated for the treasury and development (5% unlocked at TGE, 6 months lock, 2-year vest), and 10% are allocated for exchange liquidity (100% unlocked at TGE).

The 5th Scape team envisions 5SCAPE as the universal currency spanning the entire ecosystem, enabling transactions, staking, and governance within the VR realm they are building.

Marketing

On the marketing front, the 5th Scape X account has over 15k followers and is highly active. The team is advertising on various crypto media outlets such as Cryptonews and collaborating with different YouTubers.

For instance, Claybro, who has almost 130k subscribers, posted a positive video about 5th Scape. He highlighted that 5thscape’s presale offers a guaranteed price increase upon launch, currently at $0.00327 and listing at $0.01, implying a potential increase on investment by launch day.

Additionally, Claybro noted that 5thscape is centered around VR technology, offering VR games, movies, education, and devices. Furthermore, upon launch, 40% of purchased tokens will be available, with the remaining 60% vested over eight months. This structured release is designed to manage token supply and demand effectively.

Conclusion

All in all, with its ambitious vision, good tokenomics, and active marketing efforts, 5th Scape might potentially be one of the best VR/AR cryptocurrencies to buy in 2024. Make sure to do your research before participating in this crypto presale, but initial indicators look promising.

Related