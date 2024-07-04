Languagesx
Yellow Trades Reviews the Newest Shiba Inu-Inspired Low Cap Gem Poised for 100x Growth in 2024

Following the success of meme coins, Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) emerges, poised to attract investor attention with early opportunities.

This new meme coin is nearing half a million dollars in its ICO phase. With early success, some investors are speculating if they’ve discovered the next Shiba Inu.

Its cowboy charm has also attracted deep-pocketed investors and popular crypto influencers, many of whom express bullish sentiments about the project.

Some experts even predict potential 100x gains, potentially driving this meme coin to $1 in the long term.

Shiba Shootout ICO nears $500k – Next 100x meme coin?

Crypto investors are lining up for Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT) as it launches a presale and raises nearly $500k in its initial phase. With a Wild West theme, the project has become a favorite among fans since its presale debut.

As the Shiba Shootout presale approaches its first significant milestone, early investors are purchasing $SHIBASHOOT tokens for just $0.0195 each. However, this initial price won’t last forever. As the presale gains momentum, the token price will rise, rewarding those who get in early.

Participating is straightforward, with Shiba Shootout’s presale dashboard offering payment options in ETH, USDT, BNB, or through card payments to accommodate everyone’s preferences. Looking ahead, the project’s roadmap is ambitious.

Phase 1 outlines plans for listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, aiming to surpass 1,000 holders, and intends to generate buzz on Twitter. Future phases target CEX listings, the establishment of a gated Discord group, and reaching 10,000 holders.

Shiba Shootout’s tokenomics are equally compelling. The majority of the supply, 770 million tokens, is allocated to the presale, while 440 million tokens are reserved for staking.

The remaining tokens will support project funds, liquidity, marketing, and the “Rootin’ Tootin’ Shooter Fund,” ensuring sustained community support and growth.

This structured approach fosters long-term growth while maintaining community support. Interested individuals can join the rapidly expanding community on Telegram or follow the project’s updates on X account.

Shiba Shootout: Innovative utilities and community rewards

Themes play a crucial role in the success of meme coins, alongside enticing utilities that appeal to both retail investors and savvy traders. Shiba Shootout excels in both aspects, offering diverse rewards for token holders, with Cactus Staking being a key highlight.

Shiba Shootout Cactus Staking

Investors can stake their tokens right from the presale phase and start earning rewards. Currently, presale buyers are enjoying a staking reward rate exceeding 2205%, as indicated by the Shiba Shootout staking dashboard.

Holders can also generate passive income through Saving Saddlebags, where locking tokens for a period earns bonus $SHIBASHOOT rewards. Similarly, investors can grow their community and earn “Posse Rewards” by inviting friends through a referral link.

These utilities not only reward investors but also contribute to increasing the token’s value. For example, Cactus Staking and Saving Saddlebags help mitigate selling pressure on the meme coin, while Posse Rewards aim to build a strong community backing.

Shiba Shootout hosts various community-building activities like Campfire Stories, where participants share their crypto and meme coin experiences for attractive rewards. Additionally, participants can engage in Lucky Lasso Lotteries and Token Governance Roundups.

For those interested in learning more about Shiba Shootout’s financial benefits, detailed information is available in its whitepaper. To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Split screen showing Federal Reserve building and Bitcoin symbol, representing economic policy impact on crypto markets
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin slumps below $59,000 amid market uncertainty
Radek Zielinski7 seconds

Bitcoin's (BTC) value dropped below $59,000 on Thursday, trading at $58,827. Market data shows that Bitcoin has fallen 3.38% in the past day, reaching its lowest point since early May...

