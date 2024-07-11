Languagesx
Home Will Water Meme Coin $WATER Pump Again Like It Did After Messi's 4x Surge?

Will Water Meme Coin $WATER Pump Again Like It Did After Messi’s 4x Surge?

Will Water Meme Coin $WATER Pump Again Like It Did After Messi's 4x Surge?

Famous footballers Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho recently posted about the meme coin $WATER on their Instagram accounts.

This high-profile marketing, given their immense popularity, raises the question: will the price of $WATER surge again, similar to the 4x increase it experienced following Messi’s initial post?

Water (WATER) price analysis and price prediction

Water (WATER) meme coin experts are looking bullish. Over the last four months, meme coins have performed exceptionally well.

The meme season isn’t over yet, and a percentage of blue-chip memes will likely continue to thrive even after the peak.

Recently, the Water token made a significant announcement. Lionel Messi, the famous number one football player in the world, posted about the Water meme coin on his Instagram stories.

The price of the token nearly quadrupled instantly after his post. This endorsement was followed by Ronaldinho’s post, further fueling speculation and investor interest.

The Water token boasts a market cap of $63.54 million and decent liquidity of $6.71 million. This, along with its over 47,000 holders, suggests Water is a well-established meme coin with a strong community.

Water recently experienced a surge in value thanks to a well-timed Instagram post by Lionel Messi. This buzz has spread across X and has been discussed by several prominent crypto news outlets like CoinDesk.

His endorsement and massive following caused the token price to skyrocket, reaching new highs before experiencing a slight correction.

However, Water is showing signs of recovery. At the time of writing, the $WATER meme coin sits at $0.0008651, down slightly from yesterday.

This dip could represent a buying opportunity for potential investors, especially considering predictions of a 225% rise by August 10th, 2024, reaching a price of $0.002869.

Water Price Analysis Graph

Water is readily available for purchase on decentralized exchanges like Raydium, OKX, and Jupiter. Additionally, it’s listed on centralized exchanges such as Bitget, MEXC, and Bitmart, with promises of further exchange listings in the near future.

$WATER: An investment opportunity with high rewards and potential pitfalls

The $WATER coin boasts a unique combination of charitable giving and exciting prize opportunities for holders.

Owning $WATER grants you the chance to win incredible experiences like a luxurious world cruise, an Icelandic getaway, VIP trips, and even your own private yacht.

The project’s fresh website and high-profile endorsement have fueled bullish sentiment among many investors. However, a potential red flag exists. Roughly 30% of the token supply is reportedly controlled by the project team.

This concentration of ownership raises eyebrows within the crypto community, as it can negatively impact price stability and investor trust. Calls for transparency and clear communication from the project’s leadership have emerged in response.

Despite this concern, the Water token’s official website offers a clear picture of its features, utility, and future plans. The roadmap outlines ambitious goals for growth and community engagement.

Key milestones include increasing liquidity, establishing strategic partnerships, and expanding charitable initiatives through the WATER Foundation.

These initiatives, if successfully implemented, could solidify WATER’s position within the competitive crypto landscape, providing a compelling reason for both investors and supporters to remain engaged.

For those seeking alternative investments, check out our 2024 guide to the best meme coins to buy.

Kick stream Fousey was swatted while streaming live
Entertainment

Kick Streamer Fousey gets swatted live in middle of parking lot
Sophie Atkinson18 seconds

Content creator Yousef Saleh Erakat, who goes by Fousey, found himself in a scary situation this week (July 9) as he suddenly became surrounded by police while livestreaming in a...

