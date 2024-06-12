Languagesx
Will Pepe Hit Another All-Time High This June? New P2E Meme Coin Presale Reaches $4 Million

After a bearish reversal from its recent ATH, PEPE shows signs of recovery. The question is: Will PEPE continue this upward trend and regain its all-time high in June?

As Bitcoin’s price fell below the crucial $70,000 support level, meme coins experienced a sharp decline, with top coins losing significant value.

Meanwhile, PEPE has shown volatile price changes, rising about 12% in the past day but dropping 4% over the past week.

Despite this, some investors remain hopeful since it’s only 25% away from its previous all-time high.

Pepe price prediction

Analyzing PEPE’s price movements, we note a correction phase after a significant surge. Current indicators are neutral, hinting at a potential upward trend as the market stabilizes.

Despite recent profit-taking, Pepe has shown promising rallies in the past month, supported by positive technical signals and community sentiment, indicating a possible strong comeback.

Last month, the meme coin did really well, with its value shooting up by 130%, hitting an all-time high. Bulls gained momentum at the $0.000008 support level, doubling the value within eight days and hitting a new ATH of $0.000017 on May 27th.

After hitting a recent ATH two weeks ago, Pepe faced a strong bearish reversal, leading to selling pressure in the crypto market. The MACD indicator shows increased selling pressure, suggesting a possible continued downtrend in price.

If the market maintains the price above $0.000011, bulls could drive PEPE’s price towards testing $0.000014, potentially revisiting its previous ATH this month. Conversely, if bears dominate, Pepe could drop below $0.00001150, heading towards the crucial $0.000008 level in the coming weeks.

Recent developments within the last 24 hours have shown a significant change. According to CoinMarketCap, the meme coin’s price surged over 12% in a day, despite a 4% drop in the past week. However, over the last month, the meme coin’s value has grown by 56.48%, indicating its strength.

Pepe Price Graph

Currently, it’s trading at $0.0000136. PEPE boasts a market cap of $5.73 billion, making it the 21st largest cryptocurrency, as per CoinMarketCap. Notably, there’s been a surge in trading activity, with a 29.16% increase in 24-hour trading volume, reaching $1.44 billion.

With a volume-to-market cap ratio of 22.92%, the market shows good liquidity. Despite tough market conditions, Pepe Coin (PEPE) shows resilience and bullish signals, hinting at a potential recovery by June 2024, though nothing’s certain.

Potential investment opportunity: PlayDoge

After studying Pepe’s (PEPE) price, let’s spotlight an exciting find in the meme coin world: PlayDoge. PlayDoge (PLAY), a new Play-to-Earn project, is gaining immense attention as its presale is now hit the $4 million mark.

PlayDoge’s presale, launched two weeks ago, has been a success, offering early investors $PLAY tokens for just $0.00507. Investors can purchase $PLAY using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card, and those who invest can immediately stake their tokens to earn passive income.

Currently, annual yields stand at 235%, with over 79 million $PLAY tokens already locked up, demonstrating strong investor interest. The project has garnered over 3,700 followers on its X (Twitter page), where developers provide regular updates on its progress.

Utilizing the popularity of the iconic Doge character and the nostalgia of Tamagotchi-style pocket pets, PlayDoge allows players to own Doge as their digital pet, interacting with it through a smartphone app.

The project positions itself as a “high-spec upgrade of Tamagotchi,” offering players the chance to earn free crypto by completing classic 2D games, similar to 8-bit side-scrollers.

Players receive additional $PLAY tokens and experience points, with those accumulating the most XP earning extra $PLAY rewards, transparently displayed on a leaderboard.

Overall, experts who have reviewed the new meme coin generally agree that PlayDoge could be the next meme coin to experience significant growth in 2024. To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Editor

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

