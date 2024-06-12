Will Pepe Hit Another All-Time High This June? New P2E Meme Coin Presale Reaches $4 Million

After a bearish reversal from its recent ATH, PEPE shows signs of recovery. The question is: Will PEPE continue this upward trend and regain its all-time high in June?

As Bitcoin’s price fell below the crucial $70,000 support level, meme coins experienced a sharp decline, with top coins losing significant value.

Meanwhile, PEPE has shown volatile price changes, rising about 12% in the past day but dropping 4% over the past week.

Despite this, some investors remain hopeful since it’s only 25% away from its previous all-time high.

Pepe price prediction

Analyzing PEPE’s price movements, we note a correction phase after a significant surge. Current indicators are neutral, hinting at a potential upward trend as the market stabilizes.

Despite recent profit-taking, Pepe has shown promising rallies in the past month, supported by positive technical signals and community sentiment, indicating a possible strong comeback.

Last month, the meme coin did really well, with its value shooting up by 130%, hitting an all-time high. Bulls gained momentum at the $0.000008 support level, doubling the value within eight days and hitting a new ATH of $0.000017 on May 27th.

After hitting a recent ATH two weeks ago, Pepe faced a strong bearish reversal, leading to selling pressure in the crypto market. The MACD indicator shows increased selling pressure, suggesting a possible continued downtrend in price.

If the market maintains the price above $0.000011, bulls could drive PEPE’s price towards testing $0.000014, potentially revisiting its previous ATH this month. Conversely, if bears dominate, Pepe could drop below $0.00001150, heading towards the crucial $0.000008 level in the coming weeks.

Recent developments within the last 24 hours have shown a significant change. According to CoinMarketCap, the meme coin’s price surged over 12% in a day, despite a 4% drop in the past week. However, over the last month, the meme coin’s value has grown by 56.48%, indicating its strength.

Currently, it’s trading at $0.0000136. PEPE boasts a market cap of $5.73 billion, making it the 21st largest cryptocurrency, as per CoinMarketCap. Notably, there’s been a surge in trading activity, with a 29.16% increase in 24-hour trading volume, reaching $1.44 billion.

With a volume-to-market cap ratio of 22.92%, the market shows good liquidity. Despite tough market conditions, Pepe Coin (PEPE) shows resilience and bullish signals, hinting at a potential recovery by June 2024, though nothing’s certain.

Potential investment opportunity: PlayDoge

After studying Pepe’s (PEPE) price, let’s spotlight an exciting find in the meme coin world: PlayDoge. PlayDoge (PLAY), a new Play-to-Earn project, is gaining immense attention as its presale is now hit the $4 million mark.

PlayDoge’s presale, launched two weeks ago, has been a success, offering early investors $PLAY tokens for just $0.00507. Investors can purchase $PLAY using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card, and those who invest can immediately stake their tokens to earn passive income.

Currently, annual yields stand at 235%, with over 79 million $PLAY tokens already locked up, demonstrating strong investor interest. The project has garnered over 3,700 followers on its X (Twitter page), where developers provide regular updates on its progress.

Utilizing the popularity of the iconic Doge character and the nostalgia of Tamagotchi-style pocket pets, PlayDoge allows players to own Doge as their digital pet, interacting with it through a smartphone app.

The project positions itself as a “high-spec upgrade of Tamagotchi,” offering players the chance to earn free crypto by completing classic 2D games, similar to 8-bit side-scrollers.

Players receive additional $PLAY tokens and experience points, with those accumulating the most XP earning extra $PLAY rewards, transparently displayed on a leaderboard.

Overall, experts who have reviewed the new meme coin generally agree that PlayDoge could be the next meme coin to experience significant growth in 2024. To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

