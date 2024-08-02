Languagesx
Home WienerAI Hits Over $9 Million in ICO – Final Chance to Buy Before Exchange Listings on August 5th

The highly successful WienerAI ICO has ended, but investors can still get the token before it hits exchanges in 3 days.

According to the team’s X post, $WAI will list on top exchanges on Monday, August 5th. Although the main presale is over, the WienerAI team is letting latecomers buy the token due to continued demand.

If you missed the presale, the launch price is your best chance to buy before WienerAI hits the exchanges.

With a major centralized exchange listing coming up, we expect a surge after the launch, making this an exciting time for potential investors.

WienerAI token still available before exchange listing

The regular presale phase of the AI trading meme coin WienerAI has ended, but you can still buy the token before it lists on exchanges.

Priced at $0.00075, this unique meme coin has raised over $9 million from eager investors drawn to its AI trading use case. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

The listing date for this quirky meme coin is set for Monday, August 5th. Meme coins are popular in the crypto market as buyers seek 100x returns, and those that stand out from the crowd have the best chance of delivering significant returns.

Getting involved is simple. Visit WienerAI’s official website, connect your crypto wallet, and start buying. The team accepts ETH, USDT, BNB, and even credit/debit cards.

WienerAI announced the coin will list on both decentralized and centralized exchanges, thanks to partnerships with top-tier exchanges. This move should broaden the project’s reach and impact. See what the future holds for WienerAI with our $WAI price predictions here.

WienerAI’s official Twitter account, with over 16,000 followers, hints at exciting features, including a smart trading bot and a strong community. The project’s Telegram group, with more than 13,000 subscribers, shows a highly engaged following eager for what’s next.

For safety and security, WienerAI has had a complete audit by SolidProof. No major issues were found, so there’s no risk of rugpulls or similar problems.

WienerAI’s trading bot: Making trades easy and fair for everyone

WienerAI’s crypto trading bot simplifies finding trade setups, making it as easy as asking ChatGPT a question. It levels the playing field by giving retail traders the same advantages that professionals have. WienerAI’s technology helps ordinary traders become expert and profitable market participants.

WienerAI scans the market for patterns and signals that would otherwise require hours of monitoring and expert knowledge. With the upcoming WienerAI platform, traders will be able to spot solid trading opportunities before they emerge.

WienerAI Trading Bot

WienerAI’s AI-powered trading bot is set to become an essential tool for investors. It works like a chatbot, letting users ask trading questions through a user-friendly interface and get instant answers.

Traders can inquire about market opportunities, and WienerAI will show potential trades and the best decentralized exchange to use. It also explains the reasoning behind its recommendations, providing a valuable learning experience.

Traders can execute trades directly through the chatbot interface. Plus, WienerAI offers zero fees for swapping directly on the platform and protects users from maximal extractable value (MEV) bots that exploit transactions for profit.

WienerAI remains adaptable with its modular technology, ensuring it stays relevant in the constantly evolving crypto trading landscape.

WienerAI’s staking rewards

One of the biggest draws of WienerAI, besides its trading bot, is its staking features. By investing now, you can earn rewards of 122% per year, paid in $WAI tokens.

The size of deposits in the staking pool smart contract is likely to support the coin’s price when it launches. Starting from the listing date, stakers must wait seven days before they can sell their tokens.

Stakers have already earned a total of 3.2 billion $WAI. With 69% of the funds raised locked in staking (8.4 billion $WAI), there’s a strong reason to keep staking.

Staking rewards come at a rate of 3,938 $WAI per ETH block produced. Twenty percent of the total supply is set aside for staking rewards, which will be distributed over two years.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

