Which SOL-Based Meme Coin Should You Buy for Potential High Returns: BEER or WATER?

Meme coins on Solana have surged recently, and BEERCOIN and WATER are predicted to explode in 2024. Which of these tokens will deliver higher returns?

Let’s dive into the details of the two SOL-based meme coins, their recent performance, features, and plans to determine which coin might be your best investment.

Also, let’s explore another investment opportunity called Pepe Unchained, which offers Layer 2 advantages and staking for both early and long-term investors.

BEERCOIN (BEER)

BEERCOIN is gaining attention in the crypto market, recently surging by 23% in the past 72 hours. However, it experienced an 17% decline over the past week and a significant 48% drop in the past month. Its market cap is currently nearing $12 million.

What makes BEERCOIN unique is its vibrant marketing and branding, described as both “fun” and “engaging.” The project aims to appeal to a broad audience with a playful theme centered around beer, a globally popular drink.

BEERCOIN is available on several mid-tier exchanges, including Bitpanda, Gate.io, KuCoin, MEXC, and Bybit. These platforms make it easy for a wide range of investors to participate in the project. One standout feature of BEERCOIN is its active community engagement.

The project recently launched the Beerionaire Campaign, a global event offering rewards like a private jet trip to Oktoberfest, 10 meters of Bratwurst and a keg of BEER, or a 10-year supply of BEER. These events boost community interaction and enhance the coin’s visibility and appeal.

BEERCOIN has an ambitious roadmap, with plans to expand to tier-one exchanges, form major partnerships, and achieve global mass adoption.

The tokenomics, humorously called “Brewconomics,” include a 33% allocation for presale, 22% for treasury marketing, 33% for liquidity and market makers, 1% for an airdrop, and 11% for early contributors.

Additionally, BEERCOIN is developing a mobile game app called BEERTAP and NFTs, further diversifying its ecosystem and offering new ways for users to engage with the project.

WATER (WATER)

Let’s talk about WATER. The token has taken a significant hit, plummeting 12% in the past 24 hours and a staggering 42% over the past week. Despite this downturn, WATER has managed to achieve a market cap of $13 million, surpassing BEERCOIN.

WATER Price Graph

This is surprising given WATER recent performance. The project shares similarities with BEERCOIN, including the website design and even the same creators. It’s positioned as a more mainstream and charitable token, which could potentially give it a wider appeal.

However, the question remains: Can WATER sustain this level of interest? Will it replace BEERCOIN? It’s too early to say. Despite the 13 million market cap, the token has plummeted by almost 92% in the past month. That’s a massive decline.

If you’re looking for leading altcoins that might give big returns and rise in value during the next bull run, take a look at our guide.

Another investment opportunity that could give 100x returns

The Pepe Unchained (PEPU) presale has raised over $6 million. Investors can still join, but they should act quickly as the price will increase throughout the campaign. Currently, the presale price stands at $0.0087344, with the next price hike scheduled for tomorrow.

Pepe Unchained is a meme coin and will be the first to launch on its own blockchain. It is built on a unique Layer 2 chain, offering several benefits. Layer 2, built atop the Ethereum Network, enables faster and cheaper transactions.

As the world’s first Pepe token on its own chain, Pepe Unchained addresses the limitations of Layer 1, which has often been seen as restrictive and cumbersome. This move represents a significant improvement for the new coin.

The increased transaction speed and lower gas fees benefit investors by allowing more time for gains. Investors can stake and trade on the new network with lightning-fast speeds, enhancing their interactions and potential returns.

Pepe Unchained features a double staking option that lets investors compound their returns, currently estimated at 312% annually. Since the launch of the double-staking feature, over 512 million PEPU tokens have been staked.

As more tokens are staked, the annual yield will decrease. Early investors will have the chance to maximize their rewards. With the presale generating significant market interest and liquidity returning to crypto assets, Pepe Unchained is set up for potential success.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

