VanEck SOL ETF Filing – Expert Predicts Solana Price’s Next Move

The crypto market saw major developments today that could signal a significant shift for the industry. VanEck has filed for the first Solana Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.

This news comes alongside another major headline: Coinbase is suing the SEC and FDIC.

While these two events are creating a synergistic impact on the crypto space, potentially heralding a robust altcoin season, the upcoming Sealana token presale is also generating significant buzz. With strong investor demand, the presale is set to close in just 3 days.

VanEck files for the first Solana ETF in the US

VanEck’s filing for a Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a pivotal development for the cryptocurrency market.

This move signifies a potential shift in how Solana and similar altcoins are perceived by regulators and institutional investors.

By seeking ETF approval, VanEck is positioning Solana as a commodity, much like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have already paved the way with their own ETF approvals.

This could lead to increased institutional interest and investment in Solana, as ETFs are widely regarded as accessible and regulated investment vehicles.

However, challenges remain, such as the absence of Solana futures, which traditionally accompany ETF filings to provide liquidity and price discovery.

Despite this, the evolving regulatory landscape, coupled with growing pro-crypto sentiments among potential political leaders like Donald Trump, could influence the approval process positively.

As the crypto market awaits regulatory decisions, the filing reflects broader trends towards legitimizing and integrating digital assets into traditional financial markets.

This moment underscores a potential milestone in the journey towards mainstream acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, positioning Solana as a key player in the evolving financial ecosystem.

While VanEck pursues this milestone, Coinbase has also taken significant legal action by filing a lawsuit against the SEC and FDIC. This lawsuit alleges regulatory overreach and seeks access to internal documents that could reveal coordinated efforts to restrict services to crypto firms.

Coinbase’s legal challenge underscores the ongoing tension between the crypto industry and regulators. A successful outcome could enhance transparency and potentially improve regulatory conditions for the entire crypto sector, setting a precedent for other firms to challenge regulatory actions.

These simultaneous developments reflect broader efforts to integrate digital assets into traditional financial markets, shaping a transformative phase in cryptocurrency adoption beyond established players like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Potential implications for the crypto market

These events come amidst growing anticipation for an altcoin season, a period where altcoins experience significant price surges.

The approval of a Solana ETF, coupled with the broader trend of ETF approvals for major cryptocurrencies, could trigger a domino effect, leading to increased investment in altcoins.

Analysts are also closely watching the Bitcoin dominance chart, which indicates Bitcoin’s market share compared to all other cryptocurrencies. A potential decline in Bitcoin dominance could signal the beginning of an altcoin season.

The total crypto market cap chart also shows positive signs, with a recent green candle suggesting a potential reversal. This, combined with the ongoing consolidation phase following the Bitcoin halving, aligns with historical patterns observed before altcoin seasons.

Solana (SOL) price analysis

Solana’s price has been on a downward trend for the past month, currently sitting at $142. However, the decline appears less severe when looking at the bigger picture.

Interestingly, despite the price drop, the number of active addresses on the Solana network continues to grow, suggesting sustained user engagement. Additionally, the value transferred on-chain remains high, likely driven by the popularity of meme coins on Solana.

This indicates that even with the price decrease, the network’s activity and value transfer show robustness. Examining the trading patterns, Solana has been consolidating between $115 and $127, which are strong support levels, and $200 to $210, which mark the recent highs.

The price action recently broke a wedge formation, testing lower liquidity levels. Currently, it is crucial to observe whether the price gets rejected or breaks through the resistance formed by the symmetrical triangle.

This breakout or breakdown will significantly impact short-term trading decisions.

Solana (SOL) price prediction

Looking ahead, several factors contribute to a bullish outlook for Solana. The potential approval of a Solana ETF, following the anticipated Ethereum ETF, could act as a significant catalyst.

This pullback in price may present a substantial opportunity for investors. Solana reached a market cap of around $75 billion in the last bull run and this year, it is approximately $90 billion.

Drawing comparisons to Ethereum’s trajectory in the 2017 bull run, Solana could see substantial growth, potentially reaching a $500 billion market cap, translating to a 6X increase from its current level.

As the market evolves, it is likely that many altcoins will be left behind, with only a few, including Solana, demonstrating strong performance.

Therefore, dollar cost averaging into Solana during this pullback appears to be a strategic move, positioning investors to capitalize on the next bull run.

Despite short-term volatility, Solana’s active ecosystem and growing user base make it a promising candidate for substantial long-term growth.

