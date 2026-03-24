A federal move announced Monday (March 23) targets new consumer-grade routers produced in foreign countries entering the US market, not the devices already in homes. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) added those routers to its Covered List, which blocks new models from receiving the equipment authorization required for import and sale. The agency says the change does not affect routers consumers already own or models that were previously approved, meaning existing devices can remain in use.

This update to the Covered List does not prohibit the import, sale, or use of any existing device models the FCC previously authorized. The Federal Communications Commission

This follows a national security determination that such routers “pose unacceptable risks to the national security of the United States or the safety and security of United States persons.”

The change comes as gambling in the US has grown to an enormous scale. Legal gaming now functions almost like essential infrastructure, spread across nearly every state.

The US gambling market is measured in tens of billions

Start with the money. Commercial gaming alone brought in $78.7 billion in 2025, a record according to the American Gaming Association. Tribal gaming added another $43.9 billion in its 2025 fiscal year. The figures come from different reporting calendars, so they are not meant to be stacked as a precise combined total. Together, the figures point to a system generating well over $100 billion a year. This doesn’t even take into account the full ecosystem, such as state lotteries and other forms of gaming.

Record year for tribal gaming: $43.9B in revenue and growth across all regions, according to the latest FY25 report from the @NIGCgov. @RWW pic.twitter.com/Dx0q9rzDy9 — Suswati Basu (@suswatibasu) March 3, 2026

The revenue sits on top of a sprawling physical network. By the end of 2024, there were 492 commercial casinos spread across 27 states. Tribal operations added 500-plus more sites across 29 states, depending on how properties are counted. Round it out, and the country supports roughly 1,000 land-based gambling locations before factoring in sportsbooks inside arenas, racetracks, lottery retailers, and online-only platforms.

The workforce is just as substantial. Federal labor data shows about 252,900 people employed in casino hotels and another 128,700 in other gambling-related industries. Together, that puts the sector at roughly 381,600 payroll jobs across those categories. A narrower occupational slice still counts more than 150,000 gambling services workers, including tens of thousands of dealers and supervisors. Even in a digital era, the system depends heavily on human operators.

📈 2025 was the sixth straight year of record growth. 2025 commercial gaming revenue rose 9.2% to $78.72B, marking another all-time high for our industry.



Read the full report ➡️ https://t.co/x6Ays0jCkC pic.twitter.com/7d7jU8Zfv9 — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) March 2, 2026

The online side has also surged into national-scale territory. Americans wagered $166.94 billion on sports in 2025, producing $16.96 billion in revenue. Early 2026 figures from the American Gaming Association show the pace continuing, with $14.81 billion in handle in January alone and more than $1.6 billion in monthly sportsbook revenue. With another $1 billion from iGaming that month, it starts to resemble a constant financial system rather than a seasonal business.

Machines, endpoints, and surveillance everywhere

All of that activity requires a dense layer of hardware. There are likely between 600,000 and 1,000,000 electronic gaming devices in the country. The figure isn’t official, but it’s based on revenue data and typical slot machine performance. Slots alone generated billions per month at the start of 2026, which implies hundreds of thousands of active machines nationwide.

But slot cabinets are only the beginning. Modern casinos run on a mesh of systems: sportsbook kiosks, cashier terminals, loyalty card readers, player-tracking systems, hotel management terminals, and redemption machines. Behind the scenes, there are compliance servers, storage arrays, and networking gear tying everything together.

Today, the FCC took additional action to safeguard Americans and the communications networks we rely on.



The FCC added consumer routers produced in foreign countries to the agency’s Covered List.



This action follows a national security determination provided by Executive Branch… pic.twitter.com/s3OoEo5NOV — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) March 23, 2026

Taken together, that likely adds up to a few million connected or monitored devices. In total, somewhere between one and three million devices are tied to regulated gambling operations. The figure reflects the size of the property base and the density of technology inside each location rather than a single published dataset.

Then there is surveillance, one of the least visible but most critical components. Casinos are among the most camera-heavy environments in the country, driven by fraud prevention, dispute resolution, cash handling, and regulatory compliance. Altogether, there are about 1,000 land-based gambling locations, not even counting sportsbooks, racetracks, lottery retailers, or online platforms. Either way, it’s far larger than what you’d see in typical retail or hospitality environments.

The software layer that keeps everything running

The hardware footprint is huge, and the software behind it is even bigger. Every legal wager flows through multiple systems at once. Operators rely on gaming management platforms to track slot and table activity, sportsbook engines to set and adjust odds, and wallet systems to move money in and out.

Surrounding that are layers of compliance and risk tools. Identity verification systems confirm who users are. Geolocation software ensures bets are placed within legal jurisdictions. Anti-money-laundering systems monitor transactions. Fraud detection tools flag suspicious behavior. On top of that, operators run loyalty programs, customer databases, and marketing systems designed to keep players engaged.

None of this can suddenly stop. The platforms must continuously process deposits, wagers, odds updates, event settlements, tax calculations, and payouts. The fact that iGaming revenue reached $10.74 billion in 2025 from just seven active states shows how central this software layer has become. It’s a full industry running in real time.

What the router ban does and does not change in terms of US gambling

In that context, the FCC’s move looks less like a direct impact on casinos and more like a warning about how sensitive the system has become. Because the rule applies to new device models that require FCC equipment authorization, any near-term effect would more likely show up at the edge, for home bettors, smaller operators, or peripheral deployments, than inside core casino networks.

Core casino networks, which use enterprise-grade systems and tight controls, seem less directly affected. But the general message is harder to ignore. US gambling now depends on a vast, interconnected technology base that spans from living-room Wi-Fi to highly regulated surveillance networks and real-time financial systems.

In simple terms, keeping gambling running in the US means supporting about 1,000 properties, hundreds of thousands of workers, and up to a million machines, millions of connected endpoints, and software capable of handling well over $150 billion a year in betting activity, alongside tens of billions more in other gaming revenue.

The router decision won’t disrupt things overnight, but it draws attention to how much the industry depends on infrastructure beyond the casino floor.

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