New Jersey senators James Beach and Vincent Polistina are sponsoring a bill that would replace criminal penalties for underage gambling at licensed casinos and simulcasting facilities with civil fines of up to $2,000.

Senate Bill 597 would change how the state handles violations, but not who is legally allowed to gamble: the minimum age would remain 21. The proposal would also expose casino licensees, employees and some adults to fines if they knowingly allow underage gambling.

Fines would rise with repeat violations

Under S597, a person under 21 who enters or gambles at a licensed casino or simulcasting facility would no longer face a disorderly persons offense. Instead, the bill sets a civil penalty of up to $500 for a first violation, up to $1,000 for a second, and up to $2,000 for a third or subsequent violation.

A casino gaming floor.

The same escalating penalties would apply to casino licensees and employees who knowingly allow someone under 21 to remain at or gamble in a covered venue. Adults who knowingly allow a person under their lawful care, custody or control to gamble while underage would also fall under the proposed system.

The bill would retain an existing defense for casino employees who relied in good faith on written proof of age and reasonably believed the person was at least 21 based on their appearance and documentation. That provision would preserve a defense in a qualifying age-verification situation; it would not change the proposed penalties for other violations.

Money collected through the fines would go into the state General Fund before being appropriated to the Department of Human Services. The intended use is for qualifying gambling-addiction prevention, education and treatment programs.

A revived proposal for Atlantic City venues

Beach and Polistina introduced a substantially similar measure, Senate Bill 3972, in December 2024 during the 2024-25 legislative session. It did not become law before that session ended, and S597 brings the proposal back for the 2026-27 session.

Sens. Kristin Corrado, Shirley Turner and John McKeon are listed as co-sponsors of the current bill. The primary report on the measure describes it as pre-filed and says it must proceed through the legislative process before it can reach the governor.

Atlantic City would be the main location affected because it is home to New Jersey’s licensed casino industry. The measure also covers simulcasting facilities, so its reach is not limited to casino floors.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey.

The proposal would shift the consequence for underage gambling from a criminal offense to a civil penalty while keeping the conduct prohibited and the age limit unchanged. For licensed venues, the practical compliance issue is that knowingly allowing underage people to remain or gamble could bring escalating fines for both licensees and employees.

New Jersey regulators have also imposed financial penalties in other gambling enforcement matters, including a fine against Caesars Sportsbook. That case involved a different regulatory issue, but it shows that financial sanctions are already part of the state’s enforcement landscape.

Bill still needs to clear the legislative process

S597 has not been enacted, and the primary report does not identify a final vote or scheduled hearing. Its proposed penalties and funding provisions therefore remain subject to the legislative process.

If lawmakers pass the bill and it becomes law, underage gambling would remain illegal, but the proposed response would be civil fines rather than a disorderly persons offense. Until then, the current proposal does not itself change the legal gambling age or the rules governing New Jersey venues.