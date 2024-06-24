Trending Token GEGE Drops Today After Surging Over 200% – Will SEAL Follow Suit at Launch as Traders Shift to It?

In the past 72 hours, the cat-themed meme coin GEGE surged 270%, leading traders to speculate if the soon-to-launch seal-themed meme coin Sealana will be next.

The token features a one-eyed cat inspired by the avatar of manga artist Gege Akutami, the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen. Known as the “One-Eyed Monarch,” this character shares crypto wisdom with its followers.

Built on Solana, the token is experiencing rapid growth similar to dogwifhat and Book of Meme, both of which have seen meteoric rises this year.

Additionally, another Solana-based meme coin is set to list soon, with speculation about a massive surge and potential 100x returns. The project with the seal theme we’re talking about is Sealana.

GEGE price analysis

Over the past 72 hours, GEGE’s price surged over 200% to $0.018, accompanied by a 222% increase in trading volume to $12 million and a market cap of $1.3 million. However, today, the GEGE price dropped 85.21% from its recent high, along with a decrease in trading volume.

GEGE has been trending on platforms like CoinMarketCap and DEXTools. The one-year extension of the liquidity pool lock adds an additional layer of security for investors. Furthermore, the token’s recent listing on MEXC could propel it to new heights in the coming days.

Also, trading of GEGE on BitMart is now live. Given its rapid growth over the past 72 hours, GEGE could experience further spikes following its listing on BitMart. The cryptocurrency has a token supply of 100 million, a manageable figure compared to some larger supplies in the market.

The project offers several key features that appeal to investors: 0% tax on transactions, a locked liquidity pool, revoked minting, and a renounced contract. These factors contribute to a more secure and transparent project. Additionally, GEGE token holders can participate in project governance, voting, and earning rewards.

If GEGE maintains its upward trajectory, it could rally above the resistance level of $0.01656. This sustained movement suggests that in the upcoming hours or days, GEGE could achieve a new high, indicating a substantial recovery in its market value.

Conversely, if GEGE fails to break through this crucial resistance, it could encounter heightened selling pressure. In such a scenario, the $0.009363 mark would become a significant support level to monitor closely, determining whether GEGE’s price stabilizes or declines further.

GEGE is a fascinating new player in the cryptocurrency market. Its rapid rise and unique lore make it an intriguing project to watch.

SOL-based meme coin presale ends soon – New listing alert

The price outlook for GEGE and Sealana (SEAL) appears volatile, with Sealana emerging as a strong alternative. Sealana ($SEAL) has recently gained attention as the latest viral meme coin, generating significant hype and FOMO as its presale approaches its conclusion.

The Sealana presale has already raised over $5 million in just over a month, indicating substantial potential for growth. However, the ICO is set to conclude on June 25th at 6 PM UTC, giving investors less than two days to maximize their SEAL holdings before its highly anticipated launch.

Built on the Solana blockchain, which has hosted some of the top-performing meme coins this year, Sealana is drawing comparisons to coins like Slerf and Slothana, which yielded massive returns post-listing. With its political edge, it might also achieve similar success to tokens like TRUMP or MAGA.

Sealana has already gained viral status as a meme coin and stands poised to become a significant Solana-based meme token. Currently priced at $0.022, Sealana can be purchased using SOL, ETH, BNB, and USDT.

This may be the last chance to join the Sealana community at a discount and potentially reap significant future returns. Potential investors can learn more about acquiring Sealana tokens through our guide on how to buy Sealana tokens here.

Sealana’s appeal extends beyond politics. The chubby seal mascot isn’t afraid to heckle Connor McGregor or appear on popular podcasts with celebrities like Joe Rogan and Ellen DeGeneres. A beloved mascot can be a game-changer in the meme coin market.

As the #Presale countdown continues, everyone wants a piece of #Sealana! 🦭 Ellen DeGenerate got hers! 🎤 Sealana did not hold back! 🔊😤 He stated his mission of Lambos, Massive Gains & Freedom loud and clear! 🚀 Send $SOL now and tell him where to appear next! 🎧🦭 #MAGA #USA pic.twitter.com/kq0TOZTNY3 — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 22, 2024

Investors will receive SEAL tokens through an airdrop once the token is live on exchanges. You can explore the potential future of Sealana by checking out our $SEAL price prediction.

Those interested are encouraged to stay updated by following Sealana X and Telegram accounts for the latest updates, including details on the IEO and airdrop.

Visit sealana.io to take part in the $SEAL token presale.

