Trending Base Meme Coins with 100x Returns Potential – Top Picks for 2024

Backed by Coinbase, Base has become one of the year’s hottest and most popular blockchain networks, especially for new meme coins, making it a preferred choice for many smart traders.

Today, we’ll review three Base projects that experts consider must-buys with significant potential to blow up.

Additionally, we’ll examine a bonus fourth project with the most upside potential, called Base Dawgz. Make sure you stick around for that one.

Brett (BRETT)

Brett (BRETT) is currently the leading and largest meme coin on the Base Chain, and experts believe it has a promising future. The Brett website describes this meme coin as “Pepe’s best friend on Base.” Both Brett and Pepe are featured in Matt Furie’s comic book Boy’s Club.

The initiative presents Brett as the emblem of the Base network, with a growing community of traders. Brett’s Telegram group has more than 24,000 subscribers. There are a total of 10 billion BRETT tokens in circulation.

Brett’s market cap is just $1.5 billion after a nearly 5% rally today. Currently, Brett is trading around $0.1553, which is 20.28% below its all-time high.

Several tier-1 crypto exchanges are boosting Brett by rushing to list the meme coin on their platforms. Recently, Kraken and Woo listed BRETT perpetual contracts on their derivatives exchanges, and Woo also launched the meme coin on its spot market.

Given its status as the top Base meme token, experts think that other crypto exchanges such as OKX, Binance, and Coinbase might also join in. Therefore, Brett is a sensible option for those looking to engage more with Base Chain meme tokens.

Because Brett is the most well-known Base Meme Coin, it has the greatest potential to become a billion-dollar entity. However, its growth potential is significantly lower compared to small-cap initiatives. Pepe is likely to reach new highs in July, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Brett also reaches the $0.20 milestone by next month.

Toshi (TOSHI)

Next up is Toshi, a project distinguished by its striking artwork and a comprehensive array of functionalities. Toshi (TOSHI) stands as an undervalued cryptocurrency and one of the original meme coins on the Base Chain, launched in August 2023.

Similar to Brett, Toshi asserts itself as the embodiment of Base. It functions as a meme coin token offering various benefits to its holders, including a multi-sender utility facilitating easy distribution of new tokens through airdrops.

Additionally, it provides tools for launching new meme initiatives, enabling founders to lock up their tokens and secure initial liquidity pools. Other potential applications encompass decentralized trading tools and a launchpad for new projects. CoinMarketCap initially listed Toshi at $0.00003567.

Since its inception, Toshi has seen a notable increase in value, currently trading at a premium of over 700%, resulting in a market capitalization slightly above $100 million.

Despite a recent 19% decline over the past week, Toshi has demonstrated a 3% rise in the last month and an impressive 700% growth over the past year. Positioned around 63% below its all-time high, Toshi exhibits substantial growth potential.

The project’s DAO structure ensures that community interests take precedence, offering a level of security and engagement that attracts many investors.

Roost Coin (ROOST)

Thirdly, let’s discuss Roost, a project that has encountered its share of controversies, especially concerning a contract alteration that involved transferring liquidity from an old contract to a new one. Despite these challenges, Roost remains a resilient project, notably supported by endorsements from Andrew Tate across various platforms.

Roost boasts a community of over 85,000 token holders, indicating robust backing. Although the contract issues introduce risk, the project’s high visibility and strong following suggest its durability.

Recently, ROOST has introduced staking. Few days ago, the ROOST team announced on X that staking is now live, allowing users to stake their coins without a lockup period and claim rewards daily.

Hey #ROOSTARMY, $ROOST staking is now live! Head over to https://t.co/Oxq0ZDhazH to stake your $ROOST with NO lockup period and daily claims! First 1,000 wallets that stake with over $100 in $ROOST for over a week will get a surprise🐔 pic.twitter.com/klZ7AfP1qx — $ROOST ON BASE (@RoostCoin) June 14, 2024

At the time of writing, the price of Roost Coin has dropped by 5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.0187, accompanied by a 20% increase in trading volume to over $500k. However, over the past month, the ROOST price has more than doubled, leading to a market capitalization of $18 million.

The current chart patterns indicate that Roost Coin’s price is poised for a significant bullish rally, driven by bullish momentum from a bullish pennant formation, aiming to surpass its previous high of $0.079. With increasing momentum, the price is expected to reach a new peak around $0.098.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ), the latest meme coin on the Base chain, has successfully raised more than $1.8 million in its initial coin offering (ICO). Achieving this milestone in just over two weeks has drawn attention from crypto influencers and deep-pocketed meme coin investors.

The official website highlights several benefits of Base Dawgz, including its potential to unify blockchains as a multi-chain asset. Unlike BRETT, which operates solely on one chain, $DAWGZ uses Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology, allowing interaction across Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BNB Chain.

Being multi-chain makes Base Dawgz a flexible cryptocurrency, broadening its reach and potentially bringing together diverse meme coin communities. The project has also stirred excitement with its innovative share-to-earn system.

Investors purchasing $DAWGZ can link their social media accounts to the Base Dawgz presale platform and earn points by resharing content from the Base Dawgz X account. These points can be exchanged for $DAWGZ tokens through an airdrop at the end of the ICO.

Additionally, Base Dawgz plans to launch a staking protocol on Ethereum soon, offering investors the opportunity to stake their tokens and earn passive income. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

Furthermore, the development team has proactively addressed common concerns associated with new meme coins. For example, the token smart contract underwent an audit by Solid Proof, which found no vulnerabilities or risks of centralization.

Investors interested in Base Dawgz can contact the development team via email or through Telegram for further information. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

