Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 – Should You Buy TOSHI Now?

Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 – Should You Buy TOSHI Now?

Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 - Should You Buy TOSHI Now?

Experts predict that Toshi, one of the most popular Base meme coins, could go up by 10x this year because of the recent surge in meme coins.

This article explores the recent developments, features, and potential of Toshi, a project that has caught the attention of the crypto community.

We’ll also explore Pepe Unchained, an altcoin with Layer 2 benefits that is set to explode in 2024.

What is Toshi?

Toshi is a project on the Base blockchain, represented by a cute blue cat mascot. It offers a variety of tools and features to enhance user experience and support developers.

The Toshi Toolbox provides tools to help users build on the Base blockchain. The Toshi Token Locker lets developers vest or lock team tokens, ensuring clarity and trust within the community. It provides a transparent schedule for token release, aligning with strategic project milestones.

Toshi’s Liquidity Locker secures liquidity, showing the community that the project is stable and preventing sudden withdrawals. The Multisender tool allows developers to conduct large airdrops, migrations, or presales efficiently, handling hundreds or thousands of addresses at once.

Toshi Swap simplifies trading tax tokens by applying taxes directly on purchases, eliminating the need for swapbacks and reducing sell pressure. The Toshi Launchpad makes fundraising easier, providing a safe platform for developers to introduce their projects to potential supporters and build trust.

The Token Launcher helps users create new tokens without needing coding skills, making the process accessible to everyone.

Buying Toshi is simple and can be done through the Coinbase wallet. Toshi also offers educational resources, NFTs through NFToshi, and the Meow DAO, a decentralized organization that lets users vote on project decisions.

TOSHI price prediction

Toshi has shown notable price movement, with a recent increase of almost 10% in a single day, bringing its market cap close to $80 million. However, Toshi experienced a 20% decline over the past week and a 33% drop over the past month.

Despite these fluctuations, the current price point might present a buying opportunity for investors. Historically, Toshi reached a market cap exceeding $100 million, indicating its potential for significant growth. As part of the Base ecosystem, Toshi stands out alongside other projects like Brett and Roost.

Toshi recently announced a partnership with 3look, a social meme platform, where they are giving away $50 to three top meme creators. This collaboration aims to boost community engagement and bring more attention to Toshi through the power of memes.

Investors have been buying Toshi all day, with purchases over $1K each. While a market cap of 10 billion might be ambitious, hitting 1 or 5 billion seems possible, especially with the crypto market picking up again. Toshi currently has a market cap of around $70 million, and there’s potential for a 5x to 10x increase.

If you’re looking for leading altcoins that might give big returns and rise in value during the next bull run, take a look at our guide.

Altcoin with Layer 2 advantages – Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Retail investors are excited about Pepe Unchained’s (PEPU) new approach to meme coins. The project recently reached $6 million in its presale, gaining attention for its layer-2 blockchain plans. During the presale, $PEPU tokens are priced at $0.0087344 each.

Pepe Unchained’s presale follows a stage-based structure, meaning the price of $PEPU will increase over time. Investors can buy $PEPU using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card. They can claim their purchased tokens once the presale ends.

After the presale, the developers plan to list $PEPU on a decentralized exchange, though they haven’t shared specific details yet.

Pepe Unchained aims to build a layer-2 network specifically for meme coins, combining the fun of the popular Pepe meme with practical use cases. $PEPU offers the same playful vibe as the original Pepe coin but with better technology.

Pepe Unchained Layer 2 Advantages

The platform’s layer-2 network aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions, potentially 100x quicker than other blockchains like Ethereum, as highlighted in the Pepe Unchained whitepaper. This means that transactions on the network should be faster and cheaper for traders and investors.

This concept has resonated well with investors, as Pepe Unchained’s X account gained over 8,800 followers in just a few weeks. Strong community support during the presale often leads to significant gains when the coin is listed on exchanges.

Pepe Unchained’s staking feature has also attracted investors. It allows $PEPU token holders to earn a high APY of over 318% at the time of writing. This rate will decrease as more people stake their $PEPU tokens, giving higher rewards to early investors. Over 502 million tokens have already been staked, showing strong community support.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?
Alvin Hemedez
Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 - Should You Buy TOSHI Now?
Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 – Should You Buy TOSHI Now?
Alvin Hemedez
New Learn-to-Earn Crypto ICO Ending in 10 Days – Invest in 99BTC Before It Sells Out
New Learn-to-Earn Crypto ICO Ending in 10 Days – Invest in 99BTC Before It Sells Out
Alvin Hemedez
Few Days Left to Participate in WAI ICO – Biggest Meme Coin Launch of 2024?
Alvin Hemedez
Dogecoin Price Analysis Targets $0.19 as New Doge-Themed Project Nears $6M Presale Milestone
Dogecoin Price Analysis Targets $0.19 as New Doge-Themed Project Nears $6M Presale Milestone
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Cryptocurrency

Multi-Chain Crypto ICO Surges to $2.7 Million – Next Base Meme Coin to Watch?
Alvin Hemedez19 mins

Base chain meme coins are making a strong comeback, and some investors are wondering if Base Dawgz could be the next big meme coin to explode. Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) presale...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.