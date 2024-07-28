Trending Base Meme Coin Predicted to Surge 10x in 2024 – Should You Buy TOSHI Now?

Experts predict that Toshi, one of the most popular Base meme coins, could go up by 10x this year because of the recent surge in meme coins.

This article explores the recent developments, features, and potential of Toshi, a project that has caught the attention of the crypto community.

We’ll also explore Pepe Unchained, an altcoin with Layer 2 benefits that is set to explode in 2024.

What is Toshi?

Toshi is a project on the Base blockchain, represented by a cute blue cat mascot. It offers a variety of tools and features to enhance user experience and support developers.

The Toshi Toolbox provides tools to help users build on the Base blockchain. The Toshi Token Locker lets developers vest or lock team tokens, ensuring clarity and trust within the community. It provides a transparent schedule for token release, aligning with strategic project milestones.

Toshi’s Liquidity Locker secures liquidity, showing the community that the project is stable and preventing sudden withdrawals. The Multisender tool allows developers to conduct large airdrops, migrations, or presales efficiently, handling hundreds or thousands of addresses at once.

Toshi Swap simplifies trading tax tokens by applying taxes directly on purchases, eliminating the need for swapbacks and reducing sell pressure. The Toshi Launchpad makes fundraising easier, providing a safe platform for developers to introduce their projects to potential supporters and build trust.

The Token Launcher helps users create new tokens without needing coding skills, making the process accessible to everyone.

Buying Toshi is simple and can be done through the Coinbase wallet. Toshi also offers educational resources, NFTs through NFToshi, and the Meow DAO, a decentralized organization that lets users vote on project decisions.

TOSHI price prediction

Toshi has shown notable price movement, with a recent increase of almost 10% in a single day, bringing its market cap close to $80 million. However, Toshi experienced a 20% decline over the past week and a 33% drop over the past month.

Despite these fluctuations, the current price point might present a buying opportunity for investors. Historically, Toshi reached a market cap exceeding $100 million, indicating its potential for significant growth. As part of the Base ecosystem, Toshi stands out alongside other projects like Brett and Roost.

We are proud to announce our partnership and integration into @3look_io! We're giving away $50 to 3 people with the most liked memes in the comments using @3look_io. Winners chosen in 48 hours ⏰ Check out the demo & get creating! 👇 https://t.co/sGQjST9mKI pic.twitter.com/TKsr9RZmlz — TOSHI 🛡️ Base (@Toshi_base) July 25, 2024

Toshi recently announced a partnership with 3look, a social meme platform, where they are giving away $50 to three top meme creators. This collaboration aims to boost community engagement and bring more attention to Toshi through the power of memes.

Investors have been buying Toshi all day, with purchases over $1K each. While a market cap of 10 billion might be ambitious, hitting 1 or 5 billion seems possible, especially with the crypto market picking up again. Toshi currently has a market cap of around $70 million, and there’s potential for a 5x to 10x increase.

Altcoin with Layer 2 advantages – Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Retail investors are excited about Pepe Unchained’s (PEPU) new approach to meme coins. The project recently reached $6 million in its presale, gaining attention for its layer-2 blockchain plans. During the presale, $PEPU tokens are priced at $0.0087344 each.

Pepe Unchained’s presale follows a stage-based structure, meaning the price of $PEPU will increase over time. Investors can buy $PEPU using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit/debit card. They can claim their purchased tokens once the presale ends.

After the presale, the developers plan to list $PEPU on a decentralized exchange, though they haven’t shared specific details yet.

Pepe Unchained aims to build a layer-2 network specifically for meme coins, combining the fun of the popular Pepe meme with practical use cases. $PEPU offers the same playful vibe as the original Pepe coin but with better technology.

The platform’s layer-2 network aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions, potentially 100x quicker than other blockchains like Ethereum, as highlighted in the Pepe Unchained whitepaper. This means that transactions on the network should be faster and cheaper for traders and investors.

This concept has resonated well with investors, as Pepe Unchained’s X account gained over 8,800 followers in just a few weeks. Strong community support during the presale often leads to significant gains when the coin is listed on exchanges.

Pepe Unchained’s staking feature has also attracted investors. It allows $PEPU token holders to earn a high APY of over 318% at the time of writing. This rate will decrease as more people stake their $PEPU tokens, giving higher rewards to early investors. Over 502 million tokens have already been staked, showing strong community support.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

