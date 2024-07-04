Top Trending PEIPEI Surges Over 100% in Past Week – Next Frog Meme Coin to Explode?

Many frog meme coins have surged over the past week, with PEIPEI gaining particular attention by increasing over 100%. How long can PEIPEI continue this explosive rally?

It appears the meme coin market is rebounding, much like the green frog meme coins. However, PEIPEI, inspired by a red frog meme, stands out by showing a significant increase in market price.

This project is attracting attention for several intriguing reasons and appears to be worth a closer look.

Brief background about PeiPei (PEIPEI)

PeiPei is a red, “demon” version of Matt Furie’s iconic Pepe the Frog. PEIPEI Token combines the beloved Pepe meme with the charm of PEPE cultural elements, crafting a fresh and captivating blend that respects tradition while embracing future trends.

Joining the PeiPei project means becoming part of a movement that rewrites the rules of engagement in the crypto space. PEIPEI Token isn’t just a digital asset; it’s an experience that allows you to be part of this transformative movement.

Detailed buying instructions are available on their website, which you can visit at any time. PeiPei is also available for trading on major exchanges like Gate.io, MEXC, BitMart, LBank, Poloniex, and Uniswap, with more listings expected as the project expands.

PeiPei’s tokenomics include a supply of 420.69 trillion tokens and a 0% tax on buy and sell transactions. This no-tax approach is common in the current bull run, unlike the previous bull run, which featured higher taxes and gimmicks that often didn’t work unless one got in very early.

The Peipei roadmap outlines a comprehensive plan for growth and development across three phases. In Phase 1, the project will focus on the initial launch, securing listings on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, reaching over 690 holders, and cultivating the $PEIPEI COIN ARMY.

Phase 2 will involve forming partnerships, engaging in guerilla marketing to increase visibility, providing exclusive content and community hangouts for holders, aiming to exceed 2,500 holders, and obtaining CEX listings.

Phase 3 will emphasize utility partnerships, multichain bridging, acquiring a custom Tesla from Elon Musk, securing Tier 1 exchange listings, reaching over 10,000 holders, and ultimately surpassing the value of USD. PeiPei currently has 23,630 holders, showcasing strong community support.

$PEIPEI is happy to announce a partnership with Professional UFC Fighter @GilbertDurinho 🐸 https://t.co/hxRt0KfxSR — Peipei (@Peipeierc20) July 1, 2024

Additionally, the project has secured a partnership with professional UFC fighter Gilbert Burns Durinho and is trending on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. This visibility helps drive interest and engagement with the project.

PEIPEI price analysis

PeiPei is currently down 8% for the day, which could present a good opportunity for investors to start a position. Despite this daily drop, the weekly chart reveals a remarkable rise of almost 200%. Trading at $0.0000001871, PeiPei demonstrates that “copycat” meme coins remain in high demand.

The token’s spot volumes have reached $142 million, outpacing Book of Meme, indicating substantial money flow into this new coin. Examining the monthly data, PeiPei saw an increase of about 160% until June 5th.

However, from June 11th to the end of June, the project experienced a significant decline but is now showing signs of recovery. Considering Friday’s low, PeiPei surged an impressive 390%, reaching a new all-time high on the 1st of July before taking a pause.

It has climbed to third place on CoinMarketCap’s trending cryptos list. For a coin that received little attention a week ago, this is no small feat. With a market cap of $90 million, PeiPei has significant room for growth.

Although it’s a derivative of the original Pepe project, PeiPei could potentially achieve a 2-3x increase from its current valuation. With the project down 8%, now might be a strategic time to invest and start dollar-cost averaging, even though this approach differs in the volatile crypto world.

