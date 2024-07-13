Top Trending Meme Coins and a New Presale with Layer 2 Advantage

Despite the broader meme coin crash, some coins are trending due to a sudden slight surge, giving investors hope that the overall market is recovering.

This article reviews the day’s top-performing meme coins and highlights a promising new project called Pepe Unchained that could be the next big thing in the crypto world.

Mog Coin (MOG)

As the first internet culture coin, MOG is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum’s mainnet. Recently, MOG has surged in price, making it a standout in the meme coin market this week. MOG recently reached its all-time high, and investors are wondering if its rally will continue.

In the past week, MOG’s price increased by about 15%, showing strong performance despite changing market conditions. With a market cap still below $1 billion, MOG has significant growth potential Currently, MOG trades at $0.00000158, with a daily trading volume of $30 million.

Although it saw a 3.28% price dip in the last day, MOG has risen 15% over the past week. This indicates recovery and growing interest among investors. Based on BTC halving cycles and MOG’s historical price movements, the projected yearly low for MOG in 2025 is $0.000001360.

The price could rise as high as $0.000006412 in the upcoming year. Choosing the best meme coin to buy now is challenging, but MOG’s performance makes it a strong option.

Among meme coins with market caps above $500 million, MOG stands out due to its recent price surge and growth potential. However, market conditions can change rapidly, so investors should stay informed.

Brett (BRETT)

BRETT, a meme coin on the Base network, has dropped 50% from its yearly high, nearing key support around $0.10. This support is crucial for keeping its bullish trend, with consolidation above this area suggesting a possible recovery.

BRETT has fallen from around $0.17 to its current level of $0.1126. However, van de Poppe’s chart analysis indicates that if the price breaks through the $0.1337 resistance, another upward move could occur.

In June, BRETT stood out in the meme coin rally, becoming the first meme coin on the Base network to reach a $1 billion market cap. Despite recent corrections, BRETT still has a market cap of over $1.1 billion, increase by 3%.

Without a minting function and with a renounced contract, the token’s future depends on its community. Ongoing interest and potential listings on major exchanges indicate that BRETT’s growth path is poised to ascend, strengthening optimism about its future market performance.

Bonk (BONK)

Bonk was the pioneer dog coin on the Solana blockchain, attracting significant investor attention as a trailblazer. It surged over 250x to reach an all-time high of $0.00004547. However, it has since retraced over 50% and is now trading around $0.00002289, marking a 1% drop in the past 24 hours.

Despite market ups and downs, BONK has proven resilient, establishing itself as a key player on Solana. Its main utility is the Bonk trading bot on Telegram, renowned as the fastest bot for trading during Solana’s dog season launch. This feature has not only boosted its popularity but also generated revenue.



BONK’s 24-hour trading volume has dropped by28%, indicating recent market volatility. On July 9, the price of BONK surged by 25% following a proposal to burn 83.9 billion tokens (equivalent to approximately $1.8 million) from the treasury.

With its strong utility, Bonk has the potential to achieve a market cap of three to five billion dollars in the next bull market.

New emerging presale set to explode at launch – PEPU meme token

While some meme coins are recovering in the market, Pepe Unchained is thriving in its ICO phase. Despite uncertain conditions, Pepe Unchained has surpassed the $3.3 million funding milestone, demonstrating significant interest in unique meme coins.

What sets Pepe Unchained apart is its aim to establish a layer-2 blockchain for meme tokens. Unlike many hyped coins without practical applications, Pepe Unchained plans to leverage its layer-2 network for faster speeds, lower fees, and improved transaction capacity compared to Ethereum.

This ambitious initiative could revolutionize investor engagement with meme coins. Pepe Unchained also offers attractive staking rewards, with early investors potentially earning yields estimated at 559% annually.

$PEPU offers both potential price gains and opportunities for passive income, boosting its appeal. With 20% of the 8 billion token supply reserved for ICO participants, Pepe Unchained emphasizes community involvement, reflected in its growing following of over 6,700 on its official X page.

The key question remains: Can $PEPU replicate the success of other meme coins with a significant price surge upon entering the open market? $PEPU’s distinctive value proposition and strong ICO performance certainly suggest promising prospects.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

