Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Top Trending Meme Coins and a New Presale with Layer 2 Advantage

Top Trending Meme Coins and a New Presale with Layer 2 Advantage

Top Trending Meme Coins and a New Presale with Layer 2 Advantage

Despite the broader meme coin crash, some coins are trending due to a sudden slight surge, giving investors hope that the overall market is recovering.

This article reviews the day’s top-performing meme coins and highlights a promising new project called Pepe Unchained that could be the next big thing in the crypto world.

Mog Coin (MOG)

As the first internet culture coin, MOG is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum’s mainnet. Recently, MOG has surged in price, making it a standout in the meme coin market this week. MOG recently reached its all-time high, and investors are wondering if its rally will continue.

In the past week, MOG’s price increased by about 15%, showing strong performance despite changing market conditions. With a market cap still below $1 billion, MOG has significant growth potential Currently, MOG trades at $0.00000158, with a daily trading volume of $30 million.

Although it saw a 3.28% price dip in the last day, MOG has risen 15% over the past week. This indicates recovery and growing interest among investors. Based on BTC halving cycles and MOG’s historical price movements, the projected yearly low for MOG in 2025 is $0.000001360.

The price could rise as high as $0.000006412 in the upcoming year. Choosing the best meme coin to buy now is challenging, but MOG’s performance makes it a strong option.

Among meme coins with market caps above $500 million, MOG stands out due to its recent price surge and growth potential. However, market conditions can change rapidly, so investors should stay informed.

Brett (BRETT)

BRETT, a meme coin on the Base network, has dropped 50% from its yearly high, nearing key support around $0.10. This support is crucial for keeping its bullish trend, with consolidation above this area suggesting a possible recovery.

BRETT has fallen from around $0.17 to its current level of $0.1126. However, van de Poppe’s chart analysis indicates that if the price breaks through the $0.1337 resistance, another upward move could occur.

In June, BRETT stood out in the meme coin rally, becoming the first meme coin on the Base network to reach a $1 billion market cap. Despite recent corrections, BRETT still has a market cap of over $1.1 billion, increase by 3%.

Without a minting function and with a renounced contract, the token’s future depends on its community. Ongoing interest and potential listings on major exchanges indicate that BRETT’s growth path is poised to ascend, strengthening optimism about its future market performance.

Bonk (BONK)

Bonk was the pioneer dog coin on the Solana blockchain, attracting significant investor attention as a trailblazer. It surged over 250x to reach an all-time high of $0.00004547. However, it has since retraced over 50% and is now trading around $0.00002289, marking a 1% drop in the past 24 hours.

Despite market ups and downs, BONK has proven resilient, establishing itself as a key player on Solana. Its main utility is the Bonk trading bot on Telegram, renowned as the fastest bot for trading during Solana’s dog season launch. This feature has not only boosted its popularity but also generated revenue.

BONK’s 24-hour trading volume has dropped by28%, indicating recent market volatility. On July 9, the price of BONK surged by 25% following a proposal to burn 83.9 billion tokens (equivalent to approximately $1.8 million) from the treasury.

With its strong utility, Bonk has the potential to achieve a market cap of three to five billion dollars in the next bull market.

New emerging presale set to explode at launch – PEPU meme token

While some meme coins are recovering in the market, Pepe Unchained is thriving in its ICO phase. Despite uncertain conditions, Pepe Unchained has surpassed the $3.3 million funding milestone, demonstrating significant interest in unique meme coins.

PEPU Meme Token Presale Raises $3 Million

What sets Pepe Unchained apart is its aim to establish a layer-2 blockchain for meme tokens. Unlike many hyped coins without practical applications, Pepe Unchained plans to leverage its layer-2 network for faster speeds, lower fees, and improved transaction capacity compared to Ethereum.

This ambitious initiative could revolutionize investor engagement with meme coins. Pepe Unchained also offers attractive staking rewards, with early investors potentially earning yields estimated at 559% annually.

$PEPU offers both potential price gains and opportunities for passive income, boosting its appeal. With 20% of the 8 billion token supply reserved for ICO participants, Pepe Unchained emphasizes community involvement, reflected in its growing following of over 6,700 on its official X page.

The key question remains: Can $PEPU replicate the success of other meme coins with a significant price surge upon entering the open market? $PEPU’s distinctive value proposition and strong ICO performance certainly suggest promising prospects.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Could This New Meme Coin Lead the Market Major Rebound When It Launches?
Could This New AI Meme Coin Lead the Market Rebound When It Launches?
Alvin Hemedez
Top Trending Meme Coins and a New Presale with Layer 2 Advantage
Top Trending Meme Coins and a New Presale with Layer 2 Advantage
Alvin Hemedez
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale Projects with Potential for 50x-100x Gains
Top 3 Meme Coin Presale Projects with Potential for 50x-100x Gains – $WAI, $PLAY, and $PEPU
Alvin Hemedez
Could Notcoin’s Recent Dip Be a Buying Opportunity, or Should You Consider $WAI Token for High Upside Potential Investment?
Alvin Hemedez
Abstract 3D render of a sleek, unified dashboard showcasing different cryptocurrency symbols
Coinbase launches all-in-one crypto wallet management app
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Could This New Meme Coin Lead the Market Major Rebound When It Launches?
Cryptocurrency

Could This New AI Meme Coin Lead the Market Rebound When It Launches?
Alvin Hemedez2 hours

Despite all the challenges and negative news about crypto, investors remain optimistic about some altcoins that may lead a market recovery. Recently, investor confidence plummeted due to reports of Germany...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.