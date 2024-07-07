Top Learn-to-Earn Token Presale Now Raises $2.3 Million – Next Big Thing in Crypto?

As Telegram’s Play-to-Earn games gain popularity, the altcoin 99Bitcoins aims to flip the trend with its Learn-to-Earn narrative, leading to strong presale demand.

99Bitcoins, a well-known platform in the crypto industry, has spent over a decade educating newcomers about Bitcoin.

Over time, it expanded its knowledge base to cover many other cryptocurrencies, and now it is launching its own native crypto, the $99BTC token.

99Bitcoins (99BTC) utility and features

99Bitcoins, a Learn-to-Earn cryptocurrency, serves as the ultimate learning tool for those interested in cryptocurrency. Unlike traditional models like GameFi and Play-to-Earn, Learn-to-Earn incentivizes users to gain knowledge by rewarding them with cryptocurrency for completing educational courses.

This concept not only intrigues but also holds significant promise for the future of crypto education. 99Bitcoins focuses on its educational platform, pairing the token with various crypto courses to facilitate mass adoption in the retail space during the next altcoin season.

Essentially, users get paid in cryptocurrency to learn about it. This unique approach has already attracted support from reputable brands like CoinDesk, CoinTelegraph, and The Bitcoinist. The platform features a clean, user-friendly interface, making it accessible to new investors and those new to cryptocurrency.

Built on a BRC-20 powered platform, which is trending in the bull market, 99Bitcoins offers interactive crypto learning with engaging models, quizzes, and tutorials that replace dull lectures and endless textbooks, making the learning experience enjoyable.

Users earn tokens as they learn, and the platform provides crypto trading signals, helpful for those looking to trade. Additionally, it offers BRC tools and education, providing valuable resources for users.

99Bitcoins presale raises $2.3 million

99Bitcoins’ unique learning approach has gained significant support. As of today, its presale had raised over $2.3 million. Currently, investors can buy $99BTC at a presale price of $0.00112, but this price will increase in less than two days.

Therefore, prospective buyers should act quickly. The token can be purchased with ETH, USDT, BNB, or fiat currencies using a credit or debit card.

Additionally, 99Bitcoins offers a staking feature, allowing investors to buy the asset during the presale and stake it to earn rewards while waiting for the launch. The estimated rewards are 710% per year, potentially providing a 7x return on investment if held for a year.

To ensure the project’s legitimacy, 99Bitcoins underwent a thorough audit by SolidProof. Audits are expensive, often costing around $22,000, but they are essential for building trust and credibility. The audit results are public for anyone interested.

All current information about 99Bitcoins indicates that they already have a strong following, with 21,000 followers on their X account, including reputable figures in the space.

The project’s YouTube channel boasts 709,000 subscribers, and its mailing list includes 2.8 million people. To date, 79 hours of crypto courses have been prepared, showing a commitment to comprehensive education.

You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction.

99Bitcoins heats up presale with massive BTC airdrop

Adding to the excitement, 99Bitcoins has launched a large-scale airdrop campaign, giving away $99,999 worth of Bitcoin to 99 fortunate community members. This campaign not only rewards early supporters but also creates excitement throughout the broader crypto community.

To participate, interested traders must register on the 99bitcoins.com website, follow their social media channels, and submit both the wallet address used for the presale and their Bitcoin wallet address. As of today, there have been 14,246 entries in total, with 12 days remaining to participate.

The 99 winners will be selected on July 19th, 2024. This giveaway is gaining momentum as the presale approaches its launch day. To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

Related