Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run – $BTC, $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, $XRP, and $99BTC

Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run – $BTC, $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, $XRP, and $99BTC

Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run

With Bitcoin (BTC) surging and the market exhibiting greed according to the Fear and Greed Index, it’s an opportune time to consider diversifying your portfolio with altcoin investments.

While meme coins often attract attention, focusing on established, solid projects and promising presale tokens could be a prudent strategy. Here are some top altcoins and a presale token worth exploring.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,000. While experiencing slight declines in recent days and weeks, it has surged by 9% over the past month.

Anticipation is high for Bitcoin to reach the $100,000 mark, potentially yielding a substantial 30-40% return in the near term, especially given its status as a blue-chip asset.

Cryptocurrency has garnered significant political support. Former President Donald Trump has pledged to establish a national Bitcoin reserve if re-elected in 2024. Additionally, a senator proposed a plan for the U.S. to acquire 1 million Bitcoins.

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also expressed strong support for Bitcoin, revealing it as a major component of his investment portfolio.

Bitcoin’s recent price increase to $69,000, accompanied by a 25% decrease in trading volume, suggests renewed bullish sentiment. Considering these factors, Bitcoin appears to be a compelling investment option for those seeking to capitalize on the cryptocurrency market.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is currently trading at $182 per token, holding the fifth position in the cryptocurrency market with an $85 billion market capitalization. The token has exhibited significant growth, with a 2.83% increase over the past week and a remarkable 30% rise in the past month. A prevailing question is Solana’s potential price ceiling.

Many investors draw parallels between Solana’s current trajectory and BNB’s performance during the previous bull run. BNB’s substantial price surge during that period, fueled by the popularity of meme coins, serves as a potential blueprint for Solana.

Given the widespread adoption of the Solana network and its sustained bullish momentum, surpassing previous all-time highs set during the NFT era and reaching $300 in the near term seems plausible.

With a robust market capitalization and a thriving ecosystem of projects, Solana presents a compelling investment opportunity. Considering the anticipated bullish trend in the coming weeks, seizing this moment to invest in this blue-chip cryptocurrency could be a prudent decision.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, often seen as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, is currently trading at $3,300. Historically, Bitcoin has led market trends, and the excitement around its upcoming ETFs could signal a similar boost for Ethereum once its own ETFs are approved.

Ethereum recently saw a price surge with the approval of Ethereum spot trading, though it has since pulled back from previous highs. This market behavior might present an opportunity to accumulate Ethereum at a potentially discounted price.

Notably, Ethereum has shown resilience, staying above the $2,800 support level from a month ago. With increasing volume and interest driven by ETF anticipation, it’s unlikely we’ll see such low prices again.

The Ethereum network continues to improve, with updates like the London hard fork enhancing transaction speeds.

Additionally, the debut of Ethereum ETFs on Wall Street and in Hong Kong, along with the launch of Ethereum Swap, underscores the platform’s growing institutional adoption and market position, as highlighted in crypto news and social media.

Given these developments, many investors are viewing the current market conditions as an opportune moment to consider adding Ethereum to their portfolios.

BNB (BNB)

BNB, the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has been a notable asset despite recent volatility caused by legal challenges faced by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ). The token has demonstrated resilience, maintaining its position as a top-four cryptocurrency.

BNB experienced a slight weekly decline of 0.53% but secured a monthly gain of 2%. This price action might present an appealing entry point for investors. BNB’s historical peak of nearly $700 suggests substantial long-term upside potential, with some analysts speculating that it could reach $1,000.

The anticipated resolution of CZ’s legal issues is expected to positively impact BNB’s price. His return could rejuvenate the Binance ecosystem and boost investor confidence. With strong fundamentals and potential catalysts on the horizon, BNB remains a cryptocurrency worth considering for exposure to the digital asset market.

XRP (XRP)

XRP, the digital asset associated with Ripple, has been both a source of passion and skepticism in the cryptocurrency community. Despite its volatile history, marked by significant price surges and declines, XRP remains a focal point for investors.

The cryptocurrency saw notable bull runs during the 2018 and 2021 market cycles, reaching peaks of $3 and $1.60, respectively. Although it has yet to reach those heights in the current bull market, many believe XRP is set for a significant price increase.

Conservative estimates suggest a return to the $1.60 to $2 range, while more optimistic projections foresee a new all-time high of $3 or beyond. A favorable resolution in Ripple’s ongoing legal battle with the SEC could be a major catalyst for price growth.

Additionally, recent developments, such as criticism of the SEC by former President Donald Trump and Ripple’s introduction of a new stablecoin, have fostered positive sentiment around XRP.

The recent 18% price surge, coupled with Bitcoin’s potential bull run, creates an optimistic outlook for XRP. Despite its volatility and regulatory uncertainties, XRP’s long-term prospects continue to attract investor interest.

99Bticons (99BTC)

The 99Bitcoins token is currently in the last stage of its presale phase, which is set to conclude in the next 5 days. Having already raised $2.5 million, this is an opportune moment to invest.

The 99Bitcoins token serves as a utility token for an innovative educational platform, utilizing a Learn to Earn (L2E) model on the Bitcoin blockchain with BRC-20 integration. The platform rewards users for learning about cryptocurrency, making it a pioneer in this field.

The Future Of Learn To Earn

With a substantial community of over 700,000 followers, nearly 2.8 million email subscribers, and 79 hours of crypto course content, 99Bitcoins has gained significant attention.

The platform has also been featured in various publications and recently conducted a notable airdrop, receiving over 15,000 entries for a $99,999 reward.

To participate, sign up on the 99Bitcoins site, follow their social channels, and submit your Bitcoin wallet address used in the presale.

Given the token’s potential and innovative approach, participating in this presale could be a valuable opportunity. To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run
Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run – $BTC, $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, $XRP, and $99BTC
Alvin Hemedez
$MEW Token Nearly Doubles in the Last Week, Surpassing Meme Coin Rivals – Can Pepe Unchained Follow Suit Post Launch?
$MEW Token Nearly Doubles in the Last Week, Surpassing Meme Coin Rivals – Can Pepe Unchained Follow Suit Post-Launch?
Alvin Hemedez
$99BTC Presale Enters Final Stage - Last Chance to Invest in a Platform Combining Education with Earnings
$99BTC Presale Enters Final Stage – Last Chance to Invest in a Platform Combining Education with Earnings
Alvin Hemedez
This Layer 2 Blockchain Could Lead Meme Coins Higher This Bull Market as Whales Buy In
This Layer 2 Blockchain Could Lead Meme Coins Higher This Bull Market as Whales Buy In
Alvin Hemedez
Gala Technical Analysis and Price Prediction - Could GALA Surge 40x in 2024?
Gala Technical Analysis and Price Prediction – Will GALA Surge 40x in 2024?
Alvin Hemedez

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run
Cryptocurrency

Top Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run - $BTC, $SOL, $ETH, $BNB, $XRP, and $99BTC
Alvin Hemedez3 hours

With Bitcoin (BTC) surging and the market exhibiting greed according to the Fear and Greed Index, it's an opportune time to consider diversifying your portfolio with altcoin investments. While meme...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.