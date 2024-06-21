Top AI Crypto Raises $6 Million in Presale – Experts Predict 10x Gains at Launch

While most altcoins have dropped in value this week, meme coins are defying the trend and experiencing a surprising upswing.

One example is WienerAI (WAI), a project generating significant buzz through its successful presale. With this momentum, WienerAI aims to become the top AI-themed meme coin of 2024.

Additionally, smart money traders and crypto influencers have taken notice of $WAI, with some predicting it could be the next 100x crypto. Let’s see why.

Will WienerAI be the next big thing? Influencers’ predictions

Prominent commentators have endorsed the project’s potential for success alongside raising $6 million. So far, top crypto analysts like Jacob Bury, Michael Wrubel, and TodayTrader, among others, have offered insightful opinions on how these attributes will shape WienerAI’s future.

In a recent YouTube analysis, Jacob Bury highlighted WienerAI as a promising investment opportunity for diversifying into a crypto asset that blends entertainment with utility. He predicts the token’s value will rise significantly once its trading bot utility gains broader acceptance.

Moreover, the buzz surrounding WienerAI has attracted attention from prominent YouTube channel Cryptonews, which anticipates multiple exchange listings following the conclusion of its initial coin offering. The channel speculates that gains of up to 100x could be achievable.

The project has also garnered attention from ClayBro, CryptoWire, and others. Even 99Bitcoins, a popular crypto educational platform with over 700k YouTube subscribers, believes early investors could see substantial returns, potentially up to 100x.

Cilinix Crypto disclosed involvement in the WienerAI presale as well. With its compelling use case and backing from industry leaders, WienerAI stands poised for a potential surge in $WAI price post-IEO.

WienerAI presale hits $6 million – Next crypto to explode?

WienerAI (WAI), a popular AI-powered meme coin project, has been grabbing headlines by surpassing the $6 million mark in its ongoing ICO, establishing itself as one of the most sought-after tokens in the market.

Currently priced as low as $0.00072, WienerAI’s multi-stage ICO offers investors an excellent opportunity to participate from the ground level before its highly anticipated IEO debut. To purchase WAI tokens, investors must connect their crypto wallets to the WienerAI website and exchange ETH, BNB, or USDT for WAI tokens.

There’s also the option to use credit or debit cards for purchases. Alternatively, potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

What’s particularly exciting for analysts is this aspect: presale investors can begin staking their WAI tokens immediately upon purchase, even before the token becomes available on exchanges. Currently, stakers can earn up to 186% APY, though this rate will decrease as more tokens are staked.

Naturally, as more participants join the presale, the quoted APY will decline. However, early investors can secure higher yields and maximize their potential returns right from the start. Adding to the project’s allure is its completion of a thorough smart contract audit by blockchain security firm SolidProof.

For instance, the contract owner has renounced ownership, ensuring that the token’s fundamentals remain unchanged post-launch. The owner is unable to blacklist specific addresses, mint new tokens, or halt trading.

This audit guarantees the integrity of the code before WienerAI enters the broader market. It’s no surprise that WienerAI’s Telegram channel has recently seen a surge in membership. For updates on its upcoming listings, follow WienerAI on X.

WienerAI’s AI bot aims to transform crypto trading

Smart money traders have quickly identified WienerAI’s distinct fundamentals, which set it apart from most other new cryptocurrencies currently on the market. Many experts and crypto influencers who have reviewed the project have praised how WienerAI successfully blends its meme-friendly image with advanced AI functionality.

Indeed, the project’s mascot, a charming hybrid of a dog and sausage with a friendly smile, has captured the attention of meme coin enthusiasts. However, it is WienerAI’s AI capabilities that truly distinguish it from other short-lived meme coins.

The project is introducing its own cutting-edge trading bot, which it claims will revolutionize trading in the same way ChatGPT has transformed writing. Notably, the bot features a user interface similar to ChatGPT’s to ensure familiarity and ease of use for its users.

More than a meme coin! Let WienerAI Trading Bot handle it 🌭🤖 Your AI-powered market companion for smart, predictive trades 🤓 pic.twitter.com/BeiKNNyoNL — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) June 14, 2024

Crucially, the WienerAI trading bot aims to provide traders with comprehensive functionality, akin to what ChatGPT offers writers. The project’s development team presents it as an investor’s faithful companion, ideal for navigating bullish markets.

Investors can pose investment-related queries and receive detailed responses, and the bot can even suggest promising trading opportunities through AI-driven predictive analytics. Traders can execute trades seamlessly within the application without leaving the platform.

Moreover, the bot includes MEV protection, a critical feature for executing trades with minimal slippage, typically unavailable to smaller investors. Token holders can access these features at no additional cost, which is expected to serve as a significant incentive to retain their tokens.

Indeed, this AI-powered tool is one of the key factors that make WienerAI one of the hottest presales to buy now. While the project uses predictive technology to offer balanced insights, you can learn more about WienerAI’s future potential by checking out our $WAI price predictions.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

