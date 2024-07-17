Top 5 Meme Coins to Buy in July – Next 100x Crypto Gems?

The overall market is slightly up today, and meme coins are also rising, offering exciting chances for big gains.

The crypto markets are slightly up today, rising by 3.83%. Our main focus, however, is on the meme coin market, which, despite being down over the past 30 days, offers opportunities for massive deals.

Today’s market trends show Shiba Inu up by about 4%, Dogecoin up by about 4%, Pepe also up by about 7%, Floki up by about 5%, and WIF up by 4%. These movements present significant opportunities.

Here are the five best meme coins to buy now, with massive upside potential. Let’s explore the latest updates from each project and what they have to offer.

Brett Based (BRETT)

Brett is now trading at $0.1425 with a market cap of $1.4 billion, ranking 61 on CoinMarketCap. This project has significant growth potential, mainly because it’s the top token on the Base ecosystem. Like Shiba Inu leads on Ethereum, Brett aims to dominate the Base network.

Currently near the top six, Brett could surpass Doge, Floki, Bonk, and maybe even Pepe to become a top-three traded cryptocurrency. This could lead to significant gains, making it an attractive buy. Recently, Brett was listed on Bithumb, a major cryptocurrency trading platform in Asia.

This listing follows growing momentum and enthusiasm for Brett in Asia, especially since its initial listing on Seamless Protocol, a popular lending and borrowing DeFi protocol for Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain.

Before Bithumb, Asian investors could only access Brett as a supply-only digital asset on Base and Coinone. Other meme coins listed on Bithumb have seen immediate gains of nearly 20 percent, and Brett could potentially experience similar results.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Next on the list is Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, now trading at $0.1257, up 3% in the past 24 hours. Its market cap has also increased significantly recently. Despite a recent drop, it saw some gains earlier this year.

Aiden, a crypto analyst on X (formerly Twitter), is optimistic about Dogecoin, predicting it could reach $1 by the end of 2024. Other analysts agree, expecting a strong bullish trend for this popular meme coin soon. Another analyst noted that if Dogecoin breaks the $0.135 resistance level, it could surge to $0.22.

Currently, Dogecoin is trading at $0.122, according to CoinMarketCap. Kelvin believes DOGE could reach an all-time high by the end of August, surpassing its previous high of $0.74 during the 2021 bull run.

Although Dogecoin has never reached $1, Elon Musk’s support could lead to substantial returns, potentially offering a 10-11x return. Given its popularity and the recent price drop, now might be a good time to buy Dogecoin.

Shiba Shootout (SHIBASHOOT)

Shiba Shootout is thriving in its presale, drawing $680,000 despite market conditions. Each $SHIBASHOOT token is currently $0.0196, poised to increase in later stages, presenting an optimal buying opportunity.

Shiba Shootout stands out among meme coins by offering valuable community features. The Posse Rewards program incentivizes token holders to invite friends, fostering community growth.

Campfire stories encourage sharing and bonding, while governance roundups empower token holders in platform decisions. Additional earning opportunities include token holding rewards, passive income options, and participation in the charitable Lucky Lasso Lottery.

Cactus Staking lets users stake their tokens for greater earnings based on the amount and duration staked. So far, the project has secured over 16.5 million tokens in its staking pool. With a high annual percentage yield (APY) of 1,481% for staking tokens, investors can quickly double their holdings.

The Savings Saddlebag feature lets users assign a percentage of their holdings to a designated wallet in exchange for rewards. As meme coins gain traction in the market, Shiba Shootout stands out with its unique approach and engaging features, potentially becoming a key player in the crypto Wild West.

To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI merges AI technology with the appeal of meme coins. Currently, it has raised over $7.5 million as a fully audited project. WienerAI’s staking protocol currently offers an impressive 150% APY, with over 6.8 billion $WAI tokens already staked. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

The project aims to create a crypto trading robot with a unique approach: instead of automating trades entirely, it acts as a guide to help investors enhance their trading skills. WienerAI features an AI-powered chatbot that assists investors in identifying profitable crypto trades in real-time.

WienerAI is about to take off! Get ready for a new era in AI-powered trading 🌭🚀 pic.twitter.com/jnw52GIQjc — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 15, 2024

Rather than just offering trading tips, WienerAI emphasizes learning by explaining the rationale behind its AI-generated signals. Users can execute trades directly on the WienerAI website, which supports swapping tokens.

In addition to its AI trading capabilities, WienerAI operates on a no-fee model and includes MEV protection to prevent investors from being front-run by MEV bots during transactions.

The project’s future plans, including listings on major exchanges and product launches after the July 31st presale, are attracting a growing number of investors. Explore WienerAI’s future potential through our $WAI price predictions.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained sets itself apart from the original Pepe by providing useful benefits for investors. It uses Layer 2 blockchain technology to improve performance and attract users.

Unlike older Layer 1 systems that become crowded and charge high fees, Pepe Unchained on Layer 2 speeds up transactions and reduces costs, improving user experience. This upgrade enhances transaction speed and scalability, vital for satisfying users and facilitating platform growth over time.

Innovatively, Pepe Unchained features a dual staking rewards system that significantly boosts incentives for early investors, surpassing typical returns of Layer 1 meme coins. With an attractive APY of 519%, it appeals to crypto enthusiasts seeking substantial yields.

The $PEPU community, buoyed by a successful $3.7 million presale at a historically low price of $0.0084261 per coin, continues to expand.

Pepe Unchained presents a compelling investment opportunity with its dedicated block explorer and strong potential for significant price increases. Pepe-themed tokens historically demonstrate rapid growth, adding to the excitement surrounding this opportunity.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

