Top 4 Meme Coins to Watch in the Upcoming Bull Market

As the cryptocurrency market gears up for an anticipated bull run, Bitcoin will likely lead with significant gains, followed by major altcoins like Ethereum and Solana.

Following that, popular meme coins like Shiba Inu, Pepe, and Dogecoin could increase in value by 2x, 3x, or even 4x.

However, smaller, lesser-known meme coins might offer the most substantial gains, sparking excitement and FOMO rallies.

This exploration highlights four promising meme coins that could soar in the upcoming bull market.

Daddy Tate (DADDY)

Daddy Tate leads the list, catching attention as many in the cryptocurrency space are skeptical of celebrity tokens or coins. However, Andrew Tate’s token, DADDY, has a good chance of doing well in the upcoming bull market, which is why it’s one of the top four meme coins.

First, Andrew Tate backs Daddy Tate, boasting 9.8 million followers on X, with his influence extending much further. Building a strong following and community is crucial for any cryptocurrency, especially meme coins.

Regardless of personal opinions, Andrew Tate has a proven ability to cultivate a dedicated following. This community support is vital for the success of meme coins, which is why Andrew Tate’s DADDY token holds promise.

Additionally, the DEXTools chart shows a bull flag pattern since the token’s launch, currently wedging down into the $0.1 area. As the chart fully loads, it will reveal the $0.1 price point as the wedge’s meeting point.

As the consolidation continues, two potential outcomes may emerge: a break to the downside, giving control to the bears, or, as often happens with this pattern, a breakout to the upside, especially if the overall market remains bullish.

There is strong enthusiasm for the technical analysis of the DADDY token and its fundamentals. Andrew Tate’s ability to rally holders and build a large community contributes to the potential success of the token.

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI’s presale has raised over $8 million, but there are only 24 hours left to join. If you’re still thinking about it, now is your last chance to buy $WAI tokens at the presale price of $0.00073.

Charging up power⚡️ This is your last chance to join the WienerAI presale! pic.twitter.com/taI4Wjavky — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 30, 2024

Investing is simple with WienerAI. You can use ETH, USDT, or BNB to swap for $WAI tokens. They also offer a fiat gateway, so you can buy with a credit or debit card if that’s your preference. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

After the presale ends, WienerAI plans to launch on Uniswap in August. Although they haven’t set a specific date, the crypto community is excited. Unlike many meme tokens that quickly rise and fall, WienerAI shows strong potential for long-term success.

Even though WienerAI is themed around a dog meme, its main feature is an AI-powered trading bot. This bot works like ChatGPT but for trading. You can ask it questions, set trading criteria, and let it find profitable strategies. The bot will search the market for you based on your inputs.

This bot can revolutionize trading by saving time and reducing reliance on personal judgment. It also allows you to make trades directly from its interface. Trading with WienerAI is instant, resistant to MEV attacks, fee-free, and user-friendly.

Additionally, $WAI holders can stake their tokens in the project’s smart contract for passive rewards. Stakers currently earn 126% APY, but this rate will drop over time. With only 24 hours left in the presale, investors need to act quickly.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz has raised over $2.7 million in its ICO, drawing significant attention. Currently, you can buy $DAWGZ tokens for $0.007061 each, but you need to act fast.

The price will increase in 6 days when the next ICO stage starts, creating urgency among buyers. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

Base Dawgz also offers a staking feature that lets ICO investors earn a rare APY of 1,062%. Though the APY will decrease as more tokens are staked, this high return still draws investors eager to invest early and potentially achieve substantial gains.

Base Dawgz has allocated 20% of its total $DAWGZ supply for staking rewards and 15% for marketing to broaden its reach. The ICO’s success and staking rewards are impressive, but the project’s main draw is its multi-chain approach.

$DAWGZ operates across Base, Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and the BNB Chain, making it widely accessible and reducing costs for meme coin traders. For example, if you hold $DAWGZ on the Base chain but want to use it on Solana, you can transfer it directly rather than selling and rebuying.

Base Dawgz also focuses on community engagement. Their Share-to-Earn feature rewards users with $DAWGZ tokens for creating and sharing viral content about the project, turning holders into marketers and driving organic growth.

Additionally, the ICO includes a referral program. Investors earn bonus $DAWGZ tokens for referring others, benefiting both the developers and the community. These features highlight Base Dawgz as a meme coin with real potential, and investors are eager to see how they will impact $DAWGZ’s price.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

The Pepe Unchained (PEPU) presale has raised over $6.3 million. Right now, you can buy tokens for $0.0087693, but the price will increase in one day. Investors should act fast to get tokens at the current price.

Pepe Unchained will be the first meme coin with its own Layer 2 blockchain, making it unique in the market. This blockchain is designed to be faster and cheaper than Ethereum while still offering decentralization and security.

Think of Pepe Unchained as a fast lane for transactions—reducing delays and lowering costs for meme coin traders. According to its whitepaper, this Layer 2 network will be 100x faster than Ethereum, which has investors excited and reflected in the presale’s success.

Another feature drawing attention is Pepe Unchained’s “double staking,” offering a current annual yield of 303%. Over 528 million tokens are already staked, but this yield will decrease as more tokens are staked, rewarding early investors the most during the presale.

Overall, Pepe Unchained looks poised for significant growth. As the presale progresses, many are eager to see if this Layer 2 meme coin project will live up to its promises.

To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

