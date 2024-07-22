Top 4 GameFi Tokens to Watch in 2024 – The Meme Games, Notcoin, Floki, and Sandbox

The GameFi sector is rapidly gaining traction, blending the thrill of gaming with the potential for high financial rewards.

Today, we’re diving into the top four GameFi coins to examine their potential for growth in 2024 and beyond.

These coins are transforming not only the gaming industry but also offering unique investment opportunities.

The Meme Games (MGMES)

The Meme Games is a top new cryptocurrency to watch. It’s inspired by the 2024 Paris Olympics and is unique in this niche. The project has already raised over $200,000 in the first few days of its presale, reaching a major milestone before the Paris Olympics start.

At the moment, you can purchase $MGMES tokens for $0.00905 each. The Meme Games has a total supply of 2.024 billion tokens, allocated to support the project’s growth and encourage long-term holding.

38% of the tokens are for the presale, 9.3% for game winnings, 10% for staking, 15% for marketing, and 20% split equally between liquidity and project funds.

The Meme Games engages investors with a unique 169-meter dash event. It features five iconic meme coin characters – Dogecoin, Pepe, Floki, Turbo, and Dogwifhat – as mascots, allowing you to choose a favorite character for a virtual sprint.

If your selected character wins, you can receive a generous 25% bonus. Each character has unique strengths and a 20% chance of winning, blending skill and luck for an engaging experience.

You can keep buying in the presale without a minimum purchase until your chosen meme character wins. Besides the dash event, The Meme Games rewards the community with a staking feature, currently offering an impressive 1,248% APY.

While this rate may decrease as more tokens are staked, it remains an attractive incentive for investors. If you stake your tokens, you face a brief seven-day lockup period after the exchange launch, while non-stakers have immediate access to their tokens.

The presale ends on September 8, 2023, coinciding with the Paralympics closing ceremony. The exchange launch follows shortly on September 10.

By aligning with the global event of summer 2024 and leveraging the viral potential of meme coins, The Meme Games is well-positioned for success. For the latest updates, visit The Meme Games presale website or follow the project on X and Telegram.

To participate in the $MGMES token presale, visit memegamestoken.com.

Notcoin (NOT)

The Telegram-based Notcoin token has captured attention since its introduction to the crypto market a few months ago. After a market decline, it rebounded strongly, rising over 50% in a single day.

This bullish trend has led to expectations of continued growth, with one crypto analyst predicting substantial future gains for Notcoin’s price.

Currently, Notcoin trades at $0.0156 with a market capitalization of approximately $1.62 billion, reflecting a slight decrease of 3.14% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has maintained price stability in recent weeks, and its substantial market capitalization solidifies its market position.

Bringing top level game studios to Telegram & TON https://t.co/j01KdnaC79 — Notcoin Ø (@thenotcoin) July 3, 2024

Notcoin is a community-driven token focused on integrating users into the Web3 ecosystem. Recent developments include a partnership with Helika, which further boosts the rapidly expanding ecosystem of crypto-backed Telegram games.

Notcoin (NOT) has exhibited substantial volatility, with recent price movements reflecting both bearish and bullish forces. The token’s price has retraced from a high of $0.0164 to its current level of $0.01562.

While Notcoin demonstrates strong recovery potential, its recent decline and mixed technical indicators suggest that investors should exercise caution. Depending on market dynamics, the token’s price could range between $0.012 and $0.05, making it a speculative investment with significant price fluctuations.

Floki (FLOKI)

According to the latest CoinMarketCap data, FLOKI has become the top Play-to-Earn cryptocurrency by market cap, overtaking Notcoin after a strong rally.

FLOKI’s rise is tied to the upcoming launch of Valhalla, its NFT metaverse game, which is the final stage in Floki’s roadmap. The mainnet version of the game, which is also the first utility product, will feature a Play-To-Earn economy, on-chain gaming mechanics, upgradeable NFTs, and an Open World.

High user demand has led Floki to release the Valhalla mobile app for iOS and Android users. The team will also launch a Chinese version of Valhalla on the mainnet to tap into China’s large gaming market.

These efforts will make Valhalla accessible to many new users and help Floki achieve its goal of becoming a well-known and widely-used cryptocurrency. On July 20, FLOKI briefly reached a market cap of $2 billion before settling at around $1.93 billion.

Floki’s marketing strategies, including sponsoring the Women’s Asia Cup Cricket 2024, aim to promote its Play-to-Earn MMORPG game, Valhalla. This partnership is expected to attract a large audience and increase FLOKI’s visibility and adoption in the market.

If you’re looking for other investment opportunities like the best crypto presales of 2024, explore our detailed guide featuring the most promising options.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox, a pioneering virtual world platform, merges gaming with blockchain technology. Empowering users to create, own, and monetize their digital assets, it reshapes the gaming industry.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, The Sandbox enables players to purchase virtual land as NFTs and use its tools to construct games, avatars, and other digital items. Players can sell these creations for SAND, the platform’s cryptocurrency, fostering a thriving in-game economy.

The platform’s unique blend of creativity and economic opportunity attracts a growing community of creators and gamers. Players build immersive experiences, design one-of-a-kind voxel-based NFTs, and profit from their work through a bustling marketplace.

With a free account and the chance to earn rewards, anyone can dive into The Sandbox and unleash their imagination. The Sandbox rapidly expands its ecosystem through strategic partnerships, robust game development support, and continuous platform improvements.

By fostering a vibrant community and providing tools for innovation, The Sandbox aims to become a leading metaverse destination.

Related