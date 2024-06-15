Top 3 Meme Coins to Buy in June to 100x Your Investment – $WAI, $DAWGZ, and $PLAY

Despite today’s slight downturn in crypto markets, there remains a big opportunity to achieve 100x returns through meme coin presale gems.

Meme coin presales let investors get in early at lower prices and make big returns as these projects grow.

Today, we’re exploring three surging crypto gems: an AI-powered meme coin, a multi-chain meme coin, and one that offers Play-to-Earn.

Here are the three meme coin presales you must buy in June that could potentially 100x your money and bring in great returns.

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI (WAI), a new Ethereum-based meme coin centered around AI, has surged past $5.7 million raised in its ongoing presale for the $WAI token. Currently, investors can secure $WAI at a discounted rate of $0.000718 and earn staking rewards up to 196% APY.

The next price increase is just 6 hours away, so investors should act quickly to get the best deal with WienerAI. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

WienerAI goes beyond being a meme coin by developing an AI-powered crypto trading bot. This bot identifies trading opportunities and executes trades automatically, potentially transforming crypto trading. By anticipating market moves based on probability, WienerAI offers users a competitive advantage in entering trades early.

Unlike other AI tools, WienerAI’s bot provides transparency by explaining the reasoning behind its trading signals, helping traders find optimal token prices across decentralized exchanges. The trading bot is significant for several reasons.

It is driving demand for $WAI tokens, although initial access to the bot after launch may be limited to the $WAI community. Moreover, WienerAI’s innovative approach positions it at the forefront of the future of crypto trading, promising enhanced speed and precision that can amplify user profits beyond what they could achieve independently.

While the project uses predictive technology to offer balanced insights, you can learn more about WienerAI’s future potential by checking out our $WAI price predictions.

WienerAI emphasizes its unique offering as an AI-themed meme coin that traders and investors shouldn’t overlook. $WAI tokens are available now at a discounted rate during the WienerAI presale, but they are selling fast, so prompt action is essential.

Check out WienerAI on X and Telegram to get the latest updates on the presale. Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is one such project currently in its presale phase, which is already attracting significant attention. Introduced just days ago, it has quickly built a strong online community speculating that $DAWGZ could become a leading token once launched.

As of now, the $DAWGZ presale has surpassed $1.3 million in funding and continues to see rapid and substantial investment. Priced at just $0.00502, tokens can be purchased directly from the project’s website using various blockchain networks. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy Base Dawgz tokens here.

We've passed 1.3 million raised! Well done🍾 But let's get a show of hands for everyone that has read the $DAWGZ whitepaper🙋 — Base Dawgz (@BaseDawgz) June 14, 2024

Although based on the Base chain, Base Dawgz offers a multi-chain experience across Ethereum, Solana, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. This seamless interoperability enables users to navigate decentralized platforms effortlessly, facilitated by technologies like Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

The potential for this multi-chain ecosystem to support diverse applications is exciting, with developers hinting at future updates through social media. Such utility integrations could attract a surge of investors, making early investment potentially lucrative.

Base Dawgz has also introduced a novel Share-to-Earn feature where participants earn crypto for sharing DAWGZ-related content on social media. Initially, they earn airdrop points convertible into additional $DAWGZ tokens.

Additionally, the project offers a referral program allowing participants to create custom referral links for the presale, earning a percentage from investments made through those links. Token holders can stake their holdings right from the presale stage, earning passive income.

The staking protocol will initially be available on the Ethereum chain, accessible to investors purchasing the meme coin with ETH. With a range of unique utilities and functionalities, and launching on Base, Base Dawgz is poised for significant growth. Follow Base Dawgz on X and join its Telegram channel for staying up to date.

To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

PlayDoge (PLAY)

PlayDoge (PLAY) has made a big impact in the cryptocurrency world, raising over $4.4 million in its ongoing ICO. The upcoming mobile game combines the current popularity of meme coins with a nostalgic 90s gaming feel.

It introduces its own token, $PLAY, which has practical uses both in-game and in the wider crypto market. Right now, $PLAY is priced at $0.00508. This low price won’t stick around for long, though. As the presale advances to the next stage, the price will increase to $0.00509.

This increase is plausible because $PLAY operates on the BNB Chain, potentially surging if it gets listed on Binance, given the exchange’s close ties to the project’s native chain. With all these factors in mind, PlayDoge seems poised to become a major player in the meme coin arena.

By bringing a fresh gaming experience inspired by a beloved 90s handheld classic, Tamagotchi, PlayDoge aims to challenge the leading meme coins. Anyone familiar with Tamagotchi knows how addictive it was as a mobile game long before today’s mobile gaming boom.

Now, with PlayDoge, players can enjoy raising their own virtual Shiba Inu dogs and earn $PLAY tokens as rewards for caring for their pets and playing in-app mini-games. In addition to $PLAY tokens being the main currency in the game, they offer utility and tradeability outside it.

Players also earn XP, which ranks them on the game’s leaderboard and unlocks bonus $PLAY tokens and exclusive rewards. Furthermore, PlayDoge integrates DeFi features, allowing presale participants to earn substantial amounts of tokens through staking, currently yielding 182% APY.

This dual reward system sets PlayDoge apart from the many new meme coins launching weekly, contributing to its strong performance in the presale despite volatile market conditions. Stay updated by following PlayDoge on X and joining its Telegram channel.

To take part in the $PLAY token presale, visit playdoge.io.

