Three-quarters of British punters say betting is part of the culture, new poll finds

A photo of a betting shop in the UK with a banner that says "betting shop". The shop has a red and white striped awning. There is a poster of a football match on the wall. The street is empty. The lighting is bright.

A new poll has found that a huge 74% of regular punters believe betting is a distinctive part of British culture.

The YouGov poll for the standards body, the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), comes as the UK is facing potential gambling reform and tax discussions.

According to the BGC, this large percentage underlines “the role that regulated betting and gaming play in the social and economic fabric of the UK.” It’s also reported that a total of 1.5 million Brits stake up to £4.3 billion ($5.8 billion) each year.

“Punters are clear, betting is not just a leisure activity, but a valued and long-standing part of Britain’s cultural and sporting landscape. From casinos to bingo, horseracing, football, rugby league, darts, and snooker, millions of adults enjoy betting safely and responsibly each month,” claims Betting and Gaming Council CEO Grainne Hurst.

British betting industry waits as government consults on potential changes

The Treasury is currently consulting on potential changes to the taxation of online betting and gaming. It’s in protest to this that a number of horse racing fixtures have been delayed next month.

“BGC members are proud to support jobs on the high street, invest in local communities and grassroots sport, and contribute billions in taxes to fund essential public services,” said Hurst.

“However, these significant cultural and economic contributions are now at risk. Any further increase in taxation on regulated betting and gaming operators will hurt punters and drive even more towards the illegal, online black market, which pays no tax, supports no jobs, contributes nothing to British sport, and offers no safer gambling protections.”

Also in the poll, nearly a third (31%) of respondents say they believe the government has too much influence over how people spend their disposable income.

The latest statistics currently suggest around 22.5 million adults in Britain have a bet each month. In the most recent NHS Health Survey for England, it’s estimated that 0.4 per cent of the adult population experienced problem gambling.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
