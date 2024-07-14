Languagesx
The WienerAI ICO Ends on July 31st – Top Meme Coin to Watch?

WienerAI, the fastest-growing AI meme coin, recently announced that its ICO will end on July 31st, signaling to investors to act quickly before it sells out.

The announcement has created a lot of excitement about the new meme coin, which has raised over $7.4 million already. This amount could grow further by the end of the month upon its entry into the open market.

Smart money traders are also interested in WienerAI and think it’s one of the best crypto presale tokens to buy right now.

Last call for WAI meme token presale

WienerAI’s presale is nearing its end, catching the eye of investors. With over $7.4 million raised, this AI-powered project is backed by serious investment. Time is running out for investors to grab $WAI tokens at the discounted price of $0.00073 before they go public.

There are just 17 days left in the presale, giving early investors a final chance to buy $WAI at the current lower price. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

Last Chance to Buy WAI in ICO

After the presale, $WAI will be listed on a decentralized exchange (DEX). WienerAI’s team isn’t stopping there, though. They’ve hinted at potential listings on centralized exchanges (CEX) in the future, which could expose $WAI to a larger investor base. This shift from DEX to CEX is creating excitement in WienerAI’s Telegram community.

Members are noting that CEX listings often trigger significant price increases for meme coins, as seen earlier this year with Book of Meme (BOME). If WienerAI secures a spot on a major exchange, it could experience a similar price surge. Explore WienerAI’s future potential through our $WAI price predictions.

WienerAI’s growing community underscores its appeal. The project has seen a surge in Twitter followers and active engagement on Telegram. This early momentum, combined with the broader trend toward AI in cryptocurrency, suggests potential for long-term growth.

Additionally, WienerAI’s smart contract has undergone auditing by SolidProof, which identified no vulnerabilities or centralization risks.

WienerAI bot: Your essential crypto trading partner

WienerAI harnesses cutting-edge AI technology within a meme-themed framework. For example, it plans to launch its own AI-powered Trading Bot, likened to the ChatGPT of crypto, aimed at simplifying decision-making for investors of all levels of expertise.

Imagine posing questions like, “Which DeFi token might see explosive growth in July 2024?” and receiving detailed analyses and recommendations instantly. WienerAI eliminates the need for investors to spend hours analyzing charts or combing through newsfeeds.

Token holders benefit from seamless swaps, MEV protection, and portfolio tracking. Crucially, they can pose market-related queries and receive comprehensive responses, including crypto price forecasts and alpha trading strategies—all without additional costs.

Such tools are rarely accessible to retail investors, making WienerAI’s Trading Bot potentially transformative, particularly in bullish markets.

Moreover, WienerAI offers immediate staking options, enabling investors to deploy their tokens immediately and earn attractive passive income. Current staking yields are estimated at 152% annually. The yield rate is expected to decrease over time, enhancing the appeal of early investment in the meme coin.

Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

