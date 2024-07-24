The U.S. Election Could Potentially Fuel the Next Crypto Bull Run – Could This Layer 2 Meme Coin Take the Lead?

The cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin and Shiba Inu, is recovering strongly, which is a positive sign for new cryptocurrencies like Pepe Unchained.

As investor confidence grows and the market picks up, people are focusing on the upcoming U.S. election and how it might affect cryptocurrencies.

The election is becoming a key topic in crypto discussions, with speculation that the results could significantly change market prices.

If pro-crypto candidates win, we might see a rise in the value of major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and others. This shows how much politics and cryptocurrency are starting to intersect in the financial world.

While Bitcoin and Ethereum are still seen as stable investments, the chance for bigger profits often lies in newer tokens. Pepe Unchained is an example of this, especially with expectations of a big market surge ahead.

Pepe Unchained ICO hits $5 million – Could it be the next big meme coin?

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is one of the top meme coins with high potential. It’s currently in a presale and has already raised over $5 million, with no signs of slowing down. This project is gaining attention as the first Pepe-themed token with its own blockchain.

The presale is still active, and you can buy $PEPU for $0.0086304 today. However, the price will increase in 1 day and 14 hours. Now is a great time to get some $PEPU before it gets listed on major exchanges and its Layer 2 chain launches.

Pepe Unchained raises $5M in in just weeks! Thanks to your amazing support, Pepe's blockchain journey is just beginning 🐸🧠 pic.twitter.com/fnPbr0s1Pw — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) July 23, 2024

Once that happens, $PEPU’s price is expected to rise significantly. Anyone who misses out now might regret it later. The $PEPU token is part of the Pepe Unchained ecosystem, with a total supply of 8 billion tokens allocated as follows: 20% presale, 30% staking, 20% marketing, 10% liquidity, 10% project finances, and 10% chain inventory.

SolidProof, a third-party smart contract auditor, has reviewed the project and found no security issues, making it a lower-risk option compared to other early-stage cryptocurrencies. Investors can buy tokens at potentially lower prices during the presale and claim them after the presale ends and the token is officially launched.

Pepe Unchained is also gaining traction on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram, with thousands of followers already engaging with the community.

Pepe Unchained: Enhanced layer 2 blockchain and attractive staking rewards

Pepe Unchained is creating a unique Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain specifically for meme coins, something that hasn’t been done before in the crypto industry. This new layer 2 sector is growing rapidly.

Pepe Unchained aims to address the limitations of Layer 1 blockchains, such as Ethereum, which often face congestion, slow transactions, and high gas fees. The project promises transaction speeds 100x faster and significantly lower fees compared to the Ethereum Mainnet.

While Solana has been the primary platform for memetic activity, it suffers from centralization issues that frequently lead to outages. Pepe Unchained solves these issues by creating a blockchain just for meme coins, a $50 billion market that didn’t have a dedicated system before.

Additionally, Pepe Unchained features staking opportunities. Despite over 433 million $PEPU tokens already being staked, the annual percentage yield (APY) remains an impressive 369%. This presents a valuable opportunity for investors, even though the yield may decrease over time.

If you’re interested in top altcoins that might offer high rewards and rally in the next bull run driven by the upcoming U.S. election, check out our guide.

Conclusion

Recent headlines show that cryptocurrency is attracting significant attention, regardless of political views. The market is abuzz with speculation, including Bitcoin briefly surpassing $68,000 amid rumors of political changes.

Cryptocurrency is clearly becoming a major topic in the U.S. election, reflecting its increasing importance and influence. The recent rebound in the crypto market and the growing focus on digital assets in U.S. politics mark a crucial moment for investors.

Projects like Pepe Unchained present unique chances to engage with the blockchain ecosystem, especially for those looking beyond the well-known coins.

With its innovative features, strong community support, and strategic positioning, Pepe Unchained is a project to watch as the market evolves. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

