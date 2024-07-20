The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem

The Olympics-themed meme token, The Meme Games (MGMES), has raised nearly $200,000 since its launch, gaining attention in the growing meme coin sector.

The Meme Games blends sports, meme culture, and gaming in a unique way, gaining rapid attention in the crypto community.

Will The Meme Games leverage current trends to make a big splash on exchanges and become the next big meme coin sensation?

The Meme Games ICO raises nearly 200k

A new project gaining a lot of investor attention is The Meme Games (MGMES). It’s themed around the 2024 Paris Olympics but uses popular meme characters instead of real athletes.

The project has attracted significant investor interest, raising almost $200,000 since its official launch. The Meme Games’ native token, $MGMES, is now available in a presale at a starting price of just $0.009 each.

This price will continue to rise throughout the presale stage, with the next price increase coming soon. Therefore, the current price is likely the lowest at which $MGMES will be available.

The Meme Games has garnered significant attention, boasting over 15,600 followers on X and building a presence on Telegram. The project has also undergone a smart contract audit from SolidProof, adding credibility to the coin.

With less than 2 hours before the next price increase in the $MGMES presale, now is the best time to lock in a low price and invest in your favorite meme.

Gamified bonus rewards could boost $MGMES presale success

The standout feature that positions The Meme Games for success is its unique Olympic-themed race within the blockchain ecosystem. Meme characters from five different ecosystems—Dogecoin, Pepe, dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo—have joined forces to compete in a 169m sprint.

Each meme character becomes a “meme athlete,” carrying the Olympic torch and racing to reach the finish line first. Investors can back their favorite meme athlete by purchasing The Meme Games tokens through the presale widget.

Source – The Meme Games Twitter

The race starts soon after, and if their chosen athlete wins, investors receive a 25% bonus. The race is fair, with each meme athlete having an equal 20% chance of winning. Additionally, losing participants can enter multiple races to improve their chances.

This presale gamification is innovative. Although many tokens have offered presale bonuses before, this is the first time a dynamic element has been introduced. $MGMES stands out as a more exciting project. Unlike other meme coin presales with indefinite durations, $MGMES has a set listing date.

The $MGMES presale runs alongside the 2024 Olympics in Paris, ending on September 8th, the final day of the Paralympics. On September 10th, $MGMES will become available for trading on DEXs.

The alignment with the Olympic events may attract sports fans, potentially leading to significant gains for the crypto once it launches on a DEX.

The Meme Games: High APY staking for long-term growth

The betting and bonus features of The Meme Games have clearly fueled the token’s early success, but the staking rewards for early investors in $MGMES are equally noteworthy. While presale investors enjoy the games, long-term investors are drawn to The Meme Games for its attractive staking benefits.

Currently, investors participating in The Meme Games presale can earn an impressive 1,476% APY by staking their $MGMES tokens. This substantial compound return ensures that investors will hold significant amounts when $MGMES launches on exchanges.

Over 6.8 million $MGMES tokens have already been staked, demonstrating the enthusiasm of early investors. Additionally, staked tokens stand to benefit from potential price increases during the presale, which is offering $MGMES at a discounted rate of $0.009.

Mirroring the 2024 Olympic Games theme, The Meme Games has a total supply of 2.024 billion tokens. This supply is allocated to support project growth and encourage long-term holding.

Specifically, 38% of the supply is designated for the presale, 9.3% for game winnings, 10% for staking, 15% for marketing, and the remaining 20% is split evenly between liquidity and project funds.

With all these elements in place, The Meme Games is well-positioned for success. While it remains to be seen if it will be the top gaming crypto to invest in, it certainly appears to be a strong contender and could become one of the biggest presales of the year.

To participate in the $MGMES token presale, visit memegamestoken.com.

Related