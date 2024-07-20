Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem

The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem

The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem

The Olympics-themed meme token, The Meme Games (MGMES), has raised nearly $200,000 since its launch, gaining attention in the growing meme coin sector.

The Meme Games blends sports, meme culture, and gaming in a unique way, gaining rapid attention in the crypto community.

Will The Meme Games leverage current trends to make a big splash on exchanges and become the next big meme coin sensation?

The Meme Games ICO raises nearly 200k

A new project gaining a lot of investor attention is The Meme Games (MGMES). It’s themed around the 2024 Paris Olympics but uses popular meme characters instead of real athletes.

The project has attracted significant investor interest, raising almost $200,000 since its official launch. The Meme Games’ native token, $MGMES, is now available in a presale at a starting price of just $0.009 each.

This price will continue to rise throughout the presale stage, with the next price increase coming soon. Therefore, the current price is likely the lowest at which $MGMES will be available.

The Meme Games has garnered significant attention, boasting over 15,600 followers on X and building a presence on Telegram. The project has also undergone a smart contract audit from SolidProof, adding credibility to the coin.

With less than 2 hours before the next price increase in the $MGMES presale, now is the best time to lock in a low price and invest in your favorite meme.

Gamified bonus rewards could boost $MGMES presale success

The standout feature that positions The Meme Games for success is its unique Olympic-themed race within the blockchain ecosystem. Meme characters from five different ecosystems—Dogecoin, Pepe, dogwifhat, Brett, and Turbo—have joined forces to compete in a 169m sprint.

Each meme character becomes a “meme athlete,” carrying the Olympic torch and racing to reach the finish line first. Investors can back their favorite meme athlete by purchasing The Meme Games tokens through the presale widget.

The Meme Games Gamified Rewards

Source – The Meme Games Twitter

The race starts soon after, and if their chosen athlete wins, investors receive a 25% bonus. The race is fair, with each meme athlete having an equal 20% chance of winning. Additionally, losing participants can enter multiple races to improve their chances.

This presale gamification is innovative. Although many tokens have offered presale bonuses before, this is the first time a dynamic element has been introduced. $MGMES stands out as a more exciting project. Unlike other meme coin presales with indefinite durations, $MGMES has a set listing date.

The $MGMES presale runs alongside the 2024 Olympics in Paris, ending on September 8th, the final day of the Paralympics. On September 10th, $MGMES will become available for trading on DEXs.

The alignment with the Olympic events may attract sports fans, potentially leading to significant gains for the crypto once it launches on a DEX.

The Meme Games: High APY staking for long-term growth

The betting and bonus features of The Meme Games have clearly fueled the token’s early success, but the staking rewards for early investors in $MGMES are equally noteworthy. While presale investors enjoy the games, long-term investors are drawn to The Meme Games for its attractive staking benefits.

Currently, investors participating in The Meme Games presale can earn an impressive 1,476% APY by staking their $MGMES tokens. This substantial compound return ensures that investors will hold significant amounts when $MGMES launches on exchanges.

The Meme Games Staking Features

Over 6.8 million $MGMES tokens have already been staked, demonstrating the enthusiasm of early investors. Additionally, staked tokens stand to benefit from potential price increases during the presale, which is offering $MGMES at a discounted rate of $0.009.

Mirroring the 2024 Olympic Games theme, The Meme Games has a total supply of 2.024 billion tokens. This supply is allocated to support project growth and encourage long-term holding.

Specifically, 38% of the supply is designated for the presale, 9.3% for game winnings, 10% for staking, 15% for marketing, and the remaining 20% is split evenly between liquidity and project funds.

With all these elements in place, The Meme Games is well-positioned for success. While it remains to be seen if it will be the top gaming crypto to invest in, it certainly appears to be a strong contender and could become one of the biggest presales of the year.

To participate in the $MGMES token presale, visit memegamestoken.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Alvin Hemedez
The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem
The Newest Olympic Games Meme Coin ICO Nearly Raises $200k – Next 100x Crypto Presale Gem
Alvin Hemedez
Could Dogecoin's Bullish Breakout Signal a 10% Upswing?
Could Dogecoin’s Bullish Breakout Signal A 10% Upswing? New Shiba Inu-Themed Meme Coin Nears $700k in Presale
Alvin Hemedez
Pepe Unchained's Potential to Lead the Meme Coin Rally and Become the Next Big Crypto as Its ICO Surges Past $4 Million
Pepe Unchained’s Potential to Lead the Meme Coin Rally and Become the Next Big Crypto as Its ICO Surges Past $4 Million
Alvin Hemedez
A digital art representation of Ethereum's logo surrounded by various altcoin symbols, with some symbols fading or breaking apart
WazirX hacker swaps $150M of tokens to Ethereum
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Cryptocurrency

Top Meme Coin Presales with Potential for 100x Returns in the Next Bull Market
Alvin Hemedez14 mins

A new wave of crypto projects is set to disrupt the market this year, offering investors a chance to grow their investment by 100x. This article highlights the best crypto...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.