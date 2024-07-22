Languagesx
The Hottest Learn-to-Earn Crypto Presale Raises $2.5 Million – Next 100x Crypto Gem?

The Hottest Learn-to-Earn Crypto Presale Raises $2.5 Million – Next 100x Crypto Gem?

The Hottest Learn-to-Earn Crypto Presale Raises $2.5 Million – Next 100x Crypto Gem?

The 99Bitcoins presale offers a great investment chance, driven by its Learn-to-Earn model and big staking rewards for early investors.

The growing interest in the project has pushed the $99BTC presale past the $2.5 million mark, showing its potential.

Let’s look at what has driven this interest and what the coin can offer in the coming months.

99Bitcoins: Transforming crypto education with rewards

Crypto utility projects are always popular. While meme coins often get the spotlight with their quick gains, utility coins have long-lasting value. Only tokens with real market relevance last over time. This explains the growing interest in 99Bitcoins (99BTC).

Unlike most crypto presale projects, 99Bitcoins doesn’t attract investors with unrealistic promises. The crypto education platform has a strong track record of over ten years. Since 2013, it has helped make complex crypto concepts easier to understand for everyone.

Today, 99Bitcoins has over 709k followers and nearly 3 million email subscribers. Over the years, it has created 79 hours of educational resources on important industry topics. It remains the go-to platform for new crypto investors looking to understand the market.

99Bitcoins is known for making complex market topics easier to understand. The courses are interactive, letting you watch videos, ask questions, take quizzes, and more.

99Bitcoins is now launching a new stage with $99BTC, a reward token for its Learn-to-Earn platform. This platform will encourage more people to learn about crypto. Users who engage with the platform and use its resources will earn $99BTC tokens as rewards.

The gamified learning experience will boost engagement and keep users interested. It will also help the platform reach new audiences. For example, learning technical analysis requires focus, which can be hard with social media distractions. On 99Bitcoins, you earn tokens for completing lessons.

Each time you finish a module and pass the quiz, you get $99BTC tokens. This motivates you to keep learning and improving. The platform covers a range of topics, from crypto basics to meme coins, DeFi, and safety practices. By turning learning into earning, 99Bitcoins is changing the education field.

99Bitcoins presale surge fueled by high staking rewards and airdrop campaign

The strong market interest in 99Bitcoins demonstrates the project’s relevance. The presale frenzy continues, now reaching $2.5 million. Investors can currently purchase $99BTC tokens for just $0.00114.

The low presale prices and attractive staking rewards are driving traffic to the presale. These incentives are designed to encourage early participation, with the staking APY at a remarkable 686% as of now. Staking offers an excellent opportunity to earn passive crypto income.

Since staking for $99BTC begins during the presale, investors can start earning rewards immediately without waiting for the official launch.

Early participants in the presale benefit from the best deals on both price and staking rewards. As the presale progresses, these benefits will diminish. The intense interest in the presale suggests the token is set for a significant launch.

The residual excitement from the presale is likely to propel the token high up the charts on its debut. Following the presale, 99Bitcoins (99BTC) will be listed on various centralized and decentralized exchanges.

To boost presale momentum, 99Bitcoins has launched an engaging airdrop campaign. BTC worth $99,999 will be distributed to 99 community members.

99Bitcoins Airdrop Campaign

To participate in the airdrop, users must sign up on 99bitcoins.com, follow their social media channels, and submit their Bitcoin wallet address along with the wallet address used in the presale.

The 99Bitcoins X community has grown to 21.6k followers, while the Telegram group has over 4,700 members. You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction.

99Bitcoins ERC-20 to BRC-20 bridge

The name 99Bitcoins clearly leverages the Bitcoin brand, enhancing its speculative allure. This excitement is setting the stage for a dynamic exchange debut. Additionally, $99BTC will launch as a BRC-20 token on the Bitcoin blockchain.

$99BTC is set to follow in the footsteps of well-known BRC-20 tokens like ORDI, SATS, LEVER, and WZRD this year. However, its real strength lies in its long-term investment potential. As a pioneer in the Learn-to-Earn sector, the coin boasts significant market relevance, with its utility expected to drive organic demand.

The strong brand recognition, innovative Learn-to-Earn reward model, and cross-chain vision position $99BTC for sustained price growth in the years ahead.

To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

