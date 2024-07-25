Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th – Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?

The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th – Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?

The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th - Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?

New high-potential crypto 99Bitcoins (99BTC) has announced its presale closing date on August 6th at 2PM UTC, signaling to investors seeking potential high returns.

This trending crypto continues to perform well in its presale, having raised over $2.5 million from early buyers and now entering its penultimate stage.

The strong early interest has attracted attention from top traders and crypto influencers, many of whom are promoting it as one of the best presales to invest in.

99Bitcoins: Earn crypto while learning and staking with 99BTC Token

99Bitcoins has been a leading crypto education platform for over a decade, offering a wide range of courses, guides, and tutorials. Founded in 2013, even before the launch of Ethereum, the platform has attracted nearly 3 million subscribers through its website and YouTube channel.

Recently, 99Bitcoins launched its own token, establishing a learn-to-earn ecosystem. With 17% of the token supply set aside for community rewards, $99BTC provides numerous benefits to both token holders and community members.

Users can earn free $99BTC tokens by completing educational courses and quizzes on the platform. This initiative enhances the platform’s long-standing goal of helping users maximize the benefits of a bull market.

It’s like getting paid to increase your crypto knowledge. Token holders gain access to exclusive learning materials, VIP groups, and advanced trading strategies, which could be crucial in the upcoming bull market.

Following the latest trends, 99Bitcoins has also launched a staking pool with a reward rate of over 680%. According to the project’s whitepaper, 14% of the total token supply is allocated for staking rewards.

There are two main ways to earn with 99Bitcoins Token: participate in the Learn-to-Earn model or stake your $99BTC tokens. This approach offers unique opportunities not commonly seen in the crypto market.

99BTC presale ends soon – Invest now before it sells out

The 99Bitcoins Token presale has been very successful, raising $2.5 million so far. The penultimate stage has just started, and it’s nearing the end. Investors can still buy tokens at $0.00115 each, but they need to act fast since only one more price increase is coming before the presale ends.

The next price increase will happen on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors can buy tokens using ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit/debit cards, and there’s no minimum investment required. The presale will end on August 6th, and tokens can be claimed starting August 8th at 11 am UTC, along with the first DEX listing.

According to the 99Bitcoins Token whitepaper, 8% of the total supply is reserved for DEX liquidity, and 23% is allocated for marketing. Given the strong momentum of the presale, the upcoming $99BTC listing could be a significant event.

People are buzzing on 99BTC X account and Telegram about the token’s upcoming open market debut. Follow them on both platforms to stay updated. You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction.

99Bitcoins massive airdrop and BRC-20 bridging plan

This new crypto ICO is doing everything possible to attract retail investors. The 99Bitcoins airdrop campaign is offering $99,999 in Bitcoin to 99 lucky winners, which means each winner will receive over $1,000.

99BTC Massive Airdrop

This BTC airdrop helps avoid selling pressure on the $99BTC token while giving winners a chance to benefit from Bitcoin’s price growth. Presale buyers can register for the airdrop on the 99Bitcoins website by following a few simple steps. However, participants have less than 12 days to sign up, as the airdrop ends on August 6th.

The project’s roadmap is ambitious, with plans for more DEX and CEX launches and a BRC-20 bridge in development.

This bridge will allow the $99BTC ERC-20 token to connect to the BRC-20 token on the Bitcoin blockchain using the Ordinals protocol, offering unique advantages due to the Bitcoin network’s distinct features and the innovative nature of BRC-20 tokens.

By the end of the year, the team aims to fully launch the platform, potentially revolutionizing crypto education. For those concerned about the project’s legitimacy, 99Bitcoins Token has been audited by SolidProof, providing assurance to early investors.

To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

Related

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

Related News

Ethereum logo floating above a stock market graph with red downward trend
US Ethereum ETFs see net outflows on second trading day
Radek Zielinski
A dramatic graph showing Bitcoin's price plummeting, with red candlesticks against a backdrop of Tokyo's skyline at dawn
Bitcoin and wider crypto market tumbles as global stocks falter
Radek Zielinski
The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th - Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?
The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th – Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?
Alvin Hemedez
PEPE Technical Analysis and Prediction
Pepe Technical Analysis and Prediction – Could PEPE Reach Another All-Time High in the Coming Months?
Alvin Hemedez
A split screen showing the Democratic donkey and Republican elephant logos, with Bitcoin symbols bridging the divide between them
Kamala Harris considers Bitcoin conference: blue crypto shift?
Radek Zielinski

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ethereum logo floating above a stock market graph with red downward trend
Cryptocurrency

US Ethereum ETFs see net outflows on second trading day
Radek Zielinski10 seconds

On their second day of trading, United States-based spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of $113.3 million, according to data reported by Farside Investors. This negative trend was...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.