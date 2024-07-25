The 99Bitcoins ICO Ends on August 6th – Top Crypto to Watch in 2024?

New high-potential crypto 99Bitcoins (99BTC) has announced its presale closing date on August 6th at 2PM UTC, signaling to investors seeking potential high returns.

This trending crypto continues to perform well in its presale, having raised over $2.5 million from early buyers and now entering its penultimate stage.

The strong early interest has attracted attention from top traders and crypto influencers, many of whom are promoting it as one of the best presales to invest in.

99Bitcoins: Earn crypto while learning and staking with 99BTC Token

99Bitcoins has been a leading crypto education platform for over a decade, offering a wide range of courses, guides, and tutorials. Founded in 2013, even before the launch of Ethereum, the platform has attracted nearly 3 million subscribers through its website and YouTube channel.

Recently, 99Bitcoins launched its own token, establishing a learn-to-earn ecosystem. With 17% of the token supply set aside for community rewards, $99BTC provides numerous benefits to both token holders and community members.

Users can earn free $99BTC tokens by completing educational courses and quizzes on the platform. This initiative enhances the platform’s long-standing goal of helping users maximize the benefits of a bull market.

It’s like getting paid to increase your crypto knowledge. Token holders gain access to exclusive learning materials, VIP groups, and advanced trading strategies, which could be crucial in the upcoming bull market.

Following the latest trends, 99Bitcoins has also launched a staking pool with a reward rate of over 680%. According to the project’s whitepaper, 14% of the total token supply is allocated for staking rewards.

There are two main ways to earn with 99Bitcoins Token: participate in the Learn-to-Earn model or stake your $99BTC tokens. This approach offers unique opportunities not commonly seen in the crypto market.

99BTC presale ends soon – Invest now before it sells out

The 99Bitcoins Token presale has been very successful, raising $2.5 million so far. The penultimate stage has just started, and it’s nearing the end. Investors can still buy tokens at $0.00115 each, but they need to act fast since only one more price increase is coming before the presale ends.

The next price increase will happen on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors can buy tokens using ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit/debit cards, and there’s no minimum investment required. The presale will end on August 6th, and tokens can be claimed starting August 8th at 11 am UTC, along with the first DEX listing.

🔥 Our #Presale is nearly over! 🔥 Secure your $99BTC tokens now before the final price increase! 👀 The presale ends on the 6th of August at 2 PM UTC. Don’t miss out! 🗓️ #99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ggU70617jT — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 23, 2024

According to the 99Bitcoins Token whitepaper, 8% of the total supply is reserved for DEX liquidity, and 23% is allocated for marketing. Given the strong momentum of the presale, the upcoming $99BTC listing could be a significant event.

People are buzzing on 99BTC X account and Telegram about the token’s upcoming open market debut. Follow them on both platforms to stay updated. You can explore the potential future of 99Bitcoins through our 99Bitcoins price prediction.

99Bitcoins massive airdrop and BRC-20 bridging plan

This new crypto ICO is doing everything possible to attract retail investors. The 99Bitcoins airdrop campaign is offering $99,999 in Bitcoin to 99 lucky winners, which means each winner will receive over $1,000.

This BTC airdrop helps avoid selling pressure on the $99BTC token while giving winners a chance to benefit from Bitcoin’s price growth. Presale buyers can register for the airdrop on the 99Bitcoins website by following a few simple steps. However, participants have less than 12 days to sign up, as the airdrop ends on August 6th.

The project’s roadmap is ambitious, with plans for more DEX and CEX launches and a BRC-20 bridge in development.

This bridge will allow the $99BTC ERC-20 token to connect to the BRC-20 token on the Bitcoin blockchain using the Ordinals protocol, offering unique advantages due to the Bitcoin network’s distinct features and the innovative nature of BRC-20 tokens.

By the end of the year, the team aims to fully launch the platform, potentially revolutionizing crypto education. For those concerned about the project’s legitimacy, 99Bitcoins Token has been audited by SolidProof, providing assurance to early investors.

To participate in the $99BTC token presale, visit 99Bitcoins.com.

