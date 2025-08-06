Languagesx
South Dakota gaming commission warns of uptick in illegal online casinos. A person holding a smartphone displaying an Egyptian-themed online slot game, with a small-town street scene blurred in the background.

Another government body has had to come forward to warn its constituents of “fraudulent online casinos.” This time, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming (SDCG) has issued a press release with a surface-level warning to those who happen to use or are thinking about using them.

The press release doesn’t name any particular websites and acts more as general guidance. Similarly to the case in Florida, where a tribe is trying to push back on adverts run claiming to be running online casinos under them, South Dakota officials have noticed an uptick in similar activity.

Detailed in the press release, the SDCG claims that it has spotted adverts that “imitate the branding” of Deadwood and Tribal casinos in the state. It does point out that a way to spot a fake casino is if the URL it ultimately sends you to looks “suspicious”.

Additionally, the commission has had to reiterate that “any online platform offering casino-style games such as slots, table games, sports wagering, or digital card games is not authorized” in the state.

Some of the sites are also running “unrealistic bonuses or promised guaranteed winnings”. While the rest of the press release gives some guidance on how to avoid these illegal casinos, the US is currently facing an offshore, or illegal online casino epidemic.

Offshore illegal casinos is impossible to deter, even in states like South Dakota

A recent report revealed that approximately 74% of total gambling revenue was directed to offshore platforms. As it’s only possible to police these sites once they appear, illegal online casinos operate until they’re caught, and it’s often too late before someone has paid into them.

For states like South Dakota, this is especially perilous, as every act of online gambling is effectively illegal in the state. With the rise of prominent gambling apps and sites like Stake, DraftKings, and more, on top of technology to circumvent internet laws, it can be difficult to prevent gambling in the US, even where it’s illegal.

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

