Shytoshi Kusama's First Interview – Can Shiba Inu's Vision Help $SHIB Surpass $DOGE?

Shytoshi Kusama’s First Interview – Vision for Shiba Inu and Potential of SHIB to Outperform DOGE

Shiba Inu coin has been one of the most talked-about meme cryptocurrencies of all time. The entire Shiba Inu coin community has been turned into a meme by Shytoshi and Kaal, the so-called lead developer and actual developer of the Shiba Inu coin community.

These individuals have recently revealed themselves to be nothing more than Uber drivers and DoorDash drivers who essentially sold everything to the Shiba Inu coin community. Now, they plan on walking away and leaving the community to pick up the scraps.

This piece delves into the recent developments surrounding Shiba Inu coin, including a much-anticipated interview with lead developer Shytoshi Kusama.

It also explores some promising meme coins with real-world utility, such as Pepe Unchained‘s innovative Layer 2 blockchain project, which is attracting significant investment.

Shytoshi’s First Interview and Shiba Inu Coin’s Future

Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu project, recently gave his first interview, outlining a bold vision for the future. He addressed speculation about his identity, clarifying that he is not Elon Musk, despite some cryptic messages in the past.

The interview itself was the result of weeks of negotiations and security protocols, highlighting the importance of anonymity for Shytoshi.

Previously, the identities of Shiba Inu’s founders were unknown. However, in this interview, Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya revealed themselves and shared their ambitious plans. These plans include making Shiba Inu a trillion-dollar decentralized entity and using memes to drive mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency.

They also plan to relinquish control of the project to the community by the end of 2024. While there’s nothing inherently wrong with the founders’ backgrounds, the issue lies in their perception. Shytoshi and Kaal presented themselves as tech masterminds, a portrayal that wasn’t entirely accurate.

This perception, combined with their meme-centric approach, may have led some to view the Shiba Inu community more humorously than intended.

However, there’s a potentially positive development: with Shytoshi and Kaal planning to step down by the end of 2024, Shiba Inu will return to the community’s control. This could empower the community to drive the coin towards future growth without the potential burden of misleading leadership.

Shiba Inu faces challenges as Pepe Unchained secures $3.9 million funding

Amidst Shiba Inu Coin’s turmoil, Pepe Unchained has emerged as a formidable competitor. In contrast to Shiba Inu coin, Pepe Unchained is building a Layer 2 blockchain and has successfully raised $3.9 million at a time when the entire cryptocurrency market is fearful.

Investors are hesitant to make decisions due to the current Fear and Greed Index, which indicates extreme fear at a level of 25. Despite this fear, people are buying Pepe Unchained tokens, demonstrating their belief in the project’s potential.

Pepe Unchained is creating one of the strongest and most dedicated communities in the space. The project offers impressive rewards, with an annualized interest rate of 485% for staking. This is made possible by allocating 30% of the total token supply for staking rewards.

Pepe Unchained Tokenomics

The tokenomics also dedicate 20% of the tokens to the presale, ensuring a well-distributed and incentivized ecosystem. The project’s roadmap is straightforward, and the team is highly responsive to community inquiries on their X account.

The Pepe Unchained community is growing rapidly, with over 7,000 active followers who engage with the project daily. This level of engagement and transparency is something the Shiba Inu meme coin did not achieve.

The advantages of Pepe Unchained’s Layer 2 blockchain

Pepe Unchained’s Layer 2 blockchain offers significant advantages over Shiba Inu coin’s Shibarium. One key feature is instant bridging between Pepe’s blockchain and Ethereum, whereas Shibarium requires a seven-day bridging period.

This instant-bridging capability enhances the usability and flexibility of the Pepe Unchained ecosystem. Moreover, Pepe Unchained has managed to secure $3.9 million in inflows over the past few weeks, despite the market’s extreme fear.

In contrast, the Shiba Inu meme coin is struggling to attract even $10,000 a day in inflows. This stark difference highlights the commitment of investors to new opportunities and their disillusionment with the self-proclaimed leaders of the Shiba Inu coin ecosystem.

Conclusion

The Shiba Inu coin community has been let down by its so-called leaders, Shytoshi and Kaal, who misrepresented themselves and sold off large portions of the ecosystem tokens. As they prepare to leave, the community has an opportunity to reclaim the project and drive it towards future success.

Meanwhile, Pepe Unchained is emerging as a promising new meme coin with a strong community, innovative features, and significant financial backing. Its Layer 2 blockchain, instant bridging, and high staking rewards position it as a potential leader in the next wave of meme coins.

Pepe Unchained’s success in raising funds during such a period suggests a strong belief in its potential and a dedicated community ready to support its growth.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, projects like Pepe Unchained may offer exciting new opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on the next big meme coin. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

