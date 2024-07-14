Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Holds Strong After Recent Market Slump as Shiba Shootout Presale Surges Past $600k

Languagesx
Shiba Inu (SHIB) defied the market downturn with a 4.71% price increase in the past day. However, it’s still down 19.51% over the month.

Despite the monthly dip, $SHIB managed a slight 7-day gain. This resilience is impressive, considering the broader market weakness. Additionally, $SHIB’s market cap rose 4.12%, indicating some overall stability.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price analysis and price predicton

The Shiba Inu coin is making headlines due to a recent remarkable rise, igniting widespread market excitement.

The significant price surge of $SHIB from $0.000017 to $0.000036 demonstrates the token’s potential for growth, highlighting the underlying momentum within the $SHIB ecosystem.

The subsequent price decrease suggests a consolidation phase, which could position $SHIB for further gains when market conditions improve.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001753. Well-defined support levels exist at $0.00001668 and $0.00001618, with the strongest support at $0.00001581. Conversely, resistance levels sit at $0.00001755, $0.00001792, and $0.00001842.

Price predictions for tomorrow suggest minimal movement, hovering around $0.00001726. Next week’s outlook offers a wider range, with $SHIB potentially fluctuating between $0.00001726 and $0.00002707.

This translates to a possible increase of 56.87% by July 22nd if it reaches the upper target. Analysts suggest $SHIB has the potential to reach $0.00002 in the near future.

Shiba Inu Price Analysis Graph

This bullish sentiment is fueled by past surges experienced by similar tokens (gains of 800-1000% within a week) and the community’s ongoing coin-burning efforts, which effectively removed 70 million coins from circulation last week.

Overall, Shiba Inu exhibits encouraging signs despite the current market climate. For those seeking alternative investments, check out our 2024 guide to the best meme coins to buy.

Shiba Shootout: A highly profitable new Play-to-Earn crypto alternative

Amidst the fervor surrounding Shiba Inu, a new contender has emerged: the Shiba Shootout. Shiba Shootout challenges top cryptocurrencies with its innovative gameplay concept, combining elements of battle royale and GameFi set in a Wild West-themed digital frontier.

The project, currently in its presale phase, has already garnered significant attention and raised over $600,000.

Shiba Shootout Raised Over $600K

Source – Shiba Shootout Twitter

It aims to create an immersive experience where players engage in high-stakes battles and utilize features like staking and token governance.

Described as a blend of creativity and cowboy charm, Shiba Shootout offers unique utilities such as a referral system, campfire storytelling events, and decentralized governance for community involvement.

Additionally, it features a Lucky Lasso Lottery system, enhancing engagement and rewarding participants within its ecosystem.

With endorsements from reputable sources and growing interest on platforms like CoinMarketCap, Shiba Shootout appears poised to make an impact in the GameFi space.

As the project continues to develop, its integration of narrative-driven gameplay and community-driven features could further distinguish it within the competitive cryptocurrency gaming market. To take part in the $SHIBASHOOT token presale, visit shibashootout.com.

Conclusion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience in a fluctuating market, hinting at potential gains during the next altcoin season. Analysts are bullish on SHIB, predicting a breakout and a return to its bull market highs.

Adding to the excitement is Shiba Shootout, a promising newcomer that blends innovative gameplay with DeFi features.

With its Wild West theme and engaging mechanics, Shiba Shootout offers a compelling proposition for SHIB investors, especially those interested in the intersection of meme coins, gaming, and decentralized finance.

If you’re interested in the absolute best initial coin offerings (ICOs) of 2024, explore our comprehensive guide featuring the most promising options.

Related

tags
Alvin Hemedez
Crypto Writer

Alvin Hemedez is a cryptocurrency analyst, finding a talent for the technical side of blockchain with his background and degree in Industrial Engineering. Hailing from Los Baños, Calabarzon in the Philippines, Alvin's work experience includes managing the eCommerce side of Shopee PH, Singapore and South East Asia's equivalent of Amazon with a base in the Philippines. Alvin's current news coverage on ReadWrite includes a special focus on emerging projects and new ICOs.

