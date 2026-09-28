A new forecast projects that prediction markets could capture roughly 20% of all NFL betting activity this season, a sign of how quickly the event-contract sector has carved out space alongside traditional sportsbooks.

The estimate traces back to an analysis from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, cited in industry coverage, which puts total NFL-related wagering for the 2026/2027 season at about $40.5 billion. Of that, roughly $31.7 billion is projected to flow through licensed sportsbooks, with the remaining $8.4 billion landing on prediction market platforms – a split of about 79% to 21%, which rounds to the 20% figure circulating in broader coverage of the forecast. The firm also projects 8% year-over-year growth for sports betting overall, driven by steady demand rather than any single marquee event.

A Second Channel, Not a Takeover

Framed this way, prediction markets look less like a disruptor poised to overtake sportsbooks and more like a parallel channel still building its installed base. That tracks with broader reporting on the shift from traditional NFL sportsbooks toward prediction markets, which has documented growing interest without wholesale migration away from legacy operators.

Download and engagement data around the NFL season offer a similar picture. Strong adoption of prediction-market apps tied to NFL games suggests real consumer pull, even if the dollar volume still trails sportsbooks by a wide margin.

Digital representation of online sports betting.

Sportsbooks Keep the Lead, For Now

Under the Eilers & Krejcik Gaming projection, sportsbooks retain the larger share of NFL handle by a comfortable margin, helped in part by sign-up bonuses and promotional structures that prediction market platforms generally cannot replicate under their current rules. The firm’s own analysis reportedly cautions that the forecast is not locked in, noting that a more aggressive advertising push from prediction markets could shift the split further in their favor.

That caveat matters. Recent volume data showing NFL trading as a major driver of prediction-market growth suggests the 21% figure may prove conservative if platforms scale marketing spend the way sportsbooks did in the years following legalization. For now, though, the forecast points to coexistence rather than displacement – a meaningful but still secondary channel for NFL betting dollars.