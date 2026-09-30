Wynn Resorts’ Craig Billings, MGM Resorts International’s Bill Hornbuckle and Caesars Entertainment’s Tom Reeg used their G2E main-stage discussion to challenge the growth of prediction markets and defend regulated gaming.

The discussion, reported by CDC Gaming, also touched on Las Vegas’s changing customer patterns and rising operating costs. Reeg said the city had moved through a post-reopening boom and returned toward its pre-pandemic seasonality, while Hornbuckle said MGM’s convention business was up 11%.

Hornbuckle acknowledged that higher airline fares and gas prices are squeezing some customers. He also warned that operators need to watch prices and fees, saying the average customer could be lost if companies ignore the pressure.

Billings said Wynn serves an “upper-end” customer and must balance occupancy against room rates as Las Vegas operating costs rise. He said the company focuses on providing a comfortable customer experience.

American Gaming Association President and CEO Bill Miller framed the discussion as a defense of the legal industry’s economic contribution. He said legal gaming supports 1.8 million jobs, pays $53 billion in taxes and generates $329 billion in economic growth.

Miller contrasted that model with what he called prediction markets’ “back door” approach, arguing that platforms bypass state laws, regulators, tribal sovereignty and tax structures. He also claimed Kalshi had recorded more than $190 billion in sports betting while paying no taxes.

Executives cite regulation and licensing risks

The CEOs raised different concerns about prediction markets, but each signaled reservations. Reeg warned that a lack of oversight could damage confidence in both prediction markets and operators in regulated jurisdictions.

“What I worry about is that something awful is going to happen in this interim period, because of the lack of regulation and oversight, that’s going to tar all of us, whether we’re operating in the regulated markets or in predictions,” Reeg said.

Billings said Wynn does not take a political position on prediction markets and sees no direct impact on its business, while acknowledging possible indirect effects from the wider distribution of online gaming and betting. His comments left room for the sector’s growth to affect Las Vegas even without Wynn entering the market.

Hornbuckle said MGM had been approached about entering prediction markets but declined, partly because of potential risks to its gaming licenses in Nevada, Japan and Macau. He also argued that companies need principles and rules, and criticized markets that allow 18-year-olds to participate.

A dispute over who sets the rules

Miller said prediction platforms market to people aged 18 to 21 as an investment strategy, a framing he criticized as harmful. He cited Kalshi, Polymarket and other platforms as examples of businesses operating outside the state and tribal structures that govern casinos and sportsbooks.

The Polymarket prediction market interface.

The disagreement is also about competitive strategy. Federally regulated prediction-market exchanges raise questions for traditional operators about how these products compete with state-regulated wagering. DraftKings’ expansion of its Predictions business shows that the category is influencing strategy within established betting companies, too.

Hornbuckle said the legal fight could ultimately reach the Supreme Court, and argued that prediction-market companies should follow the same rules as casino operators if they want to enter Nevada. For MGM, the immediate consequence is clear: the company has chosen not to enter a market it believes could put valuable gaming licenses at risk.