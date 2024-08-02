Ponke Price Prediction – August Technical Analysis and a New P2E Dog Meme Coin

Some experts predict that the emerging coin PONKE will have big potential in the next 6-12 months, making it one of the best picks for the upcoming bull run.

Today, we’re reviewing this meme coin on the Solana network with a deep dive into its fundamental updates and technical analysis.

This article explores PONKE’s price target for the coming months. Additionally, we’ll look at another meme coin making waves today with its P2E model, PlayDoge.

PONKE price prediction

Ponke has gained attention due to its volatile nature, and I’ve been closely watching its performance over the past few months. Currently, Ponke has a market capitalization of about $253 million. Recently, the coin saw a 10% pullback, indicating a slight bearish trend.

However, this dip might signal a potential bullish turnaround. The volume-weighted average true range (VWATR) suggests Ponke could be on the verge of a significant upswing.

The VWATR currently shows that momentum in this zone could respond strongly. Ponke might see a 40% increase from its current price level. While Ponke’s all-time high is $0.71, the coin is currently priced around $0.46.

It’s normal for assets to pull back when revisiting previous highs. This correction often provides strong support levels for future growth. The broader market structure for Ponke remains bullish. As long as Ponke stays above $0.26, the overall uptrend should continue.

The recent pullback might be short-lived, and we could see a bounce soon. Additionally, the stochastic RSI is near its lowest point, which historically suggests a potential rebound.

Using the Fibonacci extension strategy, we can estimate several potential price targets for Ponke. The first target of $2.00 could offer a 4.2x return on investment. The second target of $3.80 might provide an 8x return, while the more ambitious third target of $6.31 could yield a 13.4x return.

Achieving a 10x increase in market capitalization would place Ponke at around $2.5 billion, similar to assets like Pepe or Doge. Given the current market conditions and Ponke’s bullish market structure, this target seems achievable within the next 6 to 12 months.

While the recent market pullback may have raised concerns, it has also created a potential support level that could drive Ponke into a significant upward trajectory.

PlayDoge – Another investment opportunity predicted to explode in 2024

PlayDoge, a new P2E meme coin, is getting attention as the next big meme coin to watch, according to an industry insider. The project has already raised nearly $6 million in presale, showing strong interest from investors.

$PLAY tokens are currently priced at $0.00525 each. Investors are rushing to buy them before the price goes up in 2 days. After the presale, PlayDoge plans to list on exchanges, which could create big changes.

PlayDoge offers a mobile gaming experience that mixes nostalgia with blockchain technology. Think of it as raising a Tamagotchi pet, but with a cute Doge instead of a pixelated blob.

Sorry $DOGE but Elon said I'm the new chosen one pic.twitter.com/gcEExzbw7F — PlayDoge (@PlayDogeGame) August 1, 2024

The game includes a crypto rewards system where players earn $PLAY tokens by keeping their digital Doge happy and engaging in mini-games. The better you play, the more $PLAY tokens you earn.

PlayDoge also features leaderboards where top players can win bonus tokens and exclusive rewards. This approach is different from the typical “buy and hope” strategy seen with many meme coins. The community seems to be excited about it.

Additionally, PlayDoge’s staking protocol offers a high 80% APY, which is much better than usual. This encourages early investments and helps prevent quick sell-offs after launch.

By connecting with players’ love for classic games, PlayDoge might stand out in the P2E space. If the developers deliver on their promises, this could be an exciting new project. Visit playdoge.io to participate in the $PLAY token presale.

